Forget the Robinhood Platinum Card: Here's a Better Option
The new Robinhood Platinum card is getting a lot of attention. And at first glance, it makes sense why.
The rewards rates are high. The perks list is long. And the total "value" adds up to thousands of dollars on paper.
But here's the part that matters most: If you're not already a Robinhood user, you probably shouldn't even be considering this card.
This is really a Robinhood ecosystem card
The Robinhood Platinum isn't a standalone credit card. It's built to sit inside the Robinhood ecosystem.
To get the most out of it, you need to:
- Use the Robinhood app regularly
- Book travel through its platform
- Activate and track perks inside the app
- Be comfortable managing everything in that environment
And one important detail that's easy to miss:
You can't have both the Robinhood Gold Card and the Robinhood Platinum Card at the same time. Choosing one means giving up the other.
What the card does well
There's a lot to like here. Robinhood built this card to look and feel like a premium credit card, and in some ways, it delivers.
You'll earn:
- 10% cash back on hotels and cars booked through the Robinhood app
- 5% cash back on flights booked through the app
- 5% cash back on up to $50,000 in annual dining spend
- 1% back on everything else
The perks stack is also extensive:
- $300 annual travel credit
- Up to $500 in hotel booking credits
- Priority Pass lounge access
- Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit
- A Robinhood Gold membership and related benefits
There are also wellness perks, ride credits, and partner offers layered on top. On paper, it's one of the most benefit-heavy cards out there.
You'll pay a $695 annual fee for the privilege of accessing its many perks.
Where things get complicated
The challenge isn't the number of perks, but how they're structured. Most of the value is broken into small, use-it-or-lose-it credits tied to specific partners.
For example:
- Dining credits are issued monthly and limited to select restaurants
- DoorDash discounts require minimum orders and expire each month
- Travel and hotel credits often require booking through Robinhood's portal
- Ride credits are split into monthly amounts and only work in select cities
Many benefits also require activation inside the app before they even work.
So while the total value looks high, actually capturing it takes time, consistency, and the right spending habits.
The better option for most people
If you like the idea of a premium card but don't want to manage a long list of monthly credits, there's a simpler alternative.
American Express Platinum Card®
This is still a perk-heavy card, and the annual fee is a bit higher at $895 (see rates and fees), but the value is easier to understand and easier to use.
You're getting:
- A massive welcome bonus offer
- A straightforward annual travel credit
- Airport lounge access across multiple networks
- Hotel and airline perks that don't depend on one platform
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
And much, much more. Altogether, the Platinum Card® comes with more than $3,500 in annual value.
Yes, it has credits too. But they're more established, more widely accepted, and easier to plan around.
More importantly, you don't need to change how you manage your money or adopt a new ecosystem to make the card work.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
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On American Express' Secure Website.
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Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
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APR
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Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
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- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges.* As of 07/2025.
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you.
- $209 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.* Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
A quick way to think about it
The Robinhood Platinum card isn't a bad product, it's just a very specific one.
If you're an active Robinhood user who likes managing everything inside that app and doesn't mind tracking multiple monthly credits, you might get a lot of value from it.
But if you want a premium card that works wherever you already spend, with fewer rules and less effort, there are better options.
Compare some of the best rewards cards on the market right here, risk free.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here