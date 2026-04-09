Get $3,725 in Value From the Amex Platinum Without Setting Foot on a Plane

The American Express Platinum Card® is built for frequent flyers -- if you've heard of the Platinum Card® before, you probably knew that already. But can you still get value from it even if you're not a world-traveling jetsetter?

In short: Yes.

The Platinum Card® has more than enough valuable lifestyle perks to cover its $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), plus a welcome bonus offer that can save you a bundle -- even without stepping foot on a plane once.

Here's how much you can save with the Platinum Card® without ever entering an airport.

Get almost $2,000 in annual lifestyle perks

The Platinum Card® has so many valuable lifestyle perks that it's hard to keep track of them all. But keep in mind that when you land the card, you'll unlock:

$400 in annual Resy credits

$300 in annual lululemon credits

$300 in annual digital entertainment credits to use on select streaming services and publications

to use on select streaming services and publications $300 in annual Equinox credits

A $200 Oura Ring credit every year

every year $200 in annual Uber Cash

$155 in annual Walmart+ credits

$120 in annual Uber One credits

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

In all, that's $1,975 a year in benefits -- more than twice the Platinum Card®'s $895 annual fee (see rates and fees).

And sure, not everyone will be able to maximize all of these perks -- if you never use an Equinox gym or shop for Oura products, for example, those perks might not be worth much. But for everyday things like streaming services, Uber, Walmart purchases, and more, the Platinum Card® can help.