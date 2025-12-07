Get a $200 Bonus Offer and 6% Cash Back Offer With This Popular Bank of America Card

Imagine if you got an instant 6% discount on whatever you spent the most on each month -- gas, takeout, travel, you name it.

That's basically what this Bank of America® cash back card is offering right now.

With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you can earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. Whether it's travel, brunch, or online shopping sprees, you pick where to max out your rewards.

And on top of that, there's a $200 cash back welcome bonus up for grabs after your first $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days after account opening.

Here's why it's one of the best cash back cards out there right now.

Pick your category for the 6% cash back offer

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is pretty simple: You choose where you want to earn the most cash back, and for your first 12 months, that category earns 6% back.

Your options include:

Dining

Travel

Online shopping and streaming

Gas and EV charging stations

Drugstores and pharmacies

Home improvement and furnishings

After the first year, your bonus category switches to 3% (still solid), and you can change it every month through your online account or the app.

Here's the full rewards structure:

6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (then 3%)

for the first year in the category of your choice (then 3%) 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases

at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases 1% cash back on all other purchases

Note: The 6% and 2% rewards apply to the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter. Anything above that earns 1% until the next quarter rolls over.