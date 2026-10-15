Get 6% Cash Back on Gas and an Easy $200 Bonus With the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Card
I've driven just about every freeway in Los Angeles. Back in my sales rep days, I spent three to four hours a day driving between meetings in the worst traffic in the country.
Owning a Prius helped back then, but I still burned through more gas money than I'd like to admit. That was 10 years ago -- today's gas prices are insanely worse. California's gas average recently topped $5.90 a gallon, according to AAA and Motley Fool Money research. OUCH.
I review credit cards for a living. Here's the one I'd hand my old road-warrior self: the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. It has a $0 annual fee, an easy-to-earn welcome offer, and earns 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (gas is the default).
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
-
This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
-
- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
-
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Turn daily purchases into everyday wins. Simply use your Customized Cash Rewards credit card for the things you already buy - from gifts to groceries - BofA Rewards™ members earn more cash back.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
How the welcome offer works
The welcome offer is really simple: earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
That's a low bar for most households. In fact, some may be able to reach that minimum spend with gas spending alone.
My wife and I open at least two new rewards cards per year, and the welcome bonuses are a big reason why. Getting a bonus for spending money we were going to spend anyway? Yes please!
Set gas as your 6% bonus category
The way this card works is you choose your own bonus category, and that's where your highest cash back rate kicks in.
Gas and EV charging is the default, so you'll be earning on fuel from day one. But you're not locked in. You can switch it once a month to another category like online shopping, dining, travel, and a few others.
For the first year, your chosen category earns a big 6% back. Everything else still earns, too: an automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, and 1% on all other purchases.
The catch is: there's a limit to those higher rewards. The 6% and 2% rates run on your first $2,500 of combined category and grocery spending each quarter, then everything past that earns 1%
For most drivers, that's not a big deal. It'd take an $833+ per month gas budget to blow past that cap. And even still, that rate beats almost every other gas rewards card on the market. It's part of why my team named this our Best Credit Card for Gas for 2026.
How much cash back you can earn in a year
What you ultimately earn comes down to how much you drive, so here's the honest range.
I spend about $100 on gas every two weeks these days. But back in my heavy driving years, it was closer to $100 every single week.
Here's what that kind of spending earns at the 6% first-year rate:
|Your Gas Habit
|Yearly Gas Spend
|Cash Back at 6% (Year 1)
|Light driver (~$150/mo)
|~$1,800
|~$108
|My pace now ($100 every 2 weeks)
|~$2,600
|~$156
|Heavy commuter ($100/week)
|~$5,200
|~$312
Extremely heavy drivers might be able to reach that $2,500 quarterly cap on the 6% back. That would be $10,000 spent on fuel and a whopping $600 back after year one.
And that's before the welcome offer. Add the $200 (after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days) to year one, and the heavy commuter clears north of $500 in cash back -- just for buying gas they were buying anyway.
After that first year, the gas rate steps down from 6% to 3%, so your fuel earnings roughly cut in half. At my current pace, that's about $78 a year instead of $156.
That's still a fair rate for a card with no annual fee, and you keep the automatic 2% at grocery stores (up to the combined spending cap) the whole time.
Boost your ongoing rates with BofA Rewards™
There's another bonus for anyone who already banks with Bank of America. Its BofA Rewards™ program pays you even more for the same spending.
The more you hold with the bank, the bigger the boost on your card rewards. It starts with a 10% rate increase at the entry level and goes up to 75%.
Worth knowing: the boost applies to your ongoing cash back rates, not the first-year 6% bonus category. So this is a long-term benefit, not on top of the gas calculations above.
The realistic win is the Preferred Plus tier, which starts around a $30,000 balance and adds 25%. That lifts your ongoing 3% gas rate to 3.75% and your 2% groceries to 2.5%.
Gas is getting pricier -- your card should fight back
I wish I'd had this card back in my road warrior days. All those miles, all that fuel, and nothing much to show for it.
Gas isn't getting cheaper. So if your tank is wrecking your budget right now, this is the card I'd recommend you start with. And don't forget to join any loyalty program at the gas stations you fill up at. It's usually free, and can bundle on top of the 6% back the card gets you for the first year.
Want to see how it stacks up against the field first? Here are the best gas and grocery rewards cards we've ranked this year.
FAQs
-
Yes. It charges a 3% foreign transaction fee on purchases made outside the U.S. So if you're traveling abroad, make sure to pack a different credit card for vacation spending.
-
You'll generally want good to excellent credit, which means a 670 FICO® Score or higher. Bank of America doesn't publish a firm cutoff, so a stronger score improves both your odds and your starting credit limit.
-
Yes. You can switch your choice category once each calendar month in your online account or app. You can choose from gas and EV charging, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, or home improvement and furnishings.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.