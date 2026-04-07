Get a $750 Bonus and up to 5% Cash Back With This Top-Rated Chase Business Card

When it comes to business credit cards, you might have no idea where to start. The truth is, it really depends on how you want to save: Cash back vs. travel rewards, earning on flights vs. everyday purchases, paying an annual fee or not paying one…

Luckily, there's one great card that can do a lot of heavy lifting: the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees). It's got a great welcome bonus, strong cash back rates in everyday categories, and a long intro APR offer -- all for no annual fee.

Here's what to know about the Chase Ink Business Cash and whether it's right for you.

Chase Ink Business Cash: Save on bills, everyday expenses, and more

The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card is a great fit if you want to save on everyday expenses like bills, office supplies and more. It's not built for jetsetting CEOs -- it just rewards the kinds of purchases most businesses actually make.

For no annual fee, you'll get get:

5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year

on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year 5% cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27

on Lyft rides through 9/30/27 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases on dining and gas each account anniversary year (then 1%)

on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases on dining and gas each account anniversary year (then 1%) 1% cash back on all other purchases

Those are some of the strongest no-annual-fee earning rates you'll find, particularly if you spend a lot on bills and at the nearest Staples.

You'll also get $750 in bonus cash back after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months, plus a 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 months. (A regular ongoing 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period.)