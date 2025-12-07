Get a $200 Bonus Offer and 6% Cash Back Offer With This Popular Bank of America Card
Imagine if you got an instant 6% discount on whatever you spent the most on each month -- gas, takeout, travel, you name it.
That's basically what this Bank of America® cash back card is offering right now.
With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you can earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. Whether it's travel, brunch, or online shopping sprees, you pick where to max out your rewards.
And on top of that, there's a $200 cash back welcome bonus up for grabs after your first $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days after account opening.
Here's why it's one of the best cash back cards out there right now.
Pick your category for the 6% cash back offer
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is pretty simple: You choose where you want to earn the most cash back, and for your first 12 months, that category earns 6% back.
Your options include:
- Dining
- Travel
- Online shopping and streaming
- Gas and EV charging stations
- Drugstores and pharmacies
- Home improvement and furnishings
After the first year, your bonus category switches to 3% (still solid), and you can change it every month through your online account or the app.
Here's the full rewards structure:
- 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (then 3%)
- 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
Note: The 6% and 2% rewards apply to the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter. Anything above that earns 1% until the next quarter rolls over.
Easy $200 bonus just for getting started
On top of that 6% cash back offer, new cardholders can also score a $200 cash back bonus after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days.
That's one of the easiest welcome offers to qualify for, especially for a card with no annual fee.
If you've got groceries, gas, or a pile of holiday gifts coming up (and who doesn't this time of year), hitting that spending mark should be a breeze.
Bonus perk for soccer fans: From Dec. 4, 2025 to Jan. 5, 2026, new Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Visa® credit card holders also get exclusive access to buy up to two tickets to a FIFA World Cup 2026™ match (while supplies last). Check out all the program details here.
Even more perks if you bank with Bank of America
If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® customer, you can unlock even bigger cash back boosts over time.
Your regular rewards can get a serious upgrade depending on your membership tier:
- Gold (25% boost)
- Platinum (50% boost)
- Platinum Honors (75% boost)
These boosts can turn the 3% category into 3.75%, 4.50% or 5.25% depending on your status.
Just note: The Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus.
Final thoughts: A flexible favorite with serious upside
If you want a cash back card that works around your regular life, this one's a great option. Especially if you're a current Bank of America customer.
That 6% cash back offer is one of the highest intro rates available right now, and the ability to switch categories monthly gives you full control.
Add in the welcome bonus, zero annual fee, and ongoing perks for Bank of America customers, and it's a card that can keep earning well past the first year.
Read our full review of the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card here for more details and to apply.
For a full list of our rewards card recommendations, check out other top picks here.
Our Research Expert