Get 0% Intro APR for 18 Months and 2% Cash Back on Everything With This Citi Card
Imagine a credit card that helps you get out of debt faster in 2026, and pays you cash back rewards along the way…
That's exactly why the Citi Double Cash® Card, from our partner, is one of our top balance transfer picks right now. It offers the combo of a stellar intro APR offer on balance transfers and up to 2% cash back on everything.
Oh yeah, it also has no annual fee and an easy-to-earn welcome offer. Here's everything you need to know.
Built to help you get out of debt faster
The Citi Double Cash® Card offers a 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, giving you a super long window to focus on paying down debt in 2026 (and into 2027). At the end of the intro period, a regular ongoing 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR will apply.
On a $5,000 balance, that can save you roughly $1,500 in interest over a year and a half compared to letting that balance sit on a typical card charging 22% interest.
Just keep in mind that the 0% intro APR applies only to balance transfers, not new purchases. Also note: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
If your goal is to kick debt to the curb in 2026, this card gives you a real shot to make it happen.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
-
This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
-
- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
-
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Earn up to 2% cash back along the way
Once your debt payoff plan is in motion, the Citi Double Cash® Card keeps working for you on the rewards side.
Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
As long as you make on time payments, you earn the full reward. And the cash back adds up fast.
For example, if you spend $30,000 a year on the card (on non-Citi Travel purchases), that's $600 back. At $40,000 in annual spending, you're looking at $800 in cash back.
The card earns ThankYou® Points which can be redeemed for statement credits or direct deposits at a clean 1 point = $0.01. And if you want more flexibility, options like gift cards and travel bookings are there, but they're completely optional.
What I appreciate most is that this card doesn't have rotating categories or any spending caps. You can just go on spending how you usually would every day, focus on your debt payoff plan, and all the rewards just add up in the background.
And since it's a no-annual-fee card, every dollar you earn is truly yours to keep.
The welcome offer is easy money
Right now, new cardholders can earn a $200 welcome offer after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months. The bonus comes as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, redeemable for $200 in cash back.
That spending requirement is very doable. Even if your main focus is a balance transfer and you want to limit new purchases, you can still run a few regular expenses through the card to earn the welcome offer.
Apply today in minutes
If paying down debt is a priority for 2026, the Citi Double Cash® Card gives you the tools to move faster while also paying rewards. The long 0% intro APR helps you make progress on debt while simple cash back rewards add value along the way.
The application only takes a few minutes, and once you're approved, you can start putting the card to work right away.
Want the full breakdown before you decide? Read our complete Citi Double Cash® Card review and see if it's the right fit for your goals.
Our Research Expert