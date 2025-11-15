Forget the Chase Trifecta: This 3-Card Combo Wins for Everyday Spending

For years, points-maxers have talked about the "Chase trifecta," a combination of three Chase cards that can earn big rewards on a variety of purchases. However, Citi has stepped up its game this year with new and updated cards. And it's about time we started talking about the Citi trifecta, because it could earn a lot more rewards for the average person. I'll break down these two "trifectas" and show you why Citi's three-card combo is, in my opinion, the better choice. The Chase trifecta: high upside and high maintenance The Chase trifecta includes: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees)

Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees)

Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees)

Here are the top rewards rates you can earn between these three cards:

Category Rewards Rate Card Travel (when booking through Chase Travel) 5X points Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Rotating quarterly category 5% cash back* Chase Freedom Flex® Dining 3X points Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Online grocery purchases** 3X points Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Drugstore purchases 3% cash back Chase Freedom Unlimited® All other purchases 1.5% cash back Chase Freedom Unlimited® Data source: Issuer websites. *Up to $1,500 in spending per quarter. **Excludes Target, Walmart, and wholesale clubs.

The Chase trifecta is solid. You'll earn big rewards on some purchases and decent rewards on the rest. Only the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has an annual fee -- a reasonable $95, which you can earn back several times over. Still, the average person can do better. This combo will usually earn just 1.5% on common spending categories like in-store grocery purchases and gas. The Chase Freedom Flex®'s rotating 5% categories are hit or miss; odds are, they won't always be categories you spend a lot of money on. The Citi trifecta: simple and practical The Citi trifecta includes: Citi Strata Premier® Card

Citi Double Cash® Card

Citi Custom Cash® Card

Here are the top rewards rates you can earn between these three cards:

Category Rewards Rate Card Hotels, rental cars, and attractions (when booking through Citi Travel) 10X points Citi Strata Premier® Card Your top eligible spending category (includes groceries, gas, and more) 5% cash back* Citi Custom Cash® Card Flights 3X points Citi Strata Premier® Card Restaurants 3X points Citi Strata Premier® Card Supermarkets** 3X points Citi Strata Premier® Card Gas and EV charging stations 3X points Citi Strata Premier® Card All other purchases 2% cash back*** Citi Double Cash® Card Data source: Issuer websites. *Up to $500 in spending per billing cycle. **Excludes superstores and wholesale clubs. ***1% when you buy and 1% when you pay.

The Citi trifecta earns higher rewards on most everyday purchases -- especially groceries and gas. The Citi Custom Cash® Card earns 5% cash back on your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent). Eligible categories include grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, drugstores, home improvement stores, and more. I use my Citi Custom Cash® Card just for groceries, so I automatically get 5% back on $500 a month (and 1% on the rest). I earn about $28 in cash back every month, or $336 per year -- for no annual fee. The Citi Strata Premier® Card earns 3X points on several common spending categories. Like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, it has a $95 annual fee, which is easily recouped. For everything else, you can use the Citi Double Cash® Card for 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases -- higher than the Chase Freedom Unlimited®'s 1.5% catch-all rate. Bonus: Citi also has a great no-annual-fee "trifecta" If you don't want to pay any annual fees, or you don't travel often, then you can swap out the Citi Strata Premier® Card for the Citi Strata℠ Card. It lacks the Citi Strata Premier® Card's best travel perks, but it has no annual fee. And you'll still get big rewards on a variety of purchases: 5X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com

3X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent in an eligible self-select category of your choice (fitness clubs, select streaming services, live entertainment, cosmetic stores/barber shops/hair salons, or pet supply stores); earn 3 ThankYou Points for each $1 spent at supermarkets, on select transit purchases, and at gas & EV charging stations

2X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at restaurants

1X ThankYou® Point for each $1 spent on all other purchases Plus, new cardholders can earn 30,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 within 3 months of account opening. Sound like a good deal to you? Then click here to learn more and apply for the Citi Strata℠ Card today.