Get 2% Back on Everything and a $200 Bonus With This Credit Card

Some credit cards try to reinvent the wheel: 4% rewards here, 3% rewards there, and next to nothing everywhere else. Add a few of these to your wallet, and it can be hard to keep track of.

Fortunately, there's a simpler way to go: a flat-rate card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), which offers 2% cash rewards on all purchases and a solid welcome bonus to boot.

Here's what to know about my favorite credit card out there, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.

Solid perks that add real value

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's catch-all 2% cash rewards rate is definitely its biggest selling point -- but it has more to offer. You'll also get:

0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases (then a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies) Cellphone protection of up to $600 when you pay your monthly phone bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible)

If you want a way to pay off debt interest-free -- and protect against a cracked phone screen -- the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card can help. You'll get some versatile rewards options, too: You can redeem for statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, and travel. Your rewards never expire, either, so you've got all the time in the world to decide how to use them.