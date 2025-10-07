Get $175 at Lululemon and Restaurants With the Amex Platinum's Q4 Perks

It's that time of year, American Express Platinum Card® users: Your card's Q4 perks are now at your disposal.

With the refreshed Platinum Card®, cardholders get $100 in statement credits each quarter for eligible purchases at Resy restaurants, plus $75 each quarter for eligible purchases at lululemon (terms apply; enrollment required). That's $175 every three months to use on dining and athleisure gear.

And with us now in the month of October, the card's Q4 perks are ready to use. Here's how to get started.

How to get $175 back each quarter

The newly updated Platinum Card® has an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), $200 higher than before. But it also comes with nearly $1,500 in new and expanded perks to make up for that price hike.

Two of the card's entirely new perks are:

$400 in annual Resy credits -- Get up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining purchases at Resy restaurants (enrollment required).

-- Get up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining purchases at Resy restaurants (enrollment required). $300 in annual lululemon credits -- Get up to $75 back per quarter on eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon stores and on lululemon.com (enrollment required).

Add the two up, and you're looking at $700 a year in potential value. Amex uses a standard quarterly calendar, which means the Q4 perks are now ready for use:

Q1 : Jan. 1 - March 31

: Jan. 1 - March 31 Q2 : April 1 - June 30

: April 1 - June 30 Q3 : July 1 - Sept. 30

: July 1 - Sept. 30 Q4: Oct. 1 - Dec. 31

Want to get ahead on some holiday shopping? Maybe a cool $75 at lululemon can help.

Ready to save $700 a year with the Platinum Card®'s quarterly perks? Read our full review of the updated Platinum Card® and apply today.