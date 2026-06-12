Get a $1,000 Bonus for a Limited Time With the Chase Ink Business Cash Card

My team at Motley Fool Money reviews hundreds of cards every year. We recently named the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) our Best Business Credit Card of 2026.

But it just got even better…

For a limited time, this card is running a welcome offer: Earn $̶7̶5̶0̶ $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.

For an award winner with no annual fee, this is a rare deal. Here are all the deets.

Why it won our Best Business Credit Card in 2026

There are several reasons the Chase Ink Business Cash impressed us.

Start with the $0 annual fee, which keeps the bar to entry low for any business. Doesn't matter whether you're launching from nothing or already have a growing business, this card can help without being an expense.

From there, the rewards land where businesses tend to spend the most. You earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. You also earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year, then 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Add an intro APR offer on purchases and that strong welcome offer. Together, they make this a business card that is very easy to recommend.