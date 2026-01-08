Get 0% Intro APR for 21 Months and No Late Fees Ever With This Citi Card

High-interest credit card debt is exhausting. You send in a payment, feel a small win, then watch interest undo part of your progress.

This is where a balance transfer card with 0% intro APR can help out big time. It basically "pauses" the interest on your debt, so all your payments go toward paying down your balance.

My team tracks credit cards and offers daily, and our winner for Best Balance Transfer Card in 2026 went to the Citi Simplicity® Card, from our partner. Here's why it's such a good fit for anyone serious about paying off debt in 2026.

A long 0% intro APR window that actually gives you room to win

The Citi Simplicity® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers. That's nearly two full years where interest steps out of the way and lets your payments do their job.

There's also a 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases, which adds some breathing room if you need to put new spending on the card while you stabilize.

After the intro period, a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies, based on creditworthiness. To qualify for the 0% balance transfer rate, transfers need to be completed within the first four months of opening the account.

That long intro period is what turns a stressful balance into a manageable plan. You can set a monthly payment, stick with it, and watch the balance move in the right direction.