Get 5% Cash Back and 0% Intro APR for 15 Months -- All From One Card
Imagine putting a big expense on your credit card -- like a $1,500 appliance or plane tickets -- and paying zero interest for more than a year.
Now imagine that same card giving you cash back for all your spending, then doubling all the cash back you earn during your first year.
That's exactly what the Discover it® Cash Back card does! It's a low-effort, high-reward card that doesn't even have an annual fee.
Earn cash back on categories you actually use
The Discover it® Cash Back card gives you 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
These rotating categories are places most people are already swiping. Each quarter brings a fresh bonus category. And outside of that, you'll earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
For October to December 2025: The Cashback Bonus® category is Amazon.com and drugstores.
Here's what that could look like if you max out the bonus each quarter for a year:
- $1,500 x 5% cash back = $75
- $75 x four quarters = $300 total
That's before any regular spending kicks in, and before the Cashback Match welcome offer.
Double your cash back with Discover's welcome offer
Most cards give you a one-time welcome bonus if you hit a spending goal in a specified period of time. Discover takes a different (and frankly, better) approach: Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
There's no minimum spend required, and no maximum or cap either.
So if you rack up $300 in cash back during your first year, Discover will match it and bump your total to $600.
It's a stealthy way to earn more, especially if you're putting big purchases or everyday spending on the card from the get-go.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
17.99% - 26.99% Variable APR
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories each quarter (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.Read Full Review
-
- Rotating bonus categories
- Welcome bonus offer
- Great intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No fixed bonus categories
-
Take advantage of a long 0% intro APR offer
The Discover it® Cash Back is also one of our top 0% intro APR credit cards.
You get 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and 15 months on qualifying balance transfers. Then the 17.99% - 26.99% Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness. Note, there is a 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*.
That's a long runway to pay off a large expense with zero interest. Here's a simple example:
- Let's say you buy a $2,000 laptop or appliance
- With a typical 20% APR card, you'd pay roughly $450 in interest over 15 months if you made minimum payments.
- With Discover's intro APR, all your payments go directly towards principal for a full 15 months. If you make a plan to pay the balance off completely within the intro period, you'll pay $0 in interest.
Of course, you'll want to budget responsibly. And only buy things you can afford and can pay off easily. But this intro period offers flexibility if you need to spread out a payment -- without getting slammed by interest.
The fine print: what to know before applying
You can get a lot of value from this card, but there are a few quirks worth knowing upfront:
You'll need to activate the bonus categories each quarter. It's a quick online toggle, but easy to forget if you're not in the habit. The best way to get it done each quarter is to set a recurring calendar reminder to activate.
The 5% cash back rate on rotating bonus categories only applies up to the quarterly spending cap (and after activation). After that $1,500 in spending, you'll earn 1% on the rest. This is still decent, but it's worth knowing your limit so you can plan purchases accordingly.
Ready to earn more and pay less?
If your current credit card is paying measly rewards (less than 1%-2% across regular spending), then this card is worth a serious look.
Not only can you earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate (and get it all doubled in your first year) but the intro APR offer gives you breathing room on big purchases or balance transfers.
That's a rare combo for a card with no annual fee.
See more of our top-rated cash back cards here and find the right fit for your wallet.
