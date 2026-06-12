Get a $1,000 Bonus for a Limited Time With the Chase Ink Business Cash Card
My team at Motley Fool Money reviews hundreds of cards every year. We recently named the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) our Best Business Credit Card of 2026.
But it just got even better…
For a limited time, this card is running a welcome offer: Earn $̶7̶5̶0̶ $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.
For an award winner with no annual fee, this is a rare deal. Here are all the deets.
Why it won our Best Business Credit Card in 2026
There are several reasons the Chase Ink Business Cash impressed us.
Start with the $0 annual fee, which keeps the bar to entry low for any business. Doesn't matter whether you're launching from nothing or already have a growing business, this card can help without being an expense.
From there, the rewards land where businesses tend to spend the most. You earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. You also earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year, then 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Add an intro APR offer on purchases and that strong welcome offer. Together, they make this a business card that is very easy to recommend.
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NEW: Earn $̶7̶5̶0̶ $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% cash back in select business categories
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $̶7̶5̶0̶ $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.
Earn $̶7̶5̶0̶ $1,000 bonus cash back
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If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% on gas and dining (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Office supply store rewards
- Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
- 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Low caps on bonus categories
- No balance transfer offer
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn $̶7̶5̶0̶ $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening
- Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 in combined spend
- Earn 2% cash back on dining and gas each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 spent in combined spend.
- Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- As a Chase cardmember, you’ll be automatically checked for a credit line increase at least every 6 months.
- Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership.
- No Annual Fee
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Member FDIC
How to earn the $1,000 welcome offer
Earning the bonus is pretty simple. Once you're approved and get the card, just start using it for all your business expenses.
Once you hit $8,000 in spending within 4 months, the $1,000 bonus cash back is yours.
It certainly helps if you already have regular monthly spending to put on the card. If not, perhaps there's a large purchase or expense you could line up to qualify. Just don't overspend to earn the bonus.
Where the rewards really add up
If your business pours money into office supplies, internet, cable, and phone service, that 5% rate is where you win big. The 2% back at gas stations and dining rewards is a nice boost, too.
Many years ago, I was a "road warrior" sales rep for a disaster recovery company, covering a massive 10-state territory. I basically lived on gas station fill-ups and restaurant meals.
A card earning 2%-5% cash back on all my weekly spending would have built up a serious pile of rewards over time.
You also get a few nice extras, like a complimentary three-month Instacart+ membership and 5% cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
That said, not every business spends that way. Its sister card, the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card, takes the opposite approach with a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase. Both of these Chase business cards are running the same limited-time welcome offer, so it comes down to how your business spends.
Paired with an intro APR offer on purchases
Here is another perk for businesses that need to smooth out cash flow. The card comes with a 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases. After the intro period, a 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR will apply.
That can matter when you are about to put $8,000 on a card to earn the offer. You can carry that spending and pay no interest for up to a year while you pay it down. Just aim to clear the balance before the intro period ends and the standard variable APR takes over.
The bottom line
It is not every day that an award-winning card also runs its best welcome offer in recent memory.
A limited-time welcome offer, rich category rewards, and no annual fee make this an easy card to recommend right now.
Read our full Chase Ink Business Cash review to learn more and apply while the offer lasts.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Lyft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.