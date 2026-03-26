Get 0% APR Until Late 2027 With This Citi Card
There are a few big factors to weigh when you're deciding between balance transfer credit cards. The most important one by far, though: The length of the 0% intro APR offer.
With the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, you can get one of the longest intro APR offers out there -- which is why we named it the Best Balance Transfer Credit Card of 2026.
Here's what to know about the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card and whether it's right for you -- plus a couple great alternatives available now.
Pay no interest for nearly two years on balance transfers
With the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, you'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. After that, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies.
A 21-month intro offer on balance transfers is one of the longest you'll find, which means this card is a great option if you're looking to get rid of existing debt.
Just keep in mind the balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
What does that look like in real dollars? Let's say you're carrying a $10,000 balance and making monthly payments of $500. Assuming an interest rate of 20% on your old card and a balance transfer fee of 3% on your new card, you could save $1,966 in interest over 21 months -- all for moving your balance to the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- High balance transfer fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
Other considerations with balance transfer cards
As mentioned, the length of your 0% intro APR is the biggest factor when comparing balance transfer cards.
But there are some other considerations, like:
- Annual fee
- Balance transfer fee
- Variable APR
- Time limit to transfer
- Payment requirements
- Additional rewards and perks
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is a great no-frills option with a super long intro APR. If you want to compare alternatives, though, there are some great cards to look at.
Alternatives worth considering
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Nearly two years on purchases and balance transfers
With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), you'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.
That makes the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card a versatile option for saving on balance transfers and purchases. It won our award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for a reason.
The downside: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has a higher balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5. But it also has a $0 annual fee, making it an inexpensive way to save on existing debt and upcoming purchases.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Discover it® Chrome: Earn rewards while you save
The Discover it® Chrome combines a long intro APR with decent earning rates, making it a viable option even after the intro APR ends.
You'll get:
- 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers and 6 months on purchases. After that, a 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR applies
- 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
Most top 0% intro APR cards, including the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card and the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, earn no rewards whatsoever. The Discover it® Chrome bucks that trend.
Plus, with Discover's unique Cashback Match bonus for new cardholders, Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. This bonus has no cap. Earn $200, get another $200 -- the sky's the limit.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 6 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months
Regular APR
17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR
Rewards 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically
1% - 2% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
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The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.
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- Welcome bonus offer
- Gas and restaurants rewards
- 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- Low cash back rates
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- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
- Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- No annual fee.
- Terms and conditions apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.