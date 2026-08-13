Freelancers, This Is Your Card: The Ink Business Unlimited

The annual fee is $0. So all your cash back is pure profit. You can add employee cards for free and set a spending limit on each one.

There are no rotating categories and no caps, which is the whole appeal for a busy freelancer. Americans earn more than $40 billion in credit card rewards each year, according to Motley Fool Money research, and a top flat-rate card is the easiest way to grab your share.

You can buy software, fill the gas tank, cover a client's lunch, or grab a new laptop, and it all earns the same reward rate. The Chase Ink Business Unlimited earns a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase.

Here's how to know if that's you.

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees ) earns that 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no annual fee and no categories to track. It's the right pick for freelancers who want simple cash back and rarely spend overseas.

Say you run a freelance business and spend $4,000 a month keeping it going. At a flat 1.5% back, that's $720 a year in cash back just for using the right card.

This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

NEW: Earn $750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Grab the $1,000 welcome offer while it's elevated

Right now the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is running an elevated welcome offer.

Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening. That's up from the usual $750, so this is a strong moment to apply.

Elevated offers come and go, and this one could drop back at any time.

You don't need an LLC to qualify

You can get the Chase Ink Business Unlimited as a freelancer, even without a registered company. I've actually done this myself!

Chase lets sole proprietors apply using their Social Security number instead of an EIN. If you do 1099 work, sell on Etsy, drive rideshare, or freelance on the side, that all counts as a business. You'll use your own name and income on the application, and your personal credit backs the card.

The 0% intro APR gives you 12 months to pay off big buys

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited comes with a 0% Intro APR on Purchases for the first 12 months. A 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR applies after.

That's a full year to pay off a big buy without interest. Think a new laptop, a bulk inventory order, or a big trip booking.

It's a handy cushion when freelance income swings from month to month. Just know the deal covers new purchases, not balance transfers. Pay the balance down before the 12 months end, or the regular APR kicks in on whatever's left.

When the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is worth it

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited shines for freelancers whose costs don't pile up in one single category. It earns the same cash back rate everywhere and has a $0 annual fee, so there's little stress in managing it.

But if most of your spending hits office supplies, internet, and phone bills, the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) would be a better fit. Or for richer travel rewards, the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (see rates and fees) earns more on travel and shipping.

And the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is the personal-card version for folks without business spending. It pays to match the best card towards your spending, so you can earn the most rewards for you and your business.

