Get a $200 Bonus and 5% Cash Back With This Underrated Chase Card
The world of credit cards is crowded these days -- so much so, in fact, that a few great cards fly completely under the radar. The Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) is one such card.
The Chase Freedom Flex® comes with great everyday earning rates, a strong bonus, and 5% cash back in up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate -- all for no annual fee. If you don't mind tracking those changing bonus categories, it's easily one of the best cash back cards out there.
Here's what to know about the Chase Freedom Flex® and how to know if it's right for you.
How to earn the Chase Freedom Flex®'s $200 bonus
Right now with the Chase Freedom Flex®, new cardholders earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's about as low of a spending requirement as you'll see -- most bonuses ask you to spend thousands of dollars in the span of a few months.
There's no annual fee to worry about, either, so once you earn the bonus, you're basically up $200 lifetime on the card. That's what I call easy rewards.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$200 bonus
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We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest $200 welcome bonuses to qualify for. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Lucrative cash back program
- Long 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- Purchase and travel protections
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Earn rotating 5% rewards and more with the Chase Freedom Flex®
Here's the real headline when it comes to earning rates: The Chase Freedom Flex® earns 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. For example, this quarter's categories include gas stations, EV charging, public transit, select live entertainment, and United Way donations.
Keep in mind that activation is required to earn your 5% back. If you don't activate, you'll only earn 1% back on those purchases.
On the other hand, if you max out the $1,500 cap every quarter, you're looking at $75 in bonus cash back per quarter, or $300 a year -- just from those rotating categories.
You'll also get:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3% cash back on dining and drugstores
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
Those are solid everyday earning rates, even in months when the rotating categories don't line up with your spending. I particularly love getting 3% back on dining, one of the best rates you'll find on a card with no annual fee.
Finally, the Chase Freedom Flex® comes with a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (an 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies after). That can save you thousands of dollars in interest on both upcoming expenses and existing debt -- and you'll earn great cash back along the way.
Want a simpler setup? Consider the Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Don't want the hassle of rotating bonus categories? I'm with you -- that's why I have the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees).
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a close sibling of the Chase Freedom Flex®, with nearly identical earning rates. You'll get:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
In exchange for the lack of rotating categories, you're getting a higher 1.5% flat rate on all purchases outside the bonus categories. That 0.5% difference might not seem like much, but it adds up. If you spent, say, $4,000 a month on purchases outside your bonus categories, you're getting another $240 in rewards every year.
That versatility is why the Chase Freedom Unlimited® won our award for the Best Cash Back Credit Card of 2026. It also carries the same $200 cash back welcome bonus after $500 in spending in the first 3 months. The same intro APR offer applies as well.
If you want great bonus categories alongside a higher flat rate, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the way to go.
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= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
FAQs
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Yes, you can hold both cards at the same time. Many cardholders pair them to get 5% back on rotating categories from the Chase Freedom Flex® and a reliable 1.5% base rate from the Chase Freedom Unlimited® on everything else.
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You'll typically want good to excellent credit, which is generally considered to be a FICO® Score of 670 or higher, to get approved. Chase also enforces its 5/24 rule, so opening more than five new cards across all issuers in the past 24 months can hurt your approval odds.
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It's a Mastercard. That means it's accepted almost anywhere in the U.S. that takes credit cards, though international acceptance can vary more than with Visa in some countries.
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