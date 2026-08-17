Get a $200 Bonus and 5% Cash Back With This Underrated Chase Card

There's no annual fee to worry about, either, so once you earn the bonus, you're basically up $200 lifetime on the card. That's what I call easy rewards.

Right now with the Chase Freedom Flex®, new cardholders earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's about as low of a spending requirement as you'll see -- most bonuses ask you to spend thousands of dollars in the span of a few months.

Here's what to know about the Chase Freedom Flex® and how to know if it's right for you.

The Chase Freedom Flex® comes with great everyday earning rates, a strong bonus, and 5% cash back in up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate -- all for no annual fee. If you don't mind tracking those changing bonus categories, it's easily one of the best cash back cards out there.

The world of credit cards is crowded these days -- so much so, in fact, that a few great cards fly completely under the radar. The Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees ) is one such card.

We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest $200 welcome bonuses to qualify for. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Earn rotating 5% rewards and more with the Chase Freedom Flex®

Here's the real headline when it comes to earning rates: The Chase Freedom Flex® earns 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. For example, this quarter's categories include gas stations, EV charging, public transit, select live entertainment, and United Way donations.

Keep in mind that activation is required to earn your 5% back. If you don't activate, you'll only earn 1% back on those purchases.

On the other hand, if you max out the $1,500 cap every quarter, you're looking at $75 in bonus cash back per quarter, or $300 a year -- just from those rotating categories.

You'll also get:

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3% cash back on dining and drugstores

1% cash back on all other purchases

Those are solid everyday earning rates, even in months when the rotating categories don't line up with your spending. I particularly love getting 3% back on dining, one of the best rates you'll find on a card with no annual fee.

Finally, the Chase Freedom Flex® comes with a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (an 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies after). That can save you thousands of dollars in interest on both upcoming expenses and existing debt -- and you'll earn great cash back along the way.

Want a simpler setup? Consider the Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Don't want the hassle of rotating bonus categories? I'm with you -- that's why I have the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees).

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a close sibling of the Chase Freedom Flex®, with nearly identical earning rates. You'll get:

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

1.5% cash back on all other purchases

In exchange for the lack of rotating categories, you're getting a higher 1.5% flat rate on all purchases outside the bonus categories. That 0.5% difference might not seem like much, but it adds up. If you spent, say, $4,000 a month on purchases outside your bonus categories, you're getting another $240 in rewards every year.

That versatility is why the Chase Freedom Unlimited® won our award for the Best Cash Back Credit Card of 2026. It also carries the same $200 cash back welcome bonus after $500 in spending in the first 3 months. The same intro APR offer applies as well.

If you want great bonus categories alongside a higher flat rate, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the way to go.