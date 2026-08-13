Freelancers, This Is Your Card: The Ink Business Unlimited
Say you run a freelance business and spend $4,000 a month keeping it going. At a flat 1.5% back, that's $720 a year in cash back just for using the right card.
The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) earns that 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no annual fee and no categories to track. It's the right pick for freelancers who want simple cash back and rarely spend overseas.
Here's how to know if that's you.
What the Chase Ink Business Unlimited earns you
You can buy software, fill the gas tank, cover a client's lunch, or grab a new laptop, and it all earns the same reward rate. The Chase Ink Business Unlimited earns a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase.
There are no rotating categories and no caps, which is the whole appeal for a busy freelancer. Americans earn more than $40 billion in credit card rewards each year, according to Motley Fool Money research, and a top flat-rate card is the easiest way to grab your share.
The annual fee is $0. So all your cash back is pure profit. You can add employee cards for free and set a spending limit on each one.
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NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
- Earn
Grab the $1,000 welcome offer while it's elevated
Right now the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is running an elevated welcome offer.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening. That's up from the usual $750, so this is a strong moment to apply.
Elevated offers come and go, and this one could drop back at any time.
You don't need an LLC to qualify
You can get the Chase Ink Business Unlimited as a freelancer, even without a registered company. I've actually done this myself!
Chase lets sole proprietors apply using their Social Security number instead of an EIN. If you do 1099 work, sell on Etsy, drive rideshare, or freelance on the side, that all counts as a business. You'll use your own name and income on the application, and your personal credit backs the card.
The 0% intro APR gives you 12 months to pay off big buys
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited comes with a 0% Intro APR on Purchases for the first 12 months. A 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR applies after.
That's a full year to pay off a big buy without interest. Think a new laptop, a bulk inventory order, or a big trip booking.
It's a handy cushion when freelance income swings from month to month. Just know the deal covers new purchases, not balance transfers. Pay the balance down before the 12 months end, or the regular APR kicks in on whatever's left.
When the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is worth it
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited shines for freelancers whose costs don't pile up in one single category. It earns the same cash back rate everywhere and has a $0 annual fee, so there's little stress in managing it.
But if most of your spending hits office supplies, internet, and phone bills, the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) would be a better fit. Or for richer travel rewards, the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (see rates and fees) earns more on travel and shipping.
And the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is the personal-card version for folks without business spending. It pays to match the best card towards your spending, so you can earn the most rewards for you and your business.
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
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Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
Apply Now for Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
On Chase's Secure Website.
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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= Poor
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Earn
|Earn 5% cash back in select business categories Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
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Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.74% - 24.74% Variable
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
= Good
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Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
Apply Now for Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
On Chase's Secure Website.
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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|Earn 100,000 bonus points Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|Earn 3 points per $1 in select business categories Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases-with no limit to the amount you can earn.
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Intro: N/A
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 17.74% - 26.74% Variable
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®
On Chase's Secure Website.
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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Best for cash back
|Earn $200 cash back Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
|1.5% - 5% cash back Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
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Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular: 18.24% - 27.74% Variable
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
= Good
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Best for cash back
FAQs
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There's no exact published score, but you'll generally want good to excellent credit to apply. This means roughly a 670 FICO® Score or higher. A steady income and a clean payment history help your odds as much as the score itself.
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No, Chase generally keeps Chase Ink Business Unlimited activity off your personal credit report. The application itself triggers a hard inquiry, but ongoing business spending stays off as long as the account's in good standing.
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No, not on its own. The Chase Ink Business Unlimited earns cash back that's worth $0.01 per point through Chase Ultimate Rewards. To move those points to travel partners, you need to also hold a card like one of the Chase Sapphire cards or the Chase Ink Business Preferred, which unlocks transfers.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.