Get 2% Back on Everything and a $200 Bonus With This No-Fee Card
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is one of the most straightforward, and all-around best, cash back credit cards available today. With unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases, a welcome bonus, and an intro APR offer, this card offers solid value with a $0 annual fee.
Read on to learn how this card stacks up to the competition and see if you should apply.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Key features
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases: You don't need to track spending categories or activate anything. There's no spending cap on your rewards. Just earn 2% cash rewards everywhere.
- $200 cash rewards welcome bonus: Earn $200 after you spend $500 in the first 3 months. That's one of the easiest bonuses to qualify for.
- 0% intro APR: Get 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on both purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After that, a variable APR applies.
- $0 annual fee: Everything you earn is extra cash in your pocket.
- Extra perks: The card includes up to $600 in cellphone protection (when you pay your bill with the card; a deductible applies), roadside dispatch, and zero-liability fraud protection.
Who should consider the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card?
This card is a great fit for people who…
- Want simplicity: If you don't want to worry about rotating categories, or juggle several cards to maximize your rewards, this card makes life easy.
- Want help paying off debt: You can transfer existing balances to this card, then get 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers.
- Want to finance a big purchase: You can earn 2% cash rewards and 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on purchases.
The other perks, like cellphone protection, aren't major standouts -- but they're nice bonuses, especially for a no-fee card. Start earning 2% cash rewards on all purchases today -- apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
How it compares to other cash back cards
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great cash back card, but it's not the only one. Here are some similar no-annual-fee cards worth checking out.
Citi Double Cash® Card
Fair to Excellent (580-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
-
This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
-
- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
-
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
The Citi Double Cash® Card is one of the closest competitors of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. It also offers 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.
Here are the biggest differences:
- 0% intro APR: 18 months on Balance Transfers -- longer than the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card -- but no 0% intro APR for purchases.
- Welcome bonus: $200 after you spend $1,500 in the first 6 months. It's the same amount as the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card's bonus, but you need to spend more to earn it.
- 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. (That's an extra 3% on top of the usual 1% when you buy and 1% when you pay.)
- No cellphone protection
You might prefer this card if:
- You want to transfer a balance and need more than 12 months to pay it off.
- You don't need to finance an upcoming purchase with a 0% intro APR.
- You want to book travel through Citi Travel for more cash back.
- You can meet the spending requirement to earn the welcome bonus.
Citi Custom Cash® Card
Citi Custom Cash® Card
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Special Travel Offer: Earn an additional 4% cash back on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on Citi Travel℠ portal through 6/30/2026.
1% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $1500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
20,000 ThankYou® Points
-
We love this card's easy-to-use yet lucrative cash back program. There aren't many no annual fee cards that earn 5% back, and most of the others have rotating bonus categories that change every quarter. This card automatically adjusts to your spending habits, so getting the most out of it is a breeze.
-
- Cash back rewards
- Sign-up bonus
- No annual fee
- 0% intro APR offer
- Bonus cash back limits
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months. After that, the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Special Travel Offer: Earn an additional 4% cash back on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on Citi Travel℠ portal through 6/30/2026.
- No rotating bonus categories to sign up for – as your spending changes each billing cycle, your earn adjusts automatically when you spend in any of the eligible categories.
- No Annual Fee
- Citi will only issue one Citi Custom Cash® Card account per person.
This card takes a different approach by offering 5% cash back in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent), then 1% after that. All other purchases earn 1% as well.
Here are some other differences between this card and the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card:
- 0% intro APR: 15 months on Purchases and 15 months on Balance Transfers.
- Welcome bonus: 20,000 ThankYou® Points (worth $200) after you spend $1,500 in the first 6 months (same as the Citi Double Cash).
- 4% cash back on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on Citi Travel℠ portal through 6/30/2025.
This card might be better for you than the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card if:
- You spend a lot of money on one category.
- You don't mind using a different cash back card for other spending categories.
- You want a few extra months to pay off transferred debt or a new purchase at 0% intro APR.
- You want to book travel through Citi Travel for more cash back.
The Citi Custom Cash® Card is a fantastic single-purpose card; it could be your go-to card for gas or groceries, for example. But if you use it for everything, then you'll be earning just 1% cash back on a lot of your spending.
If you just want one card that pays a solid cash back rate on all purchases, then the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is probably the way to go.
Not sold on any of these cards? We have plenty more recommendations, including cards with huge sign-up bonuses and premium travel perks. Click here to see our list of the best credit cards and find your new go-to spender.
