Get a $150 Head Start on Amazon Big Deal Days With the Prime Visa Card
If you're an Amazon Prime member, the countdown is on. Amazon just dropped the dates for Prime Big Deal Days -- officially happening on Oct. 7 and 8.
This two-day event will be stacked with limited-time deals, but here's how to take things up a notch… If you shop with the Prime Visa (see rates and fees), you can unlock an additional 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership.
Plus right now, new cardholders can score a $150 Amazon Gift Card just for getting approved.
Earn 5% cash rewards on every Amazon order
Most rewards cards give you 1% to maybe 1.5% back on online purchases, including Amazon buys. It's a decent return, but nothing to write home about.
Now picture getting 5% back on everything you buy at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership. That's what the Prime Visa offers.
Here's the full rewards breakdown:
- 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
During Prime Big Deal Days -- when your cart's probably overflowing -- that 5% can go a long way. A $500 order puts an easy $25 back in your pocket.
Oh, and there's a $0 annual fee (Prime membership is required). So all the rewards you earn with this card are pure gravy.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card just for getting approved
Here's one of the reasons I initially applied a couple months ago. There's a welcome offer that gets applied immediately when you get approved.
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members. No waiting or meeting minimum spend requirements. It's just an instant credit ready to use on your next checkout.
So if you plan to shop during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days in October, that's like getting $150 off the top -- even after all the discounts and deals.
You just need to be approved before Oct. 7 to take advantage of it during the event.
Value all year-round
This card is a winner for Prime Big Deal Days in October. But it's a long-term rewards booster for anyone who shops on Amazon regularly.
Let's say you spend about $100 per week on Amazon (this is my family's run-rate currently and it's not even the holidays yet!) -- that adds up to $5,200 per year. At 5% back, that's $260 in annual cash rewards.
Add in the $150 gift card, and you're looking at $410 in value your first year.
And that doesn't even include what you could earn from restaurants, gas stations, or travel. But even if you never swipe it anywhere else, it still pays off big time.
Just make sure the Prime Visa is set as your default payment method for all Amazon purchases.
The countdown is on
Amazon's Big Deal Days event is locked in for Oct. 7-8. So if you want the Prime Visa working for you during those sales, now's the time to apply.
It only takes a few minutes, and you'll know if you're approved right away. I was in and out in less than 60 seconds -- and that $150 bonus was waiting for me on the other side.
Explore all the top cash back cards here to find more that fit your spending profile.
