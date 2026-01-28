Get 2% Back on Purchases and a $200 Bonus With This Credit Card
Most people don't want a complicated credit card rewards strategy. They just want rewards that work, consistently.
That's exactly why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) took home our Best Overall Credit Card Award for 2026. It pays a high cash rewards rate on spending, has no sneaky fees, and doesn't ask you to jump through hoops or memorize categories.
You'll earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. Plus, earn $200 cash rewards welcome bonus after you spend just $500 in the first 3 months. For everyday use, this card is about as close to set-it-and-forget-it as it gets.
Why it's our #1 pick
Calculating the potential cash rewards is really easy. You earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
So if you spend $3,000 in a month, that's $60 cash rewards. Or $5,000 in a month would earn $100 cash rewards.
Since most simple cards only give you a 1% cash rewards rate on general spending, you'll be earning double that, without any extra work. That alone puts it ahead of most rewards cards for regular households.
Earn an easy bonus right out of the gate
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card also comes with a $200 cash rewards welcome bonus after you spend just $500 in the first 3 months.
That's one of the lowest spend requirements we've seen on a mainstream cash rewards card. Most people hit it naturally just by putting a few regular bills or grocery runs on the card.
The cash rewards and welcome bonus can be redeemed as a statement credit or direct deposit. Super simple.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
An intro APR offer that adds real value
And another thing that pushes the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card ahead of the pack is its intro APR offer for new cardholders.
You get: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period.
Balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and a balance transfer fee of 3% intro for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5.
This is especially helpful if you're trying to clear some holiday debt or spread out a large expense in early 2026.
In that sense, the card pulls double duty: it's a long-term rewards card and a short-term financing tool.
Plus a few more useful perks
This card also includes a few helpful extras:
- Up to $600 in cellphone protection when you pay your wireless bill with the card (subject to $25 deductible)
- Visa Signature® perks, like rental car coverage and 24/7 concierge services
- Flexible redemptions, including statement credits, gift cards, or direct deposit
Pretty great for a card with $0 annual fee. It's a long-term keeper!
Our verdict for 2026
This card works for busy families, solo budgeters, side hustlers, and really anyone who just wants to earn cash rewards without the work.
And if you're carrying a little debt, the intro APR gives you some breathing room right when you need it.
Read our full review and apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card here.
Our Research Expert
