Get a Rare Combo of Rewards + 0% Intro APR With This Credit Card

If you're transferring a balance or opening a 0% intro APR card for new purchases, your number one priority should be a long no-interest window. Rewards usually come second.

But every once in a while, a card gives you both.

That's why the Discover it® Cash Back card stands out. It offers a generous intro APR offer and solid cash back on everyday spending -- a rare combo worth paying attention to.

Get breathing room with a generous intro APR

The Discover it® Cash Back card offers a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and and 15 months on balance transfers. After that, a 17.99% - 26.99% Variable APR applies, depending on your credit profile.

Balance transfers come with a 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*. But the savings can be big.

Here's what a $7,000 transfer would look like:

Transfer amount: $7,000

Intro balance transfer fee (3%): $210

Interest at 0% for 15 months: $0

If monthly payments of about $475 are made, the entire balance would be paid off within the intro APR window. The only cost would be the transfer fee of $210.

But if that same $7,000 stayed on a card charging 20% APR, you'd pay roughly $1,100 in interest making those same monthly payments. It would take 18 months to fully clear the debt because that interest adds to the balance each month.