Get 2% Back on Everything and a $200 Bonus With This Credit Card

Published on Dec. 24, 2025

Ryan Wilcox

Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Tired of jumping through hoops to earn the welcome bonus on your new credit card? With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), you don't have to worry about that -- in fact, its bonus might be the easiest couple hundred bucks you'll ever earn.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has been my favorite cash rewards card for a while now, and I don't see that changing anytime soon. Its catch-all 2% cash rewards rate is simple, versatile, and valuable -- and the card comes with no annual fee, which means it's a fit for basically everyone.

Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card before you apply.

Earn an easy $200 cash rewards off the bat

Right now, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is offering a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

That's one of the lowest spending requirements I've ever seen, and you've got a full 3 months to hit it. Most people will be able to do that in just a few weeks of everyday purchases. And once you do, you'll have a sweet $200 in cash rewards to get your new card journey off on the right foot.

Your rewards can be redeemed as statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, or travel. Also, your rewards never expire, so you've got all the time in the world to decide how to use them.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Good/Excellent (670-850)

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR

2% cash rewards

Annual Fee

$0

$200 cash rewards

  This card's unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we've seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven't come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

    • Unlimited 2% cash rewards
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protections
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
    • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
    • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.

Get 2% cash rewards on everything, plus an intro APR offer

When you're wanting valuable catch-all rewards, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has you covered there, too. You'll earn a straightforward 2% cash rewards rate on all purchases -- no spending categories to memorize, no hoops to jump through, just solid rewards on everything you buy.

That versatility is tough to beat. I love being able to use Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card everywhere and know that I'm getting a solid return. The fact that it has no annual fee is just the cherry on top.

If you're looking to pay off high-interest debt, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card can help you out there, too. It comes with 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). Just note that there's a balance transfer fee of 3% intro for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5.

Add it all up, and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Cardis one of the best no-annual-fee credit card options out there. I can't recommend it highly enough.

Ready for a nice welcome bonus, 2% cash rewards on every purchase, and a year's worth of intro APR? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply today.

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.