Forget the Sapphire Reserve -- Amex Platinum Is the Ultimate Travel Card in 2025

The Platinum Card® from American Express just got a major refresh -- and it did not disappoint. The updated travel perks are impressive, especially for frequent flyers looking to elevate their airport and hotel experience in 2025.

With a hefty $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), the Amex Platinum Card unlocks over $3,500 in potential annual value, including premium airport lounge access, elite hotel perks, rideshare credits, and more. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

Meanwhile, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® clocks in at $795 per year, with a total value package of $2,700+.

Those are big numbers. But comparing the travel benefits alone, here's why I think the Amex Platinum Card pulls ahead.

Lounge access: Amex wins with more options

Both cards offer Priority Pass™ Select membership, which gives access to 1,300+ airport lounges around the globe. That's a solid perk for either card.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® also includes access to its own growing network of Chase Sapphire Lounges.

But Amex raises the bar with its Global Lounge Collection®, which includes:

Centurion Lounges -- Considered the most premium lounges in the U.S.

-- Considered the most premium lounges in the U.S. Delta Sky Club® lounges -- Available when flying Delta, giving access to over 50 additional lounges (subject to visit limitations)

-- Available when flying Delta, giving access to over 50 additional lounges (subject to visit limitations) Select Lufthansa , Plaza Premium , and Escape Lounges

, , and Terms apply; enrollment may be required

During busy holiday travel, that added lounge access can make a huge difference in comfort and sanity.

Airport security: CLEAR gives Amex the edge

Both cards cover the cost of Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® every four years (up to $120), which speeds up the security process significantly.

But Amex goes a step further with a $209 annual credit for CLEAR® Plus. This is a biometric ID program that lets you skip to the front of any TSA line, including PreCheck if you have it.

I had CLEAR for a few years and used it at LAX every time I flew. It was really amazing, especially at busy airports. Honestly, it's hard to go back once you've had it.