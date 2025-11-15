Forget the Chase Trifecta: This 3-Card Combo Wins for Everyday Spending
For years, points-maxers have talked about the "Chase trifecta," a combination of three Chase cards that can earn big rewards on a variety of purchases.
However, Citi has stepped up its game this year with new and updated cards. And it's about time we started talking about the Citi trifecta, because it could earn a lot more rewards for the average person.
I'll break down these two "trifectas" and show you why Citi's three-card combo is, in my opinion, the better choice.
The Chase trifecta: high upside and high maintenance
The Chase trifecta includes:
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Chase Freedom Flex®
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
|
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
|
Best for travel and points transfers
|75,000 bonus points Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.74% - 27.99% Variable
|
|
Chase Freedom Flex®
|
|$200 bonus Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
|5% cash back offer 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular: 18.74% - 28.24% Variable
|
|
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
|
Best for cash back
|Earn $200 cash back Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
|1.5% - 5% cash back Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular: 18.74% - 28.24% Variable
|
Here are the top rewards rates you can earn between these three cards:
|Category
|Rewards Rate
|Card
|Travel (when booking through Chase Travel)
|5X points
|Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
|Rotating quarterly category
|5% cash back*
|Chase Freedom Flex®
|Dining
|3X points
|Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
|Online grocery purchases**
|3X points
|Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
|Drugstore purchases
|3% cash back
|Chase Freedom Unlimited®
|All other purchases
|1.5% cash back
|Chase Freedom Unlimited®
The Chase trifecta is solid. You'll earn big rewards on some purchases and decent rewards on the rest. Only the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has an annual fee -- a reasonable $95, which you can earn back several times over.
Still, the average person can do better. This combo will usually earn just 1.5% on common spending categories like in-store grocery purchases and gas. The Chase Freedom Flex®'s rotating 5% categories are hit or miss; odds are, they won't always be categories you spend a lot of money on.
The Citi trifecta: simple and practical
The Citi trifecta includes:
Citi Strata Premier® Card
Citi Double Cash® Card
Citi Custom Cash® Card
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
|
Citi Strata Premier® Card
|
|60,000 ThankYou® Points Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, redeemable for $600 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com.
|1x - 10x points 10x on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked through CitiTravel.com. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel and Other Hotel Purchases. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Restaurants. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Supermarkets. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Gas and EV Charging Stations. Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on All Other Purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
|
|
Citi Double Cash® Card
|
|$200 Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
|2% cash back Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular: 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
|
Here are the top rewards rates you can earn between these three cards:
|Category
|Rewards Rate
|Card
|Hotels, rental cars, and attractions (when booking through Citi Travel)
|10X points
|Citi Strata Premier® Card
|Your top eligible spending category (includes groceries, gas, and more)
|5% cash back*
|Citi Custom Cash® Card
|Flights
|3X points
|Citi Strata Premier® Card
|Restaurants
|3X points
|Citi Strata Premier® Card
|Supermarkets**
|3X points
|Citi Strata Premier® Card
|Gas and EV charging stations
|3X points
|Citi Strata Premier® Card
|All other purchases
|2% cash back***
|Citi Double Cash® Card
The Citi trifecta earns higher rewards on most everyday purchases -- especially groceries and gas.
The Citi Custom Cash® Card earns 5% cash back on your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent). Eligible categories include grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, drugstores, home improvement stores, and more.
I use my Citi Custom Cash® Card just for groceries, so I automatically get 5% back on $500 a month (and 1% on the rest). I earn about $28 in cash back every month, or $336 per year -- for no annual fee.
The Citi Strata Premier® Card earns 3X points on several common spending categories. Like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, it has a $95 annual fee, which is easily recouped.
For everything else, you can use the Citi Double Cash® Card for 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases -- higher than the Chase Freedom Unlimited®'s 1.5% catch-all rate.
Bonus: Citi also has a great no-annual-fee "trifecta"
If you don't want to pay any annual fees, or you don't travel often, then you can swap out the Citi Strata Premier® Card for the Citi Strata℠ Card. It lacks the Citi Strata Premier® Card's best travel perks, but it has no annual fee.
And you'll still get big rewards on a variety of purchases:
- 5X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com
- 3X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent in an eligible self-select category of your choice (fitness clubs, select streaming services, live entertainment, cosmetic stores/barber shops/hair salons, or pet supply stores); earn 3 ThankYou Points for each $1 spent at supermarkets, on select transit purchases, and at gas & EV charging stations
- 2X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at restaurants
- 1X ThankYou® Point for each $1 spent on all other purchases
Plus, new cardholders can earn 30,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 within 3 months of account opening. Sound like a good deal to you? Then click here to learn more and apply for the Citi Strata℠ Card today.
