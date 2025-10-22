Frequent Flyers Swear by This Card for Lounge Access and Luxury Hotels

It's hard to enjoy a vacation when you're stuck at the gate next to a kid kicking your carry-on.

That's one reason why so many frequent travelers swear by the American Express Platinum Card®. It's not cheap at $895 per year (see rates and fees), but it is one of the best travel rewards cards on the market.

I've personally held this card and used it to get into lounges, earn hotel upgrades, and claw back hundreds in statement credits.

Here's why I call it the GOAT for luxury travel.

Get into 1,550+ airport lounges

One of the Platinum Card®'s biggest draws is the unmatched airport lounge access.

Cardholders can get into these lounge networks:

Centurion Lounges (Amex's swanky lounges with gourmet food, cocktails, and comfy seating. The pic at the top of this article I took in a Centurion lounge in Dallas Fort Worth)

Delta Sky Clubs (when flying Delta same-day)

Priority Pass lounges (1,400+ locations worldwide)

Escape Lounges, Plaza Premium, Lufthansa Lounges, and more

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

All added up, you get access to 1,550+ lounges in 140+ countries. It makes delays, long layovers, or early check-ins way more tolerable.

In many lounges, you can bring at least one guest or person you're traveling with. That's saved me and my wife so many times.