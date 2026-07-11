Get 0% Intro APR Until 2028 With This Citi Card
If you're carrying a balance right now, a big chunk of every payment is going to interest instead of your debt. The Citi Simplicity® Card, from our partner, can hit pause on that until early 2028, giving you a chance to aggressively pay it off and become debt-free.
It offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, with no annual fee and -- remarkably -- no late fees, ever. A 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies at the end of the intro period.
Here's how it works, and how to turn those interest-free months into a real payoff plan.
How much an 18-month payoff plan saves you
On the Citi Simplicity® Card, an 18-month payoff plan could save you over $1,000 in interest depending on your balance. The exact amount depends on how much debt you transfer over, and your current APR.
Right now, the average credit card APR is around 21%, according to Motley Fool Money research. That's the rate quietly draining your monthly payments -- and exactly what a 0% intro APR offer lets you sidestep.
Here's what an 18-month payoff looks like at three different debt balances:
|Starting Balance
|Monthly Payment to Be Debt-Free in 18 Months
|Total Interest Saved
|$3,000
|$172
|~$520
|$5,000
|$287
|~$866
|$7,000
|$401
|~$1,216
One important note: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). On these balances, that's a one-time $90, $150, or $210. It's a small price to pay for avoiding interest, but a cost to consider nonetheless.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 18 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This is one of our favorite cards for managing debt or upcoming expenses. It offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on both balance transfers and purchases, plus a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combination gives you meaningful flexibility to pay down debt or spread out costs without interest. Just note that it doesn’t offer rewards once the intro period ends.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 18 months from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- $0 liability on unauthorized charges.
No late fees, no penalty APR, and no annual fee
The Citi Simplicity® Card charges no late fees, no penalty APR, and no annual fee -- ever. That's genuinely rare, and it matters most when you're focused on paying down debt.
Most 0% intro APR cards lure you in with a long runway, then punish you for slip-ups. Miss a due date and you get hit with a fee, or your rate jumps. The Citi Simplicity® Card doesn't work that way, so having a rough month won't blow up your entire plan.
The tradeoff: it earns no cash back, points, or miles. Like most 0% intro APR card offers, it's purpose built for debt payoff and avoiding interest.
How to become debt-free by 2028
I've never carried a balance, but I've coached a handful of friends and family in becoming debt-free. The ones who make it don't do anything overly complex. They budget a realistic amount they can pay every month, treat it like rent, and focus solely on paying off the balance.
So here's the plan I'd lay out if you're using a balance transfer card strategy.
First, divide your balance by 18 -- that's your monthly payment needed, the same figures in the table above. Then protect the streak:
- Move your balance within the first four months of opening the card, since that's Citi's deadline to complete a transfer.
- Set up autopay so you never miss a payment.
- Don't put any new purchases on the card until you knock out the transferred balance.
- Know that you can't transfer a balance from another Citi card.
Following a set plan will increase your chance of success. It just takes showing up, month after month, until the balance hits zero.
And it will. Before you apply, it's worth seeing how it stacks up against the best balance transfer credit cards. For the full terms and current fees, check our Citi Simplicity® Card review.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.