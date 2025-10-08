Get $1,800 in Value From the Amex Platinum Without Setting Foot on a Plane

The updated American Express Platinum Card® now offers over $3,500 in annual value. But is the card still worth a look if you're not a frequent flyer?

The short answer: Yes. The Platinum Card® now has an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), $200 higher than before. But it also has a ton of new and expanded lifestyle benefits to more than cover the annual fee -- plus existing lifestyle perks worth more than $500.

Here's how to get value out of the Platinum Card® without setting foot on a plane.

New and expanded perks worth over $1,300

The updated Platinum Card® comes with a handful of new lifestyle perks, plus valuable improvements to some existing ones. You'll get:

$400 in annual Resy credits -- Get up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining purchases at Resy restaurants (enrollment required).

-- Get up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining purchases at Resy restaurants (enrollment required). $300 in annual lululemon credits -- Get up to $75 back per quarter on eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon stores and on lululemon.com (enrollment required).

-- Get up to $75 back per quarter on eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon stores and on lululemon.com (enrollment required). $300 in annual digital entertainment credits -- An upgrade to an existing perk. You'll now get up to $25/month for eligible digital subscriptions when you pay with your Platinum Card, up from $20/month (enrollment required). Services include Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, and The New York Times , plus a few new additions: Paramount+, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV.

-- An upgrade to an existing perk. You'll now get up to $25/month for eligible digital subscriptions when you pay with your Platinum Card, up from $20/month (enrollment required). Services include Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, and , plus a few new additions: Paramount+, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV. A $200 Oura Ring credit -- Get up to $200 back each year when you buy an Oura Ring, the popular health-tracking accessory (enrollment required).

-- Get up to $200 back each year when you buy an Oura Ring, the popular health-tracking accessory (enrollment required). $120 in annual Uber One Credits -- Covers the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One, which comes with discounted rides, $0 delivery fees with Uber Eats, and more.

-- Covers the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One, which comes with discounted rides, $0 delivery fees with Uber Eats, and more. Terms apply; enrollment may be required

All together, that's $1,320 in new and expanded lifestyle perks -- more than enough to cover the Platinum Card®'s increased annual fee.

Some of these perks may be harder to use than others -- for example, most Resy restaurants are in big cities. But if you spend a lot on streaming services and lululemon, or want to save on rides and food delivery with Uber One, the updated Platinum Card® can help.

Want to unlock over $1,300 in annual lifestyle perks? Read our full review of the American Express Platinum Card® to apply today.