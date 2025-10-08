Get 5% Cash Back and 0% Intro APR for 15 Months -- All From One Card

Imagine putting a big expense on your credit card -- like a $1,500 appliance or plane tickets -- and paying zero interest for more than a year.

Now imagine that same card giving you cash back for all your spending, then doubling all the cash back you earn during your first year.

That's exactly what the Discover it® Cash Back card does! It's a low-effort, high-reward card that doesn't even have an annual fee.

Earn cash back on categories you actually use

The Discover it® Cash Back card gives you 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.

These rotating categories are places most people are already swiping. Each quarter brings a fresh bonus category. And outside of that, you'll earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

For October to December 2025: The Cashback Bonus® category is Amazon.com and drugstores.

Here's what that could look like if you max out the bonus each quarter for a year:

$1,500 x 5% cash back = $75

$75 x four quarters = $300 total

That's before any regular spending kicks in, and before the Cashback Match welcome offer.

Double your cash back with Discover's welcome offer

Most cards give you a one-time welcome bonus if you hit a spending goal in a specified period of time. Discover takes a different (and frankly, better) approach: Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

There's no minimum spend required, and no maximum or cap either.

So if you rack up $300 in cash back during your first year, Discover will match it and bump your total to $600.

It's a stealthy way to earn more, especially if you're putting big purchases or everyday spending on the card from the get-go.