Get a $500 Bonus and 3% Cash Back With This Bank of America Business Card

It's the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card, which has a $0 annual fee, customizable rewards, and an easy welcome offer.

I'm skeptical of anything that promises $500 up front. There's usually a hoop, a catch, or a fee waiting to claw it back later.

If your biggest expenses change, this card adapts with you. Pick one category to earn 3% cash back, 2% at restaurants, and 1% everywhere else – then update your choice as your spending shifts. Add a $500 welcome bonus, no annual fee, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)), and you get tailored rewards with built-in savings.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

How the $500 welcome offer works

This is the part I expected to have a bigger catch, but it's quite achievable if your business has regular expenses of around $2,000 per month.

Here's the offer: Earn a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.

Most business owners I've talked to can clear that spending threshold on gas, supplies, or sometimes a single insurance bill without breaking a sweat.

The 90-day window is pretty generous, too. If you get the card now, it extends into the holidays, which is perfect timing for any usual uptick. That seasonal spending could clear the $5,000 and bank your $500 before the new year.

Where this card earns 3% back for you

Back in my tech sales days, my business credit card spending was comically lopsided. It was basically just gas and client dinners, month after month.

This card is basically built for spending like that. It lets you earn 3% cash back right where you spend the most, because you pick the top bonus category.

The categories you can choose from are practical stuff like gas, office supplies, travel, and phone and internet -- with 2% cash back on dining purchases and 1% on everything else. You can even switch it monthly if your spending patterns change.

There is a spending cap, though. Those 3% and 2% rates apply to the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, then you'll earn 1% thereafter.

The math I care about: If you put $3,000 a month through a 3% cash back category, that's about $1,080 back in a year. Add the welcome offer and year one lands near $1,580.

Not bad for a card that has a $0 annual fee!

A simpler option if your spending is all over the place

If your expenses refuse to fit one neat category, the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card is an easier option.

It also has a $0 annual fee and the same welcome offer. But the cash back program gives you an unlimited 1.5% on all purchases, with nothing to pick or track.

You give up the 3% bonus category ceiling, but it actually works out better if you've got scattered spending. Just know it charges a foreign transaction fee of 3% of the U.S. dollar amount of each transaction, so it's not the one to pack for overseas. For business owners who do a lot of traveling, a top business travel card may be a better fit.