Get 2% Back on Purchases and a $200 Bonus With This Credit Card

Most people don't want a complicated credit card rewards strategy. They just want rewards that work, consistently.

That's exactly why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) took home our Best Overall Credit Card Award for 2026. It pays a high cash rewards rate on spending, has no sneaky fees, and doesn't ask you to jump through hoops or memorize categories.

You'll earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. Plus, earn $200 cash rewards welcome bonus after you spend just $500 in the first 3 months. For everyday use, this card is about as close to set-it-and-forget-it as it gets.

Why it's our #1 pick

Calculating the potential cash rewards is really easy. You earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

So if you spend $3,000 in a month, that's $60 cash rewards. Or $5,000 in a month would earn $100 cash rewards.

Since most simple cards only give you a 1% cash rewards rate on general spending, you'll be earning double that, without any extra work. That alone puts it ahead of most rewards cards for regular households.

Earn an easy bonus right out of the gate

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card also comes with a $200 cash rewards welcome bonus after you spend just $500 in the first 3 months.

That's one of the lowest spend requirements we've seen on a mainstream cash rewards card. Most people hit it naturally just by putting a few regular bills or grocery runs on the card.

The cash rewards and welcome bonus can be redeemed as a statement credit or direct deposit. Super simple.