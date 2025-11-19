Get $1,100+ Toward Travel in One Year With the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
This year has been exciting for travel card lovers. Several new travel cards have launched, and some existing cards have added flashy new benefits.
Meanwhile, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) hasn't really changed -- and it's still one of the best travel cards out there.
With its modest annual fee and solid rewards, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card remains an excellent value. In fact, it could easily save you $1,100 or more on travel in your first year.
Here's how.
Sign-up bonus: at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value
New Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders get 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 within 3 months of account opening.
That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. And it could be worth even more if you:
- Transfer the points to one of Chase's 14 airline and hotel partners.
- Snag a Points Boost offer, which increases the value of your points by 50% for select hotels and flights, or by 75% for certain premium cabin flights.
For example, we estimate your sign-up bonus could be worth $1,125 toward a hotel with a Points Boost offer. (Don't bank on getting Points Boosts, though, as the flights and hotels that qualify are unpredictable.)
Hotel credit: $50
Hotel stays purchased through Chase Travel will earn you a statement credit of up to $50 per year. That's an easy win, and it covers over half the card's $95 annual fee.
Points earned: $300+
If you use your Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card regularly, you can earn points worth hundreds of dollars toward travel each year.
Here are the card's earning rates:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries dining, streaming, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
Plus, on every account anniversary, you get bonus points equal to 10% of your spending in the previous year.
Let's say you spend $1,700 per month on your Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. That's about how much you need to spend in each of your first three months to earn the sign-up bonus, and it's less than half the average person's monthly spending. Let's also say you earn 1.5 points per dollar, since you'll be getting 1X points on most purchases but much more for others.
You'd earn 30,600 points, plus an anniversary bonus of 2,040 points. That's 32,640 points in a year, worth at least $326 toward travel.
Don't forget the "soft" perks
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card comes with some other benefits that could save you even more money, if you use them:
- Trip cancellation and interruption insurance
- Baggage delay insurance
- Purchase protection
- Auto rental coverage
- Trip delay reimbursement
These are the kinds of benefits you hope you'll never need -- but if you do, they could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. And if you don't, they still provide some peace of mind.
This card can pay for itself several times over
If you earned the sign-up bonus, the hotel credit, and the spending rewards listed above, then you'd essentially save 11 times the card's annual fee on travel (possibly more).
That's a pretty good reason to try out the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card for a year or two. Odds are you'll want to keep it, though -- it's been on our list of the best travel cards for years, and for good reason.
Our Research Expert