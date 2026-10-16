Gas Pumps, Hotels, and 3 More Places You Should Never Use a Debit Card

Earlier this month I spent a week at an all-inclusive resort in Mexico. When I checked in, the front desk put a $690 hold on my credit card.

That's a big chunk of change. But it never touched my actual money -- it just ate a little from my available credit limit for a few days, then vanished. If I had used a debit card, that $690 would have been yanked straight out of my checking account.

Credit cards are almost always the smarter way to pay, vs. using a debit card. Especially in these five places.

1. Gas pumps are a skimmer's favorite spot

Gas stations are one of the easiest places for thieves to steal your card number. Crooks slip tiny skimmer devices into the pump's card reader, and they're almost impossible to spot.

According to the FBI, skimming costs consumers and financial institutions more than $1 billion a year.

With a credit card, a stolen number is the bank's problem to sort out. The money stolen can be disputed with a few clicks on your cellphone app, and none of your personal money is on the line.

With a debit card, the thief can use your real cash while you dispute the fraud and wait on a refund.

That's why a rewards card is the smartest payment method at gas stations -- and some even pay you well for the gas itself.

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card earned our Best Credit Card for Gas award for 2026. It offers 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice and an easy $200 cash back welcome offer after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days from account opening.