If you're carrying a balance right now, a big chunk of every payment is going to interest instead of your debt. The Citi Simplicity® Card, from our partner, can hit pause on that until early 2028, giving you a chance to aggressively pay it off and become debt-free.

It offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, with no annual fee and -- remarkably -- no late fees, ever. A 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies at the end of the intro period.

Here's how it works, and how to turn those interest-free months into a real payoff plan.

How much an 18-month payoff plan saves you

On the Citi Simplicity® Card, an 18-month payoff plan could save you over $1,000 in interest depending on your balance. The exact amount depends on how much debt you transfer over, and your current APR.

Right now, the average credit card APR is around 21%, according to Motley Fool Money research. That's the rate quietly draining your monthly payments -- and exactly what a 0% intro APR offer lets you sidestep.

Here's what an 18-month payoff looks like at three different debt balances: