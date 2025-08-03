Get 5% Back on Gas, Utilities, and More Now With the Discover it® Cash Back Card
The best credit cards aren't always the flashy ones with metal finishes and $695 annual fees. Sometimes it's just the ones that quietly hand you money back at checkout. The Discover it® Cash Back card fits that bill perfectly, and this summer, it's hitting its stride.
Right now, Discover is offering 5% cash back on gas stations and EV charging, public transit, and utilities through September, on up to $1,500 in combined spending when you activate. That's a huge win for anyone traveling, road-tripping, or just getting through back-to-school season.
And the best part is that the card has a $0 annual fee.
What makes this card stand out
Discover rotates its bonus categories every quarter, and they're usually incredibly useful. Past categories have included restaurants, grocery stores, Amazon, and PayPal.
Even better: Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. So if you earn $300 in rewards during year one, Discover will drop another $300 into your account. It's one of the most generous intro offers out there, especially for a card that doesn't cost anything to carry.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.Read Full Review
-
- Rotating bonus categories
- Welcome bonus offer
- Great intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No fixed bonus categories
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- Apply and you could get a decision in as little as 90 seconds. No annual fee.
- Start shopping and earning rewards in minutes with your digital card, before your physical card arrives in the mail, if eligible.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 18.24% to 27.24% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Terms and conditions apply.
The basics you should know
- 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate
- 1% cash back on everything else
- $0 annual fee
- Welcome offer matches all cash back earned at the end of your first year
You'll also get perks like free Social Security number alerts and no foreign transaction fees, which is rare for a no-annual-fee credit card.
A good option if you're just starting out or optimizing
Whether you're trying to build credit, stack cash back, or pair this with a flat-rate card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), Discover it® Cash Back is a strong player. The rotating categories strategy takes a little effort because you'll need to activate the bonus each quarter and a quarterly maximum applies, but the returns can be worth it.
For a no-fee card, Discover also provides a slick app and it's a good fit for someone who wants to earn serious rewards without dealing with complex points systems. Apply for the Discover it® Cash Back card today (see rates and fees).
Why now's the time to grab it
If you're spending money on gas this summer, you might as well be getting rewarded for it. And because of the Cashback Match, any rewards you earn this summer could be worth twice as much after your first year.
That's why this card is still one of my go-to recommendations in 2025. It doesn't try to dazzle you with complicated perks. It just pays you back on the stuff you're already buying.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.