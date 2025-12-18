Get 0% Intro APR and 5% Cash Back on Amazon Now With This Card
December can be an expensive month, between travel, presents, extra groceries, and more. If you're paying with a credit card, then it can get a whole lot more expensive as interest charges pile up.
But there's a card that could take a lot of weight off your shoulders this December -- if you can be disciplined in 2026.
Here's why the Discover it® Cash Back card is a great choice for people who could use some help covering their expenses right now.
Introductory APR
The Discover it® Cash Back card comes with 0% intro APR for 15 months on both purchases and balance transfers (after that, a 17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR *Rates as of December 15, 2025 applies). There's a 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*.
So if you want some time to pay off your expenses with zero interest, the Discover it® Cash Back card can help.
5% cash back on Amazon until Dec. 31
The Discover it® Cash Back card has rotating bonus categories. You earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 spent in the bonus category each quarter (activation required). Right now, you can earn 5% cash back on Amazon and drug store purchases -- perfect for last-minute Christmas shopping.
On Jan. 1, 2026, the rotating category will change to grocery stores, wholesale clubs, and select streaming services. That's a top-tier rate for grocery rewards.
All purchases in other categories, or above the quarterly spending cap, earn 1% cash back.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR *Rates as of December 15, 2025
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories each quarter (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.Read Full Review
- Rotating bonus categories
- Welcome bonus offer
- Great intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No fixed bonus categories
First-year Cashback Match
Instead of a welcome bonus, the Discover it® Cash Back card has a unique perk that could be worth a lot more money.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. (Only available to new cardmembers.) So if you earn $300 in cash back in year one, you'll automatically get an extra $300. There's no limit on the cash back you can earn or the match.
Only use this card if you have a plan -- and can stick to it
The worst thing you can do with a 0% intro APR card is to treat it as an excuse to spend more.
Before you apply for the Discover it® Cash Back card (or any 0% intro APR card), figure out 1) how much you'll spend and 2) how you'll repay it before the variable APR kicks in. If you can do that, then the Discover it® Cash Back card could save you a bundle in 2026.
Ready to start racking up the cash back? Click here to learn more and apply for the Discover it® Cash Back card now.
Don't need 0% intro APR? How about an instant $250 Amazon gift card instead
If you just want big rewards for Amazon shopping, and you don't need 0% intro APR, then there's an even better option: the Prime Visa (see rates and fees).
Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.99% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card
-
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.Read Full Review
-
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
-
This card is exclusively for Amazon Prime members, and it's easily the best credit card for Amazon shopping. Here's why:
- Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
Those cash back rates are good all year round and have no spending caps.
I signed up for the Prime Visa last month. The whole process took about 30 seconds, and I've bought some Christmas presents with my gift card.
To claim a $250 Amazon gift card before this offer disappears, click here to learn more and apply for the Prime Visa today.
Our Research Expert