Get 5% Back on Gas, Utilities, and More Now With the Discover it® Cash Back Card

Published on Aug. 3, 2025

By: Jake FitzGerald

The best credit cards aren't always the flashy ones with metal finishes and $695 annual fees. Sometimes it's just the ones that quietly hand you money back at checkout. The Discover it® Cash Back card fits that bill perfectly, and this summer, it's hitting its stride.

Right now, Discover is offering 5% cash back on gas stations and EV charging, public transit, and utilities through September, on up to $1,500 in combined spending when you activate. That's a huge win for anyone traveling, road-tripping, or just getting through back-to-school season.

And the best part is that the card has a $0 annual fee.

What makes this card stand out

Discover rotates its bonus categories every quarter, and they're usually incredibly useful. Past categories have included restaurants, grocery stores, Amazon, and PayPal.

Even better: Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. So if you earn $300 in rewards during year one, Discover will drop another $300 into your account. It's one of the most generous intro offers out there, especially for a card that doesn't cost anything to carry.

Discover it® Cash Back

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0%, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months

Regular APR

18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR

1% - 5% Cashback

Annual Fee

$0

Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

  • We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.

    • Rotating bonus categories
    • Welcome bonus offer
    • Great intro APR offer
    • No annual fee
    • No foreign transaction fee
    • No fixed bonus categories
The basics you should know

You'll also get perks like free Social Security number alerts and no foreign transaction fees, which is rare for a no-annual-fee credit card.

A good option if you're just starting out or optimizing

Whether you're trying to build credit, stack cash back, or pair this with a flat-rate card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), Discover it® Cash Back is a strong player. The rotating categories strategy takes a little effort because you'll need to activate the bonus each quarter and a quarterly maximum applies, but the returns can be worth it.

For a no-fee card, Discover also provides a slick app and it's a good fit for someone who wants to earn serious rewards without dealing with complex points systems. Apply for the Discover it® Cash Back card today (see rates and fees).

Why now's the time to grab it

If you're spending money on gas this summer, you might as well be getting rewarded for it. And because of the Cashback Match, any rewards you earn this summer could be worth twice as much after your first year.

That's why this card is still one of my go-to recommendations in 2025. It doesn't try to dazzle you with complicated perks. It just pays you back on the stuff you're already buying.

Our Research Expert

Jake FitzGerald
Jake is a full-time Editorial Strategist for Motley Fool Money. He specializes in product ratings and all things credit cards, and wants to make sure each person has the best card for them.