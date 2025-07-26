Get 5% Back on Gas Now Through September With the Discover it Cash Back Card
Planning on hitting the road this summer? If so, the Discover it® Cash Back card could help you save some serious cash.
From July 1 through September 30, the Discover it® Cash Back is offering 5% cash back on gas stations, EV charging, public transit and utilities, up to $1,500 in combined spending for the quarter. (Note that quarterly bonus categories must be activated.) If you're planning on traveling in the next few months -- or just spend a lot at the pump -- now is definitely the time to apply.
Keep reading to learn how to activate your bonus earnings rate and what other categories could be coming later this year.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.Read Full Review
-
- Rotating bonus categories
- Welcome bonus offer
- Great intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No fixed bonus categories
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- Apply and you could get a decision in as little as 90 seconds. No annual fee.
- Start shopping and earning rewards in minutes with your digital card, before your physical card arrives in the mail, if eligible.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 18.24% to 27.24% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Terms and conditions apply.
What Discover has offered so far
The Discover it® Cash Back's 5% categories rotate each quarter, giving cardholders a chance to earn more in specific areas of spending.
To qualify, you'll just need to activate the bonus category online or in the Discover app. Once you're enrolled, the 5% cash back rate applies automatically to all eligible purchases (up to the $1,5000 quarterly spending cap).
Here's what 2025 has looked like so far:
- Q1 (Jan-Mar): Restaurants, home improvement stores, and select streaming services
- Q2 (Apr-Jun): Grocery stores and wholesale clubs
Combined with the current Q3 (July-Sept) gas category, these bonuses cover a wide range of everyday spending. Each quarter, the 5% rate applies to up to $1,500 in spending (after activation), meaning cardholders can earn up to $75 in bonus cash back every three months (with 1% back after that).
Even better, new cardholders can enjoy a lucrative benefit called Cashback Match®, where Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
Want to earn meaningful cash back on gas purchases year-round without juggling bonus categories? Check out our list of the best credit cards for gas here.
What to expect in Q4
Discover hasn't announced its Q4 2025 bonus categories, but past years give us a strong clue.
In both 2023 and 2024, Discover chose Amazon.com and Target purchases in the final quarter. If that pattern continues, it would be a great way to earn extra rewards on holiday shopping and household essentials. An easy $75 back on Christmas presents and more? Yes, please.
Keep an eye on Discover's cashback calendar for updates -- new categories are usually announced shortly before the quarter begins.
Apply today to start earning bonus rewards
With rotating rewards, a $0 annual fee, and a first-year cashback match, the Discover it® Cash Back card continues to be a great choice for everyday purchases.
And with gas spending in the spotlight at the moment -- and more bonus categories to come in Q4 and beyond -- now's a great time to pull the trigger.
Ready for all sorts of cash back? Apply for the Discover it® Cash Back today and get a first-year match on all your cash back rewards at the end of the first year (see rates and fees).
