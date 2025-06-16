Get 2% Back on Everything and a $200 Bonus With the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card
KEY POINTS
- The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases.
- You'll also get a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months.
- The card comes with a $0 annual fee and 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers.
If you want a credit card that earns straightforward rewards without the bells and whistles, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is one of the best options available. You'll earn 2% cash rewards on all purchases, with no spending limits or rotating categories to manage -- part of the reason why it's been my favorite card in my wallet for months.
For anyone who prefers a flat-rate card over more complicated rewards structures, this card delivers great solid long-term value. Keep reading to learn why now is the time to apply.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Easy $200 cash rewards bonus
One of the better selling points on this card is the easy-to-earn $200 cash rewards welcome bonus. All you need to do is spend $500 in the first 3 months -- about $167 a month.
No matter what you're using your card for, that's a pretty low spending requirement. And once you reach that threshold, you'll automatically get $200 to use as you wish.
Want to earn an easy $200? Apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card today and start working toward your welcome bonus.
Get a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card also comes with a 0% intro APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for 12 months from account opening. That gives you over a year to pay off large purchases or existing debt without paying interest.
After the intro period, a standard variable APR applies.
There's also a balance transfer fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5, so you'll have to factor that in when considering a transfer. Still, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great option if you're looking to enjoy a long intro APR period while earning rewards along the way.
$0 annual fee and helpful benefits
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with a $0 annual fee, which means you can easily justify keeping it in your wallet year after year.
It also includes cellphone protection (up to $600 when you pay your bill with the card) and Visa Signature® benefits like travel and emergency assistance services.
Last but not least, the Wells Fargo interface is simple and intuitive, especially if you're already a Wells Fargo customer. You can manage your account and redeem rewards through either the mobile app or the online portal, making it easy to enjoy your hard-earned cash rewards.
Apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card today
If you want simple, unlimited 2% cash rewards with a $0 annual fee, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is the way to go.
That's not all the card has to offer, though. If you also want an easy $200 welcome bonus plus a long 0% intro APR period, I'd pull the trigger today -- there's no telling how long these promotional offers will last.
Apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card now to start earning 2% cash rewards on all purchases.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.