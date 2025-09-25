Get a $150 Head Start on Amazon Big Deal Days With the Prime Visa Card

If you're an Amazon Prime member, the countdown is on. Amazon just dropped the dates for Prime Big Deal Days -- officially happening on Oct. 7 and 8.

This two-day event will be stacked with limited-time deals, but here's how to take things up a notch… If you shop with the Prime Visa (see rates and fees), you can unlock an additional 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership.

Plus right now, new cardholders can score a $150 Amazon Gift Card just for getting approved.

Earn 5% cash rewards on every Amazon order

Most rewards cards give you 1% to maybe 1.5% back on online purchases, including Amazon buys. It's a decent return, but nothing to write home about.

Now picture getting 5% back on everything you buy at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership. That's what the Prime Visa offers.

Here's the full rewards breakdown:

5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership

at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)

at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare) 1% cash rewards on all other purchases

During Prime Big Deal Days -- when your cart's probably overflowing -- that 5% can go a long way. A $500 order puts an easy $25 back in your pocket.

Oh, and there's a $0 annual fee (Prime membership is required). So all the rewards you earn with this card are pure gravy.