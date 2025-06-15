Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for Free With This Credit Card
KEY POINTS
- The Amex Platinum Card offers $240 in annual digital entertainment credits.
- That's enough to fully cover the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Basic bundle ($16.99/month).
- The card has a high annual fee, so this benefit is only "free" if you recoup the fee through other rewards (which is easy to do).
Among the many generous perks of The Platinum Card® from American Express is $240 in digital entertainment credits every year -- that's $20 per month. Terms apply; enrollment required.
That means if you play your card(s) right, you can put that money towards all sorts of popular streaming and subscription plans -- including the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Basic bundle.
Here's what to know -- and how you can start streaming for free with your Amex Platinum Card.
Get money back on all sorts of digital entertainment
As of now, the basic Disney Bundle -- which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with ads) -- costs $16.99 per month. That's fully covered by the Amex Platinum Card's $20/month credit.
You can also apply the credit to other bundles, including:
- Disney+ (No Ads) and Hulu (No Ads): $19.99/month
- Disney+, Hulu, and Max (With Ads): $19.99/month
If the Disney bundle doesn't strike your fancy, you can also put the credit towards other services like Peacock, or a subscription to The New York Times or The Wall Street Journal.
Activating the benefit is easy. Once you subscribe directly through Disney or Hulu and set the charge to your Amex Platinum Card, then enroll your Amex Platinum Card for the streaming benefit through your card account, you'll be all set to get reimbursed. Terms apply; enrollment required.
Just make sure you subscribe directly through the provider's website (not a third party like Apple or Roku) and charge it to your Amex Platinum Card.
Apply for the Amex Platinum Card today to enjoy cost-free streaming and all sorts of other perks.
Note: It's not exactly "free"
The Amex Platinum Card comes with a $695 annual fee (see rates and fees), so you don't want to apply on a whim. While the digital entertainment credit can save you $240 a year, that still leaves $455 in fees to make up for.
Luckily, the Amex Platinum Card offers plenty of valuable credit card perks to get there, including:
- $200 airline fee credit (for incidental charges)
- $200 in Uber Cash ($15/month, plus a $20 bonus in December)
- $200 in hotel credit (on Fine Hotels + Resorts bookings)
- $189 CLEAR® Plus credit
- 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year
- 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®
- Lounge access at over 1,400 airport lounges worldwide
- Automatic Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy Gold status
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Then there's the welcome offer: 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in your first 6 months. That amount of points will go a long way toward booking your next vacation.
If you're a frequent traveler or can use the Amex Platinum Card's other lifestyle perks, it's easy to justify the card's annual price tag. If not, though, you'll be better off with another card.
Apply today and start streaming
The Amex Platinum Card's $240 digital entertainment credit makes it easy to stream the full Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle cost-free. But the card's real value depends on how many of the other perks you use.
If you can take advantage of the card's long list of credits and benefits, though, the Amex Platinum Card can more than pay for itself. Apply now and start streaming today.
