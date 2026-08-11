Get 5% Cash Back on Gas Now With the Chase Freedom Flex

Right now, the Chase Freedom Flex®(see rates and fees) is paying 5% cash back on gas (on up to $1,500 in combined bonus category purchases) -- but only through Sept. 30, and only if you activate it. Gas is one of the card's bonus categories for July through September, so your fill-ups earn five times the usual rate this quarter.

I take a road trip from LA to Montana and back every summer, so I know how much multiple fill ups in a month can cost. Gas is a pain point for many Americans right now, so any cash back you can get is a blessing.

Here's how to lock in the 5%, and what it's really worth once you do the math.

How to activate 5% cash back with Chase Freedom Flex

The Chase Freedom Flex® earns 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. You have to activate the 5% categories yourself -- the card won't do it for you.

Chase publishes a calendar of these categories, and for Q3 2026 the bonus category covers:

Gas stations

Public transit

EV charging

Select live entertainment

United Way® donations

Activation happens in your Chase app or your online account. Once you've activated it, you'll earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases.

The October-through-December categories open for activation on Sept. 15, and any quarter you skip earns the base rate of just 1% instead of 5%.