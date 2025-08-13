Forget the Amex Platinum: This Is My Favorite Travel Card Now
The Platinum Card® from American Express is one of the best premium travel cards out there, no doubt about it. It has great travel rewards, and it's packed with luxury perks like lounge access, hotel upgrades, and airline elite status.
But the truth is, for most people, it's overkill. That $695 annual fee (see rates and fees) is hard to justify unless you travel a lot and spend money on pretty specific things.
That's why the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is my go-to travel card recommendation. It's simple, affordable, and easy to use. The $95 annual fee is easy to recoup, and you still get great travel rewards, useful perks, and solid protections -- without needing a first-class lifestyle to make it worth it.
Here's why, after years of comparing credit cards, I still recommend the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card above all else.
Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred is a smarter pick
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card hits the sweet spot for travelers who want solid rewards and perks without paying a premium. It offers:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
Believe it or not, that's comparable with the Amex Platinum Card's earnings rates:
- 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year
- 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®
- 1X points on other purchases
- Terms apply
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also comes with a $50 annual credit on hotel bookings made through Chase Travel, which effectively knocks the annual fee down to $45. That's an easy perk to use if you travel even once a year.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
And it's true that The Platinum Card® from American Express has a ton more perks on paper -- thousands of dollars' worth every year, in fact. But they only pay off if you actually use them. For example, $100 a year in Saks Fifth Avenue statement credits is nice -- but not if you don't actually shop there. The same goes for $155 in Walmart+ membership credits. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
If you're still a travel beginner -- or just want easy rewards without the bells and whistles -- I say go with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.
Learn more about the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card today and apply to earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months upon approval.
Useful perks you might overlook
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also comes with a few lesser-known features that add real value.
Trip cancellation and interruption insurance
If your trip is canceled or cut short for a covered reason, like illness or bad weather, you can get reimbursed for non-refundable expenses like flights and hotels. Coverage goes up to $10,000 per person and $20,000 per trip.
DoorDash DashPass membership
Cardholders get at least one year of free DashPass membership, which comes with free delivery and reduced service fees on DoorDash orders. DashPass normally costs $9.99 per month or $96 per year.
Chase Offers for extra savings
Chase Offers are easy-to-activate deals that show up in your app or online account. They give you cash back or statement credits at popular restaurants, retailers, and travel sites. Just activate the deal and use your Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to earn.
Start with the Chase Sapphire Preferred today
The Amex Platinum Card is a fantastic luxury card -- but the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is still my top choice for everyone else.
It comes with solid rewards and practical perks for a $95 annual fee that's super easy to justify. For occasional travelers or anyone new to the travel space, it's still my go-to card recommendation.
Our Research Expert
