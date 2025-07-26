Get 0% Intro APR and up to 6% Cash Back With the Bank of America Customized Cash Card
I'm always on the lookout for cash back cards that don't make you jump through a million hoops. This new offer from Bank of America may have just quietly shot to the top of my list.
Right now, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is giving new cardholders up to 6% cash back for the first year, a generous 0% intro APR offer, and a $200 cash back welcome bonus after just $1,000 in spending in the first 90 days. All with no annual fee.
If you've got regular expenses and want to actually earn solid rewards, this is one of the easiest wins out there.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
$200 cash back
This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
- New offer! Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice: gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means the 3% choice category could go up to 3.75%-5.25%. The Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
How the new 6% cash back offer works
You'll earn:
- 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice
- 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
That elevated 6% rate applies to the first $2,500 in combined quarterly spending across your chosen category, grocery stores, and wholesale clubs. After that, those purchases earn 1%.
Once the promo year ends, the 6% reverts to the standard 3%, which is still competitive. But the boosted first-year bonus rate makes it much easier to rack up rewards.
You choose how to earn more
Bank of America lets you change your 6% cash back category once per month, so you can time your rewards to match your spending.
Eligible categories include:
- Gas and EV charging stations
- Online shopping (yes, Amazon counts)
- Dining
- Travel
- Drugstores
- Home improvement and furnishings
This kind of flexibility is a big deal. You can earn 6% cash back at the gas pump one month, then switch to online shopping the next. And you can keep adapting based on how your spending shifts.
Big rewards, low barrier
The card's $200 sign-up bonus is one of the easiest to qualify for: Just spend $1,000 in your first 90 days.
There's also a 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days and 15 billing cycles on purchases. That's a helpful perk if you're planning a large purchase or looking to knock out higher-interest debt. After that, a 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies.
Why it's worth grabbing now
Offers like this don't always stick around. Bank of America quietly rolled out this elevated first-year cash back offer in late May 2025, and it's already one of the most rewarding no-annual-fee cards out there.
If you've been thinking about getting a cash back card that earns well without the headaches, this might be your moment.
You'll get:
- A year of 6% cash back tailored to your life
- A fast and easy $200 bonus
- A 0% intro APR window for purchases and transfers
- And no annual fee, ever
How to apply
You can apply directly through Bank of America's secure website. Approval typically takes just minutes, and you can start earning rewards as soon as your card arrives.
Click here to apply for the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.
