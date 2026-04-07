Get a $750 Bonus and up to 5% Cash Back With This Top-Rated Chase Business Card
When it comes to business credit cards, you might have no idea where to start. The truth is, it really depends on how you want to save: Cash back vs. travel rewards, earning on flights vs. everyday purchases, paying an annual fee or not paying one…
Luckily, there's one great card that can do a lot of heavy lifting: the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees). It's got a great welcome bonus, strong cash back rates in everyday categories, and a long intro APR offer -- all for no annual fee.
Here's what to know about the Chase Ink Business Cash and whether it's right for you.
Chase Ink Business Cash: Save on bills, everyday expenses, and more
The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card is a great fit if you want to save on everyday expenses like bills, office supplies and more. It's not built for jetsetting CEOs -- it just rewards the kinds of purchases most businesses actually make.
For no annual fee, you'll get get:
- 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- 5% cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27
- 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases on dining and gas each account anniversary year (then 1%)
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
Those are some of the strongest no-annual-fee earning rates you'll find, particularly if you spend a lot on bills and at the nearest Staples.
You'll also get $750 in bonus cash back after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months, plus a 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 months. (A regular ongoing 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period.)
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases on gas and dining each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% cash back in select business categories
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
Earn $750 bonus cash back
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If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% on gas and dining (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $750 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Office supply store rewards
- Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
- 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Low caps on bonus categories
- No balance transfer offer
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
- Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases on dining and gas each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- No Annual Fee
- Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
Why the Chase Ink Business Cash stands out
To me, the biggest draw here is definitely the 5% earning category. If you're like most businesses, you probably spend a good bit on internet, cable, phone services, and office supplies. Racking up 5% back in those categories can add up fast.
On the downside, you do have the spending caps to keep in mind -- after $25,000 spent in each of the bonus categories, you'll revert to earning 1%. Still, if you max out the 5% category, for example, you're looking at a whopping $1,250 in cash back.
And then there's the welcome bonus -- again, pretty competitive for a no-annual-fee business card. It's a strong return on your first few months of spending, and an easy way to start saving with your new card.
Ready to get up to 5% cash back and a huge welcome bonus? Click here to read our full review and apply for the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card today.
Which Ink Business card is right for you?
The Chase Ink Business Cash isn't the only top business card from Chase. Here are two other great options:
Chase Ink Business Cash
The Chase Ink Business Cash (see rates and fees) is the simplest of the Ink cards, earning a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no categories to track and no annual fee.
That makes it a good fit if you want steady rewards without thinking about where you're spending. It's also useful for businesses with a wide range of expenses that don't easily fall into a bonus category.
Like the Chase Ink Business Cash, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited also offers a generous welcome bonus: Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn $750 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $750 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is built more for travel and higher-end rewards. It charges a $95 annual fee, but you'll earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on:
- Travel
- Shipping purchases
- Internet, cable, and phone services
- Advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines
You'll earn 1X point per $1 after the first $150,000 spent per year and on all other purchases. But if you max out that 3X category, you've still got $4,500+ in travel or cash back rewards.
Besides the higher rewards potential, you'll also get a higher welcome offer with this card: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR N/A
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 26.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases-with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 3 points per $1 in select business categories
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn 100,000 bonus points
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This card offers excellent earning potential for businesses looking to earn valuable rewards on everyday expenses. You’ll earn 3X points on travel, shipping, and advertising purchases (up to $150,000 per year), making it a great fit for businesses that invest in growth. With an impressive 100,000-point welcome bonus and access to the Chase Ultimate Rewards® ecosystem, this card helps you maximize rewards. Plus, we like that points are worth more when redeemed for travel through Chase Travel℠, further boosting the card’s value.Read Full Review
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- Huge sign-up bonus
- Advertising rewards
- Shipping rewards
- Cell phone protection
- Flexible travel points
- Card perks
- Annual fee
- No intro APR offer
- Spending minimum for sign-up bonus
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- Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases
- Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- Redeem points for cash back, gift cards, travel and more - your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- Go further when you book with Chase Travel℠. Enjoy competitive rates, seamless booking and premium benefits.
- Purchase Protection covers your new purchases for 120 days against damage or theft up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account.
- Receive complimentary access to DashPass by DoorDash.
- Member FDIC
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Lyft, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.