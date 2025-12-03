Get 2% Back on Everything and a $200 Bonus With This Credit Card
Some credit cards try to reinvent the wheel: 4% rewards here, 3% rewards there, and next to nothing everywhere else. Add a few of these to your wallet, and it can be hard to keep track of.
Fortunately, there's a simpler way to go: a flat-rate card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), which offers 2% cash rewards on all purchases and a solid welcome bonus to boot.
Here's what to know about my favorite credit card out there, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
Solid perks that add real value
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's catch-all 2% cash rewards rate is definitely its biggest selling point -- but it has more to offer. You'll also get:
- Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases (then a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies)
- Cellphone protection of up to $600 when you pay your monthly phone bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible)
If you want a way to pay off debt interest-free -- and protect against a cracked phone screen -- the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card can help. You'll get some versatile rewards options, too: You can redeem for statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, and travel. Your rewards never expire, either, so you've got all the time in the world to decide how to use them.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
A welcome bonus that's super easy to earn
Some credit cards will make you jump through hoops to earn their welcome bonus -- but not the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
Right now, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is offering a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's one of the lowest spending requirements I've ever seen -- one that most people can hit in just a few weeks of everyday purchases.
If you want simple, straightforward 2% cash rewards, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is already a fantastic option. A few solid extra perks and an easy welcome bonus are just the (bunch of) cherries on top.
Ready to start earning strong flat-rate cash rewards on all your purchases? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply now.
Our Research Expert