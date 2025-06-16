Get 2% Back on Everything and a $200 Bonus With the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card

For anyone who prefers a flat-rate card over more complicated rewards structures, this card delivers great solid long-term value. Keep reading to learn why now is the time to apply.

If you want a credit card that earns straightforward rewards without the bells and whistles, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card ( rates and fees ) is one of the best options available. You'll earn 2% cash rewards on all purchases, with no spending limits or rotating categories to manage -- part of the reason why it's been my favorite card in my wallet for months.

This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Easy $200 cash rewards bonus

One of the better selling points on this card is the easy-to-earn $200 cash rewards welcome bonus. All you need to do is spend $500 in the first 3 months -- about $167 a month.

No matter what you're using your card for, that's a pretty low spending requirement. And once you reach that threshold, you'll automatically get $200 to use as you wish.

Want to earn an easy $200? Apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card today and start working toward your welcome bonus.

Get a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card also comes with a 0% intro APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for 12 months from account opening. That gives you over a year to pay off large purchases or existing debt without paying interest.

After the intro period, a standard variable APR applies.

There's also a balance transfer fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5, so you'll have to factor that in when considering a transfer. Still, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great option if you're looking to enjoy a long intro APR period while earning rewards along the way.

$0 annual fee and helpful benefits

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with a $0 annual fee, which means you can easily justify keeping it in your wallet year after year.

It also includes cellphone protection (up to $600 when you pay your bill with the card) and Visa Signature® benefits like travel and emergency assistance services.

Last but not least, the Wells Fargo interface is simple and intuitive, especially if you're already a Wells Fargo customer. You can manage your account and redeem rewards through either the mobile app or the online portal, making it easy to enjoy your hard-earned cash rewards.

Apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card today

If you want simple, unlimited 2% cash rewards with a $0 annual fee, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is the way to go.

That's not all the card has to offer, though. If you also want an easy $200 welcome bonus plus a long 0% intro APR period, I'd pull the trigger today -- there's no telling how long these promotional offers will last.

Apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card now to start earning 2% cash rewards on all purchases.