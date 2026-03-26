Get 0% APR Until Late 2027 With This Citi Card

There are a few big factors to weigh when you're deciding between balance transfer credit cards. The most important one by far, though: The length of the 0% intro APR offer.

With the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, you can get one of the longest intro APR offers out there -- which is why we named it the Best Balance Transfer Credit Card of 2026.

Here's what to know about the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card and whether it's right for you -- plus a couple great alternatives available now.

Pay no interest for nearly two years on balance transfers

With the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, you'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. After that, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies.

A 21-month intro offer on balance transfers is one of the longest you'll find, which means this card is a great option if you're looking to get rid of existing debt.

Just keep in mind the balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

What does that look like in real dollars? Let's say you're carrying a $10,000 balance and making monthly payments of $500. Assuming an interest rate of 20% on your old card and a balance transfer fee of 3% on your new card, you could save $1,966 in interest over 21 months -- all for moving your balance to the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card.