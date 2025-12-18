Get 0% Intro APR and 5% Cash Back on Amazon Now With This Card

December can be an expensive month, between travel, presents, extra groceries, and more. If you're paying with a credit card, then it can get a whole lot more expensive as interest charges pile up.

But there's a card that could take a lot of weight off your shoulders this December -- if you can be disciplined in 2026.

Here's why the Discover it® Cash Back card is a great choice for people who could use some help covering their expenses right now.

Introductory APR

The Discover it® Cash Back card comes with 0% intro APR for 15 months on both purchases and balance transfers (after that, a 17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR *Rates as of December 15, 2025 applies). There's a 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*.

So if you want some time to pay off your expenses with zero interest, the Discover it® Cash Back card can help.

5% cash back on Amazon until Dec. 31

The Discover it® Cash Back card has rotating bonus categories. You earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 spent in the bonus category each quarter (activation required). Right now, you can earn 5% cash back on Amazon and drug store purchases -- perfect for last-minute Christmas shopping.

On Jan. 1, 2026, the rotating category will change to grocery stores, wholesale clubs, and select streaming services. That's a top-tier rate for grocery rewards.

All purchases in other categories, or above the quarterly spending cap, earn 1% cash back.