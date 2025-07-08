Get 2% Back on Everything and a $200 Bonus With This No-Fee Card

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is one of the most straightforward, and all-around best, cash back credit cards available today. With unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases, a welcome bonus, and an intro APR offer, this card offers solid value with a $0 annual fee. Read on to learn how this card stacks up to the competition and see if you should apply.

Ratings Methodology 2025 Award Winner 2025 Award Winner Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5

Credit Score:



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Good/Excellent (670-850)



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular APR 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. 2% cash rewards Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. $200 cash rewards Bottom Line This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Unlimited 2% cash rewards Long 0% intro APR offer Generous cash rewards welcome bonus No annual fee Cellphone protections No bonus categories Foreign transaction fees Balance transfer fee

Card Details Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5. $0 annual fee. No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open. Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.



Key features Unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases: You don't need to track spending categories or activate anything. There's no spending cap on your rewards. Just earn 2% cash rewards everywhere.

You don't need to track spending categories or activate anything. There's no spending cap on your rewards. Just earn 2% cash rewards everywhere. $200 cash rewards welcome bonus: Earn $200 after you spend $500 in the first 3 months. That's one of the easiest bonuses to qualify for.

Earn $200 after you spend $500 in the first 3 months. That's one of the easiest bonuses to qualify for. 0% intro APR: Get 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on both purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After that, a variable APR applies.

Get 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on both purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After that, a variable APR applies. $0 annual fee: Everything you earn is extra cash in your pocket.

Everything you earn is extra cash in your pocket. Extra perks: The card includes up to $600 in cellphone protection (when you pay your bill with the card; a deductible applies), roadside dispatch, and zero-liability fraud protection. Who should consider the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card? This card is a great fit for people who… Want simplicity: If you don't want to worry about rotating categories, or juggle several cards to maximize your rewards, this card makes life easy.

If you don't want to worry about rotating categories, or juggle several cards to maximize your rewards, this card makes life easy. Want help paying off debt: You can transfer existing balances to this card, then get 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers.

You can transfer existing balances to this card, then get 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers. Want to finance a big purchase: You can earn 2% cash rewards and 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on purchases. The other perks, like cellphone protection, aren't major standouts -- but they're nice bonuses, especially for a no-fee card. Start earning 2% cash rewards on all purchases today -- apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. How it compares to other cash back cards The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great cash back card, but it's not the only one. Here are some similar no-annual-fee cards worth checking out. Citi Double Cash® Card

Ratings Methodology Citi Double Cash® Card Apply Now for Citi Double Cash® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.90/5

Credit Score:



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Fair to Excellent (580-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Citi Double Cash® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Fair to Excellent (580-850)



Fair to Excellent (580-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers Regular APR 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. 2% cash back Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. $200 Bottom Line This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons High cash back 0% intro APR balance transfer offer No annual fee Free credit score monitoring Foreign transaction fee No 0% intro APR on purchases

Card Details Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases. If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).



The Citi Double Cash® Card is one of the closest competitors of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. It also offers 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. Here are the biggest differences: 0% intro APR: 18 months on Balance Transfers -- longer than the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card -- but no 0% intro APR for purchases.

18 months on Balance Transfers -- longer than the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card -- but no 0% intro APR for purchases. Welcome bonus: $200 after you spend $1,500 in the first 6 months. It's the same amount as the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card's bonus, but you need to spend more to earn it.

$200 after you spend $1,500 in the first 6 months. It's the same amount as the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card's bonus, but you need to spend more to earn it. 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. (That's an extra 3% on top of the usual 1% when you buy and 1% when you pay.)

on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. (That's an extra 3% on top of the usual 1% when you buy and 1% when you pay.) No cellphone protection You might prefer this card if: You want to transfer a balance and need more than 12 months to pay it off.

You don't need to finance an upcoming purchase with a 0% intro APR.

You want to book travel through Citi Travel for more cash back.

You can meet the spending requirement to earn the welcome bonus. Citi Custom Cash® Card

Ratings Methodology Citi Custom Cash® Card Rates & Fees 4.80/5

Credit Score:



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Rates & Fees Credit Score Good/Excellent (670-850)



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0%, 15 months on Purchases Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months on Balance Transfers Regular APR 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Special Travel Offer: Earn an additional 4% cash back on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on Citi Travel℠ portal through 6/30/2026. 1% - 5% cash back Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $1500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. 20,000 ThankYou® Points Bottom Line We love this card's easy-to-use yet lucrative cash back program. There aren't many no annual fee cards that earn 5% back, and most of the others have rotating bonus categories that change every quarter. This card automatically adjusts to your spending habits, so getting the most out of it is a breeze.

Pros/Cons Cash back rewards Sign-up bonus No annual fee 0% intro APR offer Bonus cash back limits Foreign transaction fee

Card Details Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months. After that, the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Special Travel Offer: Earn an additional 4% cash back on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on Citi Travel℠ portal through 6/30/2026. No rotating bonus categories to sign up for – as your spending changes each billing cycle, your earn adjusts automatically when you spend in any of the eligible categories. No Annual Fee Citi will only issue one Citi Custom Cash® Card account per person.

Citi Custom Cash® Card is unavailable on Motley Fool Money. All information was collected independently and not reviewed for accuracy or provided by the credit card issuer. Some items may be out of date.