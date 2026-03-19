Forget the Robinhood Platinum Card: Here's a Better Option

The new Robinhood Platinum card is getting a lot of attention. And at first glance, it makes sense why.

The rewards rates are high. The perks list is long. And the total "value" adds up to thousands of dollars on paper.

But here's the part that matters most: If you're not already a Robinhood user, you probably shouldn't even be considering this card.

This is really a Robinhood ecosystem card

The Robinhood Platinum isn't a standalone credit card. It's built to sit inside the Robinhood ecosystem.

To get the most out of it, you need to:

Use the Robinhood app regularly

Book travel through its platform

Activate and track perks inside the app

Be comfortable managing everything in that environment

And one important detail that's easy to miss:

You can't have both the Robinhood Gold Card and the Robinhood Platinum Card at the same time. Choosing one means giving up the other.

What the card does well

There's a lot to like here. Robinhood built this card to look and feel like a premium credit card, and in some ways, it delivers.

You'll earn:

10% cash back on hotels and cars booked through the Robinhood app

5% cash back on flights booked through the app

5% cash back on up to $50,000 in annual dining spend

1% back on everything else

The perks stack is also extensive:

$300 annual travel credit

Up to $500 in hotel booking credits

Priority Pass lounge access

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit

A Robinhood Gold membership and related benefits

There are also wellness perks, ride credits, and partner offers layered on top. On paper, it's one of the most benefit-heavy cards out there.

You'll pay a $695 annual fee for the privilege of accessing its many perks.

Where things get complicated

The challenge isn't the number of perks, but how they're structured. Most of the value is broken into small, use-it-or-lose-it credits tied to specific partners.

For example:

Dining credits are issued monthly and limited to select restaurants

DoorDash discounts require minimum orders and expire each month

Travel and hotel credits often require booking through Robinhood's portal

Ride credits are split into monthly amounts and only work in select cities

Many benefits also require activation inside the app before they even work.

So while the total value looks high, actually capturing it takes time, consistency, and the right spending habits.

The better option for most people

If you like the idea of a premium card but don't want to manage a long list of monthly credits, there's a simpler alternative.

American Express Platinum Card®

This is still a perk-heavy card, and the annual fee is a bit higher at $895 (see rates and fees), but the value is easier to understand and easier to use.

You're getting:

A massive welcome bonus offer

A straightforward annual travel credit

Airport lounge access across multiple networks

Hotel and airline perks that don't depend on one platform

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

And much, much more. Altogether, the Platinum Card® comes with more than $3,500 in annual value.

Yes, it has credits too. But they're more established, more widely accepted, and easier to plan around.

More importantly, you don't need to change how you manage your money or adopt a new ecosystem to make the card work.