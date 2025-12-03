Get 2% Back on Everything and a $200 Bonus With This Credit Card

Published on Dec. 3, 2025

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

Some credit cards try to reinvent the wheel: 4% rewards here, 3% rewards there, and next to nothing everywhere else. Add a few of these to your wallet, and it can be hard to keep track of.

Fortunately, there's a simpler way to go: a flat-rate card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), which offers 2% cash rewards on all purchases and a solid welcome bonus to boot.

Here's what to know about my favorite credit card out there, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.

Solid perks that add real value

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's catch-all 2% cash rewards rate is definitely its biggest selling point -- but it has more to offer. You'll also get:

  • Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases (then a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies)
  • Cellphone protection of up to $600 when you pay your monthly phone bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible)

If you want a way to pay off debt interest-free -- and protect against a cracked phone screen -- the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card can help. You'll get some versatile rewards options, too: You can redeem for statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, and travel. Your rewards never expire, either, so you've got all the time in the world to decide how to use them.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

2% cash rewards

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

$200 cash rewards

  • This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

    Read Full Review
    • Unlimited 2% cash rewards
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protections
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
    • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
    • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.

A welcome bonus that's super easy to earn

Some credit cards will make you jump through hoops to earn their welcome bonus -- but not the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.

Right now, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is offering a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's one of the lowest spending requirements I've ever seen -- one that most people can hit in just a few weeks of everyday purchases.

If you want simple, straightforward 2% cash rewards, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is already a fantastic option. A few solid extra perks and an easy welcome bonus are just the (bunch of) cherries on top.

Ready to start earning strong flat-rate cash rewards on all your purchases? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply now.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox icon-button-linkedin-2x

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.