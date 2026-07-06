Get a $1,000 Bonus for a Limited Time With the Chase Ink Business Cash Card -- but Act Fast

Cash flow is the quiet problem behind a lot of small business stress. More than half of small firms (51%) cite uneven cash flow as a recurring challenge, according to the Federal Reserve's Small Business Credit Survey. Money often goes out well before the revenue rolls in -- especially when you're just starting out.

That gap is exactly why a current offer caught my eye. I cover credit cards for a living, and my team at Motley Fool Money just named the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) our Best Business Credit Card of 2026.

For a limited time, you can earn $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening. It also has an intro APR offer for new purchases, perfect for smoothing cash flow challenges.

The catch is timing, so this one is worth acting on soon.

How to earn the $1,000 welcome offer before the deadline

The Chase Ink Business Cash card has a boosted welcome offer right now: Earn $750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.

For many owners, that is just normal operating spend. For others it might take some larger purchases to line up, but you have 4 months to earn it.

My recommendation is as soon as the new card arrives, put all your regular costs on the card. Inventory, software subscriptions, shipping, utilities, and supplier invoices all count toward the total. If you naturally spend north of $2,000 per month, the welcome offer is essentially a rebate on the business you were running anyway.

There is no annual fee for this card, so nothing eats into what you earn back.