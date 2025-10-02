Get a Rare Combo of Rewards + 0% Intro APR With This Credit Card
If you're transferring a balance or opening a 0% intro APR card for new purchases, your number one priority should be a long no-interest window. Rewards usually come second.
But every once in a while, a card gives you both.
That's why the Discover it® Cash Back card stands out. It offers a generous intro APR offer and solid cash back on everyday spending -- a rare combo worth paying attention to.
Get breathing room with a generous intro APR
The Discover it® Cash Back card offers a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and and 15 months on balance transfers. After that, a 17.99% - 26.99% Variable APR applies, depending on your credit profile.
Balance transfers come with a 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*. But the savings can be big.
Here's what a $7,000 transfer would look like:
- Transfer amount: $7,000
- Intro balance transfer fee (3%): $210
- Interest at 0% for 15 months: $0
If monthly payments of about $475 are made, the entire balance would be paid off within the intro APR window. The only cost would be the transfer fee of $210.
But if that same $7,000 stayed on a card charging 20% APR, you'd pay roughly $1,100 in interest making those same monthly payments. It would take 18 months to fully clear the debt because that interest adds to the balance each month.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
17.99% - 26.99% Variable APR
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories each quarter (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.Read Full Review
-
- Rotating bonus categories
- Welcome bonus offer
- Great intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No fixed bonus categories
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- Apply now and you could get a decision in as little as 90 seconds. No annual fee.
- Start shopping and earning rewards in minutes with your virtual card, before your physical card arrives in the mail, if eligible.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.99% to 26.99% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Terms and conditions apply.
Earn cash back on everyday categories
While the intro APR offer is the headline feature, the Discover it® Cash Back doesn't stop there. It also lets you rack up serious rewards on everyday spending.
You can earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
For Q4 2025: Earn 5% Cashback Bonus at Amazon.com and Drug Stores, Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2025, on up to $1,500 in purchases when you activate.
The 5% applies on up to $1,500 in combined purchases per quarter when rotating bonus categories are activated, then you'll earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
And here's the kicker: Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. That means if you end year one with $300 in cash back, it instantly becomes $600. No spending minimums, no caps.
No annual fee and quick approval
Another perk of this card is what it doesn't charge: $0 annual fee. So you can keep it long term without worrying about offsetting costs.
Discover also makes the application process quick -- many applicants get a decision in minutes, and some can even access a virtual card number right away to start using it before the physical card arrives.
This card generally caters to people with good credit (we estimate that to be about a 670 FICO® Score or higher). If you're under this range currently, it may be worth working to improve your credit score and applying once it's higher.
Who should apply (and who might pass)
This card makes a lot of sense if you:
- Want to knock out an existing balance without paying interest
- Spend often in categories like groceries, gas, or restaurants
- Like the idea of doubling your first year's rewards automatically
- Prefer a no-annual-fee card you can keep long term
On the flip side, it may not be the best fit if you'd rather earn a flat cash back rate. Or if you're looking for premium travel perks like airport lounge access. Travel rewards cards may better serve those needs.
But for people wanting to save on interest while stacking rewards on everyday spending, this one should be on your shortlist.
See all of today's best cash back credit cards and compare your options.
Our Research Expert