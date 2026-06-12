Get a $1,000 Bonus for a Limited Time With the Chase Ink Business Cash Card

Published on June 12, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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My team at Motley Fool Money reviews hundreds of cards every year. We recently named the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) our Best Business Credit Card of 2026.

But it just got even better…

For a limited time, this card is running a welcome offer: Earn $̶7̶5̶0̶ $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.

For an award winner with no annual fee, this is a rare deal. Here are all the deets.

Why it won our Best Business Credit Card in 2026

There are several reasons the Chase Ink Business Cash impressed us.

Start with the $0 annual fee, which keeps the bar to entry low for any business. Doesn't matter whether you're launching from nothing or already have a growing business, this card can help without being an expense.

From there, the rewards land where businesses tend to spend the most. You earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. You also earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year, then 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Add an intro APR offer on purchases and that strong welcome offer. Together, they make this a business card that is very easy to recommend.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Apply Now for Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
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= Poor
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

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LIMITED-TIME OFFER

NEW: Earn $̶7̶5̶0̶ $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

16.74% - 24.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.

Earn 5% cash back in select business categories

Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $̶7̶5̶0̶ $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.

Earn $̶7̶5̶0̶ $1,000 bonus cash back

  • If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% on gas and dining (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.

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    • Big cash back sign-up bonus
    • Office supply store rewards
    • Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
    • 0% intro APR offer
    • No annual fee
    • Low caps on bonus categories
    • No balance transfer offer
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Earn $̶7̶5̶0̶ $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening
    • Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 in combined spend
    • Earn 2% cash back on dining and gas each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 spent in combined spend.
    • Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
    • Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
    • As a Chase cardmember, you’ll be automatically checked for a credit line increase at least every 6 months.
    • Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership.
    • No Annual Fee
    • 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
    • Member FDIC

How to earn the $1,000 welcome offer

Earning the bonus is pretty simple. Once you're approved and get the card, just start using it for all your business expenses.

Once you hit $8,000 in spending within 4 months, the $1,000 bonus cash back is yours.

It certainly helps if you already have regular monthly spending to put on the card. If not, perhaps there's a large purchase or expense you could line up to qualify. Just don't overspend to earn the bonus.

Where the rewards really add up

If your business pours money into office supplies, internet, cable, and phone service, that 5% rate is where you win big. The 2% back at gas stations and dining rewards is a nice boost, too.

Many years ago, I was a "road warrior" sales rep for a disaster recovery company, covering a massive 10-state territory. I basically lived on gas station fill-ups and restaurant meals.

A card earning 2%-5% cash back on all my weekly spending would have built up a serious pile of rewards over time.

You also get a few nice extras, like a complimentary three-month Instacart+ membership and 5% cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.

That said, not every business spends that way. Its sister card, the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card, takes the opposite approach with a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase. Both of these Chase business cards are running the same limited-time welcome offer, so it comes down to how your business spends.

Paired with an intro APR offer on purchases

Here is another perk for businesses that need to smooth out cash flow. The card comes with a 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases. After the intro period, a 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR will apply.

That can matter when you are about to put $8,000 on a card to earn the offer. You can carry that spending and pay no interest for up to a year while you pay it down. Just aim to clear the balance before the intro period ends and the standard variable APR takes over.

The bottom line

It is not every day that an award-winning card also runs its best welcome offer in recent memory.

A limited-time welcome offer, rich category rewards, and no annual fee make this an easy card to recommend right now.

Read our full Chase Ink Business Cash review to learn more and apply while the offer lasts.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.