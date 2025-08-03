Get 5% Back on Gas, Utilities, and More Now With the Discover it® Cash Back Card

The best credit cards aren't always the flashy ones with metal finishes and $695 annual fees. Sometimes it's just the ones that quietly hand you money back at checkout. The Discover it® Cash Back card fits that bill perfectly, and this summer, it's hitting its stride.

Right now, Discover is offering 5% cash back on gas stations and EV charging, public transit, and utilities through September, on up to $1,500 in combined spending when you activate. That's a huge win for anyone traveling, road-tripping, or just getting through back-to-school season.

And the best part is that the card has a $0 annual fee.

What makes this card stand out

Discover rotates its bonus categories every quarter, and they're usually incredibly useful. Past categories have included restaurants, grocery stores, Amazon, and PayPal.

Even better: Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. So if you earn $300 in rewards during year one, Discover will drop another $300 into your account. It's one of the most generous intro offers out there, especially for a card that doesn't cost anything to carry.