Get 6% Cash Back on Gas and an Easy $200 Bonus With the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Card

I review credit cards for a living. Here's the one I'd hand my old road-warrior self: the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. It has a $0 annual fee, an easy-to-earn welcome offer, and earns 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (gas is the default).

Owning a Prius helped back then, but I still burned through more gas money than I'd like to admit. That was 10 years ago -- today's gas prices are insanely worse. California's gas average recently topped $5.90 a gallon, according to AAA and Motley Fool Money research. OUCH.

I've driven just about every freeway in Los Angeles. Back in my sales rep days, I spent three to four hours a day driving between meetings in the worst traffic in the country.

This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

How the welcome offer works

The welcome offer is really simple: earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

That's a low bar for most households. In fact, some may be able to reach that minimum spend with gas spending alone.

My wife and I open at least two new rewards cards per year, and the welcome bonuses are a big reason why. Getting a bonus for spending money we were going to spend anyway? Yes please!

Set gas as your 6% bonus category

The way this card works is you choose your own bonus category, and that's where your highest cash back rate kicks in.

Gas and EV charging is the default, so you'll be earning on fuel from day one. But you're not locked in. You can switch it once a month to another category like online shopping, dining, travel, and a few others.

For the first year, your chosen category earns a big 6% back. Everything else still earns, too: an automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, and 1% on all other purchases.

The catch is: there's a limit to those higher rewards. The 6% and 2% rates run on your first $2,500 of combined category and grocery spending each quarter, then everything past that earns 1%

For most drivers, that's not a big deal. It'd take an $833+ per month gas budget to blow past that cap. And even still, that rate beats almost every other gas rewards card on the market. It's part of why my team named this our Best Credit Card for Gas for 2026.

How much cash back you can earn in a year

What you ultimately earn comes down to how much you drive, so here's the honest range.

I spend about $100 on gas every two weeks these days. But back in my heavy driving years, it was closer to $100 every single week.

Here's what that kind of spending earns at the 6% first-year rate: