Get 5% Cash Back on Gas Now With the Chase Freedom Flex
Right now, the Chase Freedom Flex®(see rates and fees) is paying 5% cash back on gas (on up to $1,500 in combined bonus category purchases) -- but only through Sept. 30, and only if you activate it. Gas is one of the card's bonus categories for July through September, so your fill-ups earn five times the usual rate this quarter.
I take a road trip from LA to Montana and back every summer, so I know how much multiple fill ups in a month can cost. Gas is a pain point for many Americans right now, so any cash back you can get is a blessing.
Here's how to lock in the 5%, and what it's really worth once you do the math.
How to activate 5% cash back with Chase Freedom Flex
The Chase Freedom Flex® earns 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. You have to activate the 5% categories yourself -- the card won't do it for you.
Chase publishes a calendar of these categories, and for Q3 2026 the bonus category covers:
- Gas stations
- Public transit
- EV charging
- Select live entertainment
- United Way® donations
Activation happens in your Chase app or your online account. Once you've activated it, you'll earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases.
The October-through-December categories open for activation on Sept. 15, and any quarter you skip earns the base rate of just 1% instead of 5%.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$200 bonus
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We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest $200 welcome bonuses to qualify for. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Lucrative cash back program
- Long 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- Purchase and travel protections
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
How much the 5% gas cash back is really worth
The 5% applies to your first $1,500 in combined bonus-category spending each quarter, which caps your bonus at $75 for the quarter.
Drivers spend about $200 a month on gas, according to Motley Fool Money research. Over a full quarter, that's roughly $30 back on gas alone.
But Q3 is where it gets interesting. Summer road trips and back-to-school driving pile on the miles. The national average gas price sat near $4.00 a gallon as of July 20, 2026, according to AAA and Motley Fool Money research. A heavy quarter can push you toward that $75 cap fast.
And if you max out the full $1,500 every quarter, all year, you'll earn $300 in bonus cash back. That's the ceiling on the rotating 5%, so it pays to treat each quarter's categories as a spending target.
The $200 welcome offer is worth grabbing
The Chase Freedom Flex® has an easy-to-earn welcome offer right now:
Earn a $200 bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
That's a low bar to clear with everyday spending, and it pairs nicely with your gas rewards. For a bonus this easy to unlock, it stacks up well against the best credit cards on the market.
When the Chase Freedom Unlimited® makes more sense
If you'd rather not track categories or watch activation deadlines, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is the simpler pick.
You skip the rotating 5% game entirely -- no quarterly button to press, just a steady reward rate on every purchase. That's why it took our award for the Best Cash Back Credit Card for 2026.
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Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®
On Chase's Secure Website.
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for cash back
|Earn $200 cash back Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
|1.5% - 5% cash back Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
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Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular: 18.24% - 27.74% Variable
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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For gas, though, the Chase Freedom Flex® is the better deal this quarter -- as long as you activate before you fill up.
FAQs
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Yes. The Chase Freedom Flex® earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points worth $0.01 each as cash back. It's very easy to redeem as cash back. But if you pair it with a premium Chase card, you can pool the points and potentially stretch the value for travel bookings.
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You'll earn the baseline 1% back instead of 5% in that quarter's categories. Activation isn't automatic, so the higher rate only kicks in once you opt in through your Chase account. It's a good idea to set calendar reminders each quarter to remember to activate.
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The rotating 5% categories change every quarter, and for July through September 2026 it covers gas stations and public transit, EV charging, select live entertainment, and United Way® donations. Chase publishes a calendar each year, and past quarters have featured Amazon purchases, dining, and travel booked through Chase.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Amazon and Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.