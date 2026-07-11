Get 0% Intro APR Until 2028 With This Citi Card

Published on July 11, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. Citi is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money.

If you're carrying a balance right now, a big chunk of every payment is going to interest instead of your debt. The Citi Simplicity® Card, from our partner, can hit pause on that until early 2028, giving you a chance to aggressively pay it off and become debt-free.

It offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, with no annual fee and -- remarkably -- no late fees, ever. A 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies at the end of the intro period.

Here's how it works, and how to turn those interest-free months into a real payoff plan.

How much an 18-month payoff plan saves you

On the Citi Simplicity® Card, an 18-month payoff plan could save you over $1,000 in interest depending on your balance. The exact amount depends on how much debt you transfer over, and your current APR.

Right now, the average credit card APR is around 21%, according to Motley Fool Money research. That's the rate quietly draining your monthly payments -- and exactly what a 0% intro APR offer lets you sidestep.

Here's what an 18-month payoff looks like at three different debt balances:

Starting Balance Monthly Payment to Be Debt-Free in 18 Months Total Interest Saved
$3,000 $172 ~$520
$5,000 $287 ~$866
$7,000 $401 ~$1,216
Data source: Author's calculations.

One important note: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). On these balances, that's a one-time $90, $150, or $210. It's a small price to pay for avoiding interest, but a cost to consider nonetheless.

Citi Simplicity® Card

Apply Now for Citi Simplicity® Card

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Citi Simplicity® Card
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4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Citi Simplicity® Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0%, 18 months on Purchases

Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers

Regular APR

17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This is one of our favorite cards for managing debt or upcoming expenses. It offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on both balance transfers and purchases, plus a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combination gives you meaningful flexibility to pay down debt or spread out costs without interest. Just note that it doesn’t offer rewards once the intro period ends.

    Read Full Review
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • No late fees
    • No penalty APR
    • Choose your own payment date
    • No rewards
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 18 months from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
    • There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
    • No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
    • $0 liability on unauthorized charges.

No late fees, no penalty APR, and no annual fee

The Citi Simplicity® Card charges no late fees, no penalty APR, and no annual fee -- ever. That's genuinely rare, and it matters most when you're focused on paying down debt.

Most 0% intro APR cards lure you in with a long runway, then punish you for slip-ups. Miss a due date and you get hit with a fee, or your rate jumps. The Citi Simplicity® Card doesn't work that way, so having a rough month won't blow up your entire plan.

The tradeoff: it earns no cash back, points, or miles. Like most 0% intro APR card offers, it's purpose built for debt payoff and avoiding interest.

How to become debt-free by 2028

I've never carried a balance, but I've coached a handful of friends and family in becoming debt-free. The ones who make it don't do anything overly complex. They budget a realistic amount they can pay every month, treat it like rent, and focus solely on paying off the balance.

So here's the plan I'd lay out if you're using a balance transfer card strategy.

First, divide your balance by 18 -- that's your monthly payment needed, the same figures in the table above. Then protect the streak:

  • Move your balance within the first four months of opening the card, since that's Citi's deadline to complete a transfer.
  • Set up autopay so you never miss a payment.
  • Don't put any new purchases on the card until you knock out the transferred balance.
  • Know that you can't transfer a balance from another Citi card.

Following a set plan will increase your chance of success. It just takes showing up, month after month, until the balance hits zero.

And it will. Before you apply, it's worth seeing how it stacks up against the best balance transfer credit cards. For the full terms and current fees, check our Citi Simplicity® Card review.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.