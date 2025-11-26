Get 2% Back on Everything and a $200 Bonus With This Credit Card
If you want simple rewards that add up fast, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is one of the best no-annual-fee cards out there.
You get unlimited 2% cash rewards on every purchase, a welcome bonus that's easy to earn, and an intro APR offer for both purchases and balance transfers. There are no rotating categories, spending limits, or guesswork.
That's why it won Motley Fool Money's 2026 award for Best Overall Credit Card. I'll show you how this card stacks up to the competition -- and why I think it's a great deal for just about everybody.
An easy welcome bonus
New cardholders get a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. That's a low hurdle compared to most cards, which often require $1,000 in spending or more to earn a bonus.
If you use the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for groceries, gas, and other everyday purchases, you'll probably clear the requirement with no problem.
Unlimited 2% cash rewards on everything
Most credit cards pay between 1% and 1.5% on everyday purchases. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card pays 2% cash rewards on everything, with zero caps or categories to track. This is what makes the card valuable for almost any user.
You can use it two ways:
- As your one-card setup. If you don't want to juggle a wallet full of cards, you get solid rewards on every purchase automatically.
- As your "miscellaneous" card. If you already use cards with higher bonus rates for dining, travel, groceries, or gas, this one covers all the leftover spending that earns only 1% elsewhere.
Either way, you're getting a great value with no effort.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card's unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we've seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after).
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Intro APR offer
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases (after that you'll have a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR).
That's not the longest intro APR window available, but it could still save you a lot of money in interest if you:
- Want to pay off existing credit card debt with the help of a balance transfer
- Want to spread out the cost of a big upcoming purchase
How it compares to other no-annual-fee cards
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card stacks up well against some of the biggest names in the no-annual-fee space.
Citi Double Cash® Card
This is the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's closest rival. It also pays 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. That's a tiny bit more complex, but it's also a nice incentive to pay your bill in full.
The Citi Double Cash® Card also has a longer 0% intro APR period of 18 months on Balance Transfers -- but purchases do not get 0% intro APR. After the intro period, a 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable) APR will apply.
Its welcome offer is the same as the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's, except it requires more spending: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
This card pays 1.5% on most purchases, but offers 3% on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery and 5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel. If you travel often or go out to eat a lot, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) might be the winner. Otherwise, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's straight 2% cash rewards is stronger.
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
This card offers 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases. After that, and on every other purchase, you earn only 1%.
This card does have an "X factor," though: Up to a $7 monthly credit when you use your enrolled Amex Blue Cash Everyday to purchase a subscription, or bundle subscription, on DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Plus.espn.com U.S. websites. If you're already a subscriber, then that's an easy $84 per year. Terms apply; enrollment required.
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
Citi Double Cash® Card
Apply Now for Citi Double Cash® Card
On Citi's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®
On Chase's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back
Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
18.74% - 28.24% Variable
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
Apply Now for Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
|
Intro:
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
19.74%-28.74% Variable
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
This card is an easy choice
You can earn more than 2% cash rewards on a lot of purchases if you don't mind doing things like…
- Using multiple cards
- Keeping track of rotating categories
- Switching cards when you hit a spending cap
- Paying an annual fee
Or you could just use the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to earn a solid 2% cash rewards without doing any of the above.
If that sounds good to you, then click here to learn more and apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card card today.
Our Research Expert
For rates and fees for Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, click here