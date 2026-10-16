Gas Pumps, Hotels, and 3 More Places You Should Never Use a Debit Card
Earlier this month I spent a week at an all-inclusive resort in Mexico. When I checked in, the front desk put a $690 hold on my credit card.
That's a big chunk of change. But it never touched my actual money -- it just ate a little from my available credit limit for a few days, then vanished. If I had used a debit card, that $690 would have been yanked straight out of my checking account.
Credit cards are almost always the smarter way to pay, vs. using a debit card. Especially in these five places.
1. Gas pumps are a skimmer's favorite spot
Gas stations are one of the easiest places for thieves to steal your card number. Crooks slip tiny skimmer devices into the pump's card reader, and they're almost impossible to spot.
According to the FBI, skimming costs consumers and financial institutions more than $1 billion a year.
With a credit card, a stolen number is the bank's problem to sort out. The money stolen can be disputed with a few clicks on your cellphone app, and none of your personal money is on the line.
With a debit card, the thief can use your real cash while you dispute the fraud and wait on a refund.
That's why a rewards card is the smartest payment method at gas stations -- and some even pay you well for the gas itself.
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card earned our Best Credit Card for Gas award for 2026. It offers 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice and an easy $200 cash back welcome offer after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days from account opening.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
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Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
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- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Turn daily purchases into everyday wins. Simply use your Customized Cash Rewards credit card for the things you already buy - from gifts to groceries - BofA Rewards™ members earn more cash back.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
2. Hotels and resorts hold more cash than you expect
Hotels place a hold on your card at check-in to cover extras like the minibar or damage.
That hold can run from $50 to several hundred dollars, and resorts often go higher. My Mexico trip tied up $690 for days.
On a credit card, a hold just uses part of your credit limit. The transaction sits "pending" but never actually gets fully charged.
On a debit card, charges get pulled from your account until the hotel releases it -- which can take up to a week sometimes. If your balance is tight, a hold can bounce your rent or a bill.
3. Rental car counters can lock up even more
Rental car companies place some of the biggest holds out there. Like, $200 to $500 on top of the rental cost. Some go higher for luxury cars or one-way trips.
If you put that on a debit card, a chunk of your checking sits frozen through your whole trip. Put it on a credit card and you'll barely notice.
4. Sit-down restaurants where your card leaves your sight
The risk at a sit-down restaurant is that your card leaves your sight for a few minutes.
Most places are perfectly honest, but that's enough time for someone to copy your number.
I'm really picky about who gets my credit card (and I would NEVER hand anyone my debit card). A lot of servers now bring a card reader right to the table, and I love that payment option. But at old-school spots where the server takes my card away, using a credit card instead of a debit card is a smarter choice.
5. Unfamiliar websites you don't fully trust
Online checkouts are mostly safe on big, trusted sites. As long as you're using a stable and private internet connection.
The danger is the random online store you've never heard of with a deal that looks too good to be true.
If that site gets hacked or turns out to be a scam, a debit card hands a thief your bank balance. Most of the best credit cards let you dispute a bad charge with almost no risk to you. So credit is the only card I'll enter on a site I don't know.
Here's where I still use my debit card: the ATM. You never want to do a cash advance on a credit card. The way I stay safe here is by sticking to ATM machines at my own bank or big-names that I trust. I don't withdraw cash at sketchy standalone ones in corner stores and gas stations.
Let the bank carry the risk, not you
That $690 hold in Mexico never worried me for a second. I use a top travel rewards credit card for all my bookings, and never worry about cash coming out of my account for reservations and holds.
If you're still reaching for debit on most purchases, you're taking on more risk than you need to (and leaving easy rewards on the table, too!). The fix is easy. Just switch to a rewards credit card, keep the same spending habits, and you'll come out ahead on both protection and cash back.
FAQs
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Yes, but debit cards have weaker protection than credit cards. If you report fraud within two days, your loss is capped at $50. But if you wait longer you could be out $500 or more while your real cash sits frozen during the investigation.
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Most holds clear within a few days, but hotels and car rentals can take up to a week or more. Until then, that money is frozen and unusable. On a credit card, a hold only ties up part of your available credit limit -- not your cash.
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Usually, yes. Tap-to-pay and wallets like Apple Pay hide your real card number behind a one-time code, so a skimmer or hacked terminal gets nothing useful. When a pump or register offers contactless, it beats swiping or inserting your card.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.