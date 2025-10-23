From Savings to Credit Cards, Amex Pays You More to Keep It All in One Place

I've written about nearly every major credit card and high-yield savings account out there, and one thing keeps standing out: American Express National Bank (Member FDIC) is quietly building one of the most complete financial ecosystems around.

If you're the kind of person who likes the simplicity of one app, one login, and one set of perks, Amex makes a strong case for keeping your money and spending under one roof. And unlike most banks, it's actually paying you to do it.

Why Amex is building a full financial ecosystem

Amex used to be synonymous with elite travel cards. But over the last few years, it's expanded far beyond that. Today, you can:

Earn a competitive 3.50% annual percentage yield (APY) (as of October 23, 2025) on your American Express® High Yield Savings Account , which is almost 10 times the national average.

(as of October 23, 2025) on your , which is almost 10 times the national average. Stack that with rewards from cards like the American Express Platinum Card® and American Express® Gold Card , both of which offer valuable Membership Rewards® Points that can be transferred to airline and hotel partners.

and , both of which offer valuable Membership Rewards® Points that can be transferred to airline and hotel partners. Keep everything synced in the Amex app, where you can track savings balances, rewards, and payments in one place.

That last part matters more than people realize. Juggling five logins and three different dashboards makes it harder to optimize your money. Amex's pitch is simple: Stay loyal, and you'll be rewarded for it.