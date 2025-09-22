Forget the Sapphire Reserve -- Amex Platinum Is the Ultimate Travel Card in 2025
The Platinum Card® from American Express just got a major refresh -- and it did not disappoint. The updated travel perks are impressive, especially for frequent flyers looking to elevate their airport and hotel experience in 2025.
With a hefty $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), the Amex Platinum Card unlocks over $3,500 in potential annual value, including premium airport lounge access, elite hotel perks, rideshare credits, and more. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
Meanwhile, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® clocks in at $795 per year, with a total value package of $2,700+.
Those are big numbers. But comparing the travel benefits alone, here's why I think the Amex Platinum Card pulls ahead.
Lounge access: Amex wins with more options
Both cards offer Priority Pass™ Select membership, which gives access to 1,300+ airport lounges around the globe. That's a solid perk for either card.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® also includes access to its own growing network of Chase Sapphire Lounges.
But Amex raises the bar with its Global Lounge Collection®, which includes:
- Centurion Lounges -- Considered the most premium lounges in the U.S.
- Delta Sky Club® lounges -- Available when flying Delta, giving access to over 50 additional lounges (subject to visit limitations)
- Select Lufthansa, Plaza Premium, and Escape Lounges
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
During busy holiday travel, that added lounge access can make a huge difference in comfort and sanity.
Airport security: CLEAR gives Amex the edge
Both cards cover the cost of Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® every four years (up to $120), which speeds up the security process significantly.
But Amex goes a step further with a $209 annual credit for CLEAR® Plus. This is a biometric ID program that lets you skip to the front of any TSA line, including PreCheck if you have it.
I had CLEAR for a few years and used it at LAX every time I flew. It was really amazing, especially at busy airports. Honestly, it's hard to go back once you've had it.
Rideshare perks: Amex offers more with Uber
If you rely on rideshares during trips, the Amex Platinum Card again comes out ahead. You'll get:
- $200 in Uber Cash -- $15 per month plus $35 in December
- $120 Uber One Credit -- Covers the cost of the membership
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Chase Sapphire Reserve® includes:
- $120 in Lyft credits -- $10 per month
If you're more of an Uber person, the Amex Platinum Card works out nicely. Outside of rideshare benefits, Uber One membership can get you discounts and free deliveries from Uber Eats.
Hotel status: Hilton and Marriott perks with Amex
Both cards include mid-tier hotel status that can get you upgrades, late checkout, and extra points.
The Amex Platinum Card gives you Gold status with both Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy (terms apply), which can be valuable for luxury stays.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® does offer Marriott Gold as well, along with IHG Platinum Elite, which can be handy for more budget-friendly stays.
Your choice might just come down to whether you're more of a Hilton or IHG traveler.
Where the Chase Sapphire Reserve still holds its own
While Amex stands out in the luxury travel card world, I must admit the Chase Sapphire Reserve® can be the better pick for travelers who want a bit more flexibility or broader rewards on everyday spending.
Here's where the Chase Sapphire Reserve® shines:
- A flexible $300 travel credit -- This credit automatically applies to nearly any travel purchase (hotels, flights, Uber, parking), no matter whether you book directly through a provider or the Chase Travel portal.
- Chase Travel bonuses -- Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ (and earn 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct)
- Dining rewards -- Earn 3x points on dining worldwide, including takeout and delivery.
- Points Boost -- Points can be worth up to 2x on thousands of both top-booked hotels, including The Edit, and flights with select airlines through Chase Travel.
If you're someone who can fully take advantage of Chase's higher earning rates, portal bonuses, and flexible credits, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® can absolutely pull its weight.
Final thoughts
Both cards are stacked with VIP travel and lifestyle perks.
But if you're traveling often, flying Delta, staying at premium hotels, and looking for the best possible experience in the airport and on the ground, the Amex Platinum Card still reigns supreme.
