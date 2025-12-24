Get 2% Back on Everything and a $200 Bonus With This Credit Card

Tired of jumping through hoops to earn the welcome bonus on your new credit card? With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), you don't have to worry about that -- in fact, its bonus might be the easiest couple hundred bucks you'll ever earn.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has been my favorite cash rewards card for a while now, and I don't see that changing anytime soon. Its catch-all 2% cash rewards rate is simple, versatile, and valuable -- and the card comes with no annual fee, which means it's a fit for basically everyone.

Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card before you apply.

Earn an easy $200 cash rewards off the bat

Right now, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is offering a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

That's one of the lowest spending requirements I've ever seen, and you've got a full 3 months to hit it. Most people will be able to do that in just a few weeks of everyday purchases. And once you do, you'll have a sweet $200 in cash rewards to get your new card journey off on the right foot.

Your rewards can be redeemed as statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, or travel. Also, your rewards never expire, so you've got all the time in the world to decide how to use them.