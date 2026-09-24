Get a $500 Bonus and 3% Cash Back With This Bank of America Business Card
I'm skeptical of anything that promises $500 up front. There's usually a hoop, a catch, or a fee waiting to claw it back later.
But this offer talked me around.
It's the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card, which has a $0 annual fee, customizable rewards, and an easy welcome offer.
Here are all the details.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
Rewards 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 3% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
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If your biggest expenses change, this card adapts with you. Pick one category to earn 3% cash back, 2% at restaurants, and 1% everywhere else – then update your choice as your spending shifts. Add a $500 welcome bonus, no annual fee, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)), and you get tailored rewards with built-in savings.
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- No annual fee
- High rewards rate
- Intro APR period for purchases
- Rotating bonus categories
- Credit worthiness requirements
- Foreign transaction fee
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- $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice: gas stations & EV charging stations (default), office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom & wireless, computer services or business consulting services, 2% cash back on dining purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- You'll earn 3% cash back on purchases in the category of your choice and 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- You can earn up to 75% more cash back on every purchase, if you have a business checking account with Bank of America and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier. That means you could earn up to 5.25% cash back in your selected choice category and up to 3.5% cash back on dining purchases on the first $50,000 in those combined purchases each calendar year, and up to an unlimited 1.75% cash back on all other purchases.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards-as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you. Cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- To change your choice category for future purchases, you must go to the Mobile Banking app or Business Advantage 360, our small business online banking. You can change it once each calendar month, or make no change and it stays the same.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
How the $500 welcome offer works
This is the part I expected to have a bigger catch, but it's quite achievable if your business has regular expenses of around $2,000 per month.
Here's the offer: Earn a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
Most business owners I've talked to can clear that spending threshold on gas, supplies, or sometimes a single insurance bill without breaking a sweat.
The 90-day window is pretty generous, too. If you get the card now, it extends into the holidays, which is perfect timing for any usual uptick. That seasonal spending could clear the $5,000 and bank your $500 before the new year.
Where this card earns 3% back for you
Back in my tech sales days, my business credit card spending was comically lopsided. It was basically just gas and client dinners, month after month.
This card is basically built for spending like that. It lets you earn 3% cash back right where you spend the most, because you pick the top bonus category.
The categories you can choose from are practical stuff like gas, office supplies, travel, and phone and internet -- with 2% cash back on dining purchases and 1% on everything else. You can even switch it monthly if your spending patterns change.
There is a spending cap, though. Those 3% and 2% rates apply to the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, then you'll earn 1% thereafter.
The math I care about: If you put $3,000 a month through a 3% cash back category, that's about $1,080 back in a year. Add the welcome offer and year one lands near $1,580.
Not bad for a card that has a $0 annual fee!
A simpler option if your spending is all over the place
If your expenses refuse to fit one neat category, the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card is an easier option.
It also has a $0 annual fee and the same welcome offer. But the cash back program gives you an unlimited 1.5% on all purchases, with nothing to pick or track.
You give up the 3% bonus category ceiling, but it actually works out better if you've got scattered spending. Just know it charges a foreign transaction fee of 3% of the U.S. dollar amount of each transaction, so it's not the one to pack for overseas. For business owners who do a lot of traveling, a top business travel card may be a better fit.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
1.5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
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For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $500 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited cash back with no expiration
- No annual fee
- Intro APR
- Foreign transaction fees
- Mediocre incentives
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- $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, or join Preferred Rewards for Business for no fee, and earn up to an unlimited 2.62% cash back on all purchases if you have a Bank of America® business checking account and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier.
- No annual cap and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards – as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - the security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Bundle your business checking account for 25% to 75% more
If you already bank with Bank of America, its Preferred Rewards for Business program boosts your cash back. You get a higher rate, for the exact same spending, just for keeping your accounts under one roof.
The bump in rate depends on your membership tier, which can push the 3% card as high as 5.25% and the flat-rate version up to 2.62%.
This is a real edge if you already keep business balances with Bank of America. You can enroll with a $20,000 average balance for a 25% bump, with the full boost reserved for the higher tiers.
The easiest $500 your business will make
I look at a mountain of credit card offers every year, and only a handful really impress me. This is one of them.
The $500 bonus (after spending $5,000 in the first 90 days) comes from spending you're going to do anyway, so there's no gimmick to work around. Just pick the card that rewards how you naturally spend.
Everything after that is just cash back, with no annual fee.
FAQs
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No, the cash back you earn from credit card spending isn't taxable income. The IRS treats it as a rebate on your purchases, not income or earnings.
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Yes, you choose one 3% category, and you can change it once each calendar month. If you don't pick, it defaults to gas and EV charging. Your 2% dining and 1% base rates apply automatically, no matter what you choose.
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Bank of America business cards generally don't report routine activity to your personal credit, unless the account goes seriously delinquent. The initial application still leans on your personal credit, so a strong personal credit score helps you qualify.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.