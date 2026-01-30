Forget the Amex Platinum: This Is My Favorite Travel Card Now
Sure, the American Express Platinum Card® is one of the best travel cards out there today. No one's arguing that. But what if you don't want to pay an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) to get valuable perks?
If that sounds like you, I've got a great card recommendation: the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).
Here's how easy it is to get value with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card -- and why you might even prefer it over a premium card like the Platinum Card®.
A great welcome offer, plus a $50 hotel credit
Welcome bonuses can be a huge part of a card's value prop -- and luckily, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has a great one. Right now, new cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months after card opening.
That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, and potentially even more if you redeem using Points Boost offers.
That's not all, though -- with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, you'll also get $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel. Between the welcome bonus and this single perk, you're looking at $800 in first-year value -- more than eight times the card's $95 annual fee.
The Platinum Card® comes with a great welcome bonus offer of its own, plus thousands of dollars in annual perks. But for a less expensive option that's still plenty valuable, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is worth a look.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
Even better earning rates than the Platinum Card®
Would it shock you to know that the earning rates on the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card are actually better than those on the Platinum Card®?
Believe it or not, it's true. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card comes with:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
Compare that to the Platinum Card®, and there's a clear winner:
- 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year
- 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®
- 1X points on other purchases
- Terms apply
Most of the Platinum Card®'s value is in its annual perks, not its earning rates. But if you want to earn rewards on your terms -- and pay $800 less in annual fees while you're at it -- I say go with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.
Ready to start savings today? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply now.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
