Forget the Amex Platinum: This Is My Favorite Travel Card Now

Sure, the American Express Platinum Card® is one of the best travel cards out there today. No one's arguing that. But what if you don't want to pay an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) to get valuable perks?

If that sounds like you, I've got a great card recommendation: the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).

Here's how easy it is to get value with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card -- and why you might even prefer it over a premium card like the Platinum Card®.

A great welcome offer, plus a $50 hotel credit

Welcome bonuses can be a huge part of a card's value prop -- and luckily, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has a great one. Right now, new cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months after card opening.

That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, and potentially even more if you redeem using Points Boost offers.

That's not all, though -- with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, you'll also get $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel. Between the welcome bonus and this single perk, you're looking at $800 in first-year value -- more than eight times the card's $95 annual fee.

The Platinum Card® comes with a great welcome bonus offer of its own, plus thousands of dollars in annual perks. But for a less expensive option that's still plenty valuable, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is worth a look.