Get 2% Back on Purchases and a $200 Bonus With This Credit Card

Published on Jan. 28, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It's how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

Most people don't want a complicated credit card rewards strategy. They just want rewards that work, consistently.

That's exactly why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) took home our Best Overall Credit Card Award for 2026. It pays a high cash rewards rate on spending, has no sneaky fees, and doesn't ask you to jump through hoops or memorize categories.

You'll earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. Plus, earn $200 cash rewards welcome bonus after you spend just $500 in the first 3 months. For everyday use, this card is about as close to set-it-and-forget-it as it gets.

Why it's our #1 pick

Calculating the potential cash rewards is really easy. You earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

So if you spend $3,000 in a month, that's $60 cash rewards. Or $5,000 in a month would earn $100 cash rewards.

Since most simple cards only give you a 1% cash rewards rate on general spending, you'll be earning double that, without any extra work. That alone puts it ahead of most rewards cards for regular households.

Earn an easy bonus right out of the gate

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card also comes with a $200 cash rewards welcome bonus after you spend just $500 in the first 3 months.

That's one of the lowest spend requirements we've seen on a mainstream cash rewards card. Most people hit it naturally just by putting a few regular bills or grocery runs on the card.

The cash rewards and welcome bonus can be redeemed as a statement credit or direct deposit. Super simple.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Good/Excellent (670-850)

Regular APR

18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR

2% cash rewards

Annual Fee

$0

$200 cash rewards

  This card's unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we've seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven't come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

    • Unlimited 2% cash rewards
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protections
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Balance transfer fee
An intro APR offer that adds real value

And another thing that pushes the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card ahead of the pack is its intro APR offer for new cardholders.

You get: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period.

Balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and a balance transfer fee of 3% intro for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5.

This is especially helpful if you're trying to clear some holiday debt or spread out a large expense in early 2026.

In that sense, the card pulls double duty: it's a long-term rewards card and a short-term financing tool.

Plus a few more useful perks

This card also includes a few helpful extras:

  • Up to $600 in cellphone protection when you pay your wireless bill with the card (subject to $25 deductible)
  • Visa Signature® perks, like rental car coverage and 24/7 concierge services
  • Flexible redemptions, including statement credits, gift cards, or direct deposit

Pretty great for a card with $0 annual fee. It's a long-term keeper!

Our verdict for 2026

This card works for busy families, solo budgeters, side hustlers, and really anyone who just wants to earn cash rewards without the work.

And if you're carrying a little debt, the intro APR gives you some breathing room right when you need it.

Read our full review and apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card here.

Joel O'Leary
Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.