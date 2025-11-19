Get $1,100+ Toward Travel in One Year With the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card

This year has been exciting for travel card lovers. Several new travel cards have launched, and some existing cards have added flashy new benefits.

Meanwhile, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) hasn't really changed -- and it's still one of the best travel cards out there.

With its modest annual fee and solid rewards, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card remains an excellent value. In fact, it could easily save you $1,100 or more on travel in your first year.

Here's how.

Sign-up bonus: at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value

New Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders get 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 within 3 months of account opening.

That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. And it could be worth even more if you:

Transfer the points to one of Chase's 14 airline and hotel partners.

Snag a Points Boost offer, which increases the value of your points by 50% for select hotels and flights, or by 75% for certain premium cabin flights.

For example, we estimate your sign-up bonus could be worth $1,125 toward a hotel with a Points Boost offer. (Don't bank on getting Points Boosts, though, as the flights and hotels that qualify are unpredictable.)