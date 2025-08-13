Forget the Amex Platinum: This Is My Favorite Travel Card Now

The Platinum Card® from American Express is one of the best premium travel cards out there, no doubt about it. It has great travel rewards, and it's packed with luxury perks like lounge access, hotel upgrades, and airline elite status.

But the truth is, for most people, it's overkill. That $695 annual fee (see rates and fees) is hard to justify unless you travel a lot and spend money on pretty specific things.

That's why the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is my go-to travel card recommendation. It's simple, affordable, and easy to use. The $95 annual fee is easy to recoup, and you still get great travel rewards, useful perks, and solid protections -- without needing a first-class lifestyle to make it worth it.

Here's why, after years of comparing credit cards, I still recommend the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card above all else.

Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred is a smarter pick

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card hits the sweet spot for travelers who want solid rewards and perks without paying a premium. It offers:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases

Believe it or not, that's comparable with the Amex Platinum Card's earnings rates:

5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year

5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®

1X points on other purchases

Terms apply

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also comes with a $50 annual credit on hotel bookings made through Chase Travel, which effectively knocks the annual fee down to $45. That's an easy perk to use if you travel even once a year.