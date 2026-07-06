Get a $1,000 Bonus for a Limited Time With the Chase Ink Business Cash Card -- but Act Fast
Cash flow is the quiet problem behind a lot of small business stress. More than half of small firms (51%) cite uneven cash flow as a recurring challenge, according to the Federal Reserve's Small Business Credit Survey. Money often goes out well before the revenue rolls in -- especially when you're just starting out.
That gap is exactly why a current offer caught my eye. I cover credit cards for a living, and my team at Motley Fool Money just named the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) our Best Business Credit Card of 2026.
For a limited time, you can earn $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening. It also has an intro APR offer for new purchases, perfect for smoothing cash flow challenges.
The catch is timing, so this one is worth acting on soon.
How to earn the $1,000 welcome offer before the deadline
The Chase Ink Business Cash card has a boosted welcome offer right now: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.
For many owners, that is just normal operating spend. For others it might take some larger purchases to line up, but you have 4 months to earn it.
My recommendation is as soon as the new card arrives, put all your regular costs on the card. Inventory, software subscriptions, shipping, utilities, and supplier invoices all count toward the total. If you naturally spend north of $2,000 per month, the welcome offer is essentially a rebate on the business you were running anyway.
There is no annual fee for this card, so nothing eats into what you earn back.
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NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% cash back in select business categories
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% on gas and dining (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Office supply store rewards
- Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
- 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Low caps on bonus categories
- No balance transfer offer
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening
- Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 in combined spend
- Earn 2% cash back on dining and gas each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 spent in combined spend.
- Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- As a Chase cardmember, you’ll be automatically checked for a credit line increase at least every 6 months.
- Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership.
- No Annual Fee
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Member FDIC
- Earn
Use the intro APR offer to smooth out cash flow
The Chase Ink Business Cash also comes with a 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases. That means you can buy what your business needs now and pay it off over the year without interest piling up.
This is where the card earns its keep during tight months. Say you need to stock up on $10,000 worth of inventory before a busy season. You can float that cost, and pay say $1,000 per month towards it without any interest piling up.
Once the 12 months is up, the card's standard 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR kicks in, so it helps to have a payoff plan. Used well, that interest-free window is a genuine cash flow cushion.
Who the Chase Ink Business Cash is best for
The Chase Ink Business Cash is best for owners who spend heavily in its bonus categories. It earns 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Plus, 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year.
If those line items dominate your budget, the rewards stack up quickly.
One quick note if your spending is spread across lots of categories. Its sibling the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card might be a better fit. It earns a simple flat rate on everything and also has a boosted limited-time welcome offer right now. Read our full Chase Ink Business Unlimited review for more details.
If you want to weigh a few strong options side by side, my team's roundup of the best small business credit cards is a good next stop.
Why this offer is worth moving on now
Limited-time welcome offers like this one do not stick around. And this one is super strong for a $0-annual-fee business card.
If your business runs on uneven cash flow, this card lets you earn on spending you cannot avoid and buys you breathing room on the timing. Or if you're just looking for a new reward workhorse for your business spending, this is an easy offer for a great card.
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