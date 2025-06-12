Get Nearly 2 Years Interest-Free With the Wells Fargo Reflect Card
KEY POINTS
- The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers.
- It's a perfect tool for paying off debt faster or tackling a large new purchase.
- There's a $0 annual fee, and you'll want good credit (670 or higher FICO® Score) to apply.
A close friend of mine crushed $30,000 of credit card debt in under two years. One of the tools he used was a long 0% intro APR balance transfer card, and it completely changed his financial future.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers a similar opportunity, with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and new purchases. This gives you nearly two years to pay down debt or fund big purchases without getting hit with interest.
Here's everything you need to know.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible intro APR. The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
How the 0% intro APR works
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is offering a 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening.
The intro APR applies to balance transfers made within the first 120 days, as well as new purchases. After that, a go-to variable APR kicks in, depending on your creditworthiness.
There's also a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, which might seem like a turnoff. But the truth is it's a small price to pay for the interest you could be saving.
What a $10,000 balance transfer could save you
Here's an example of how awesome 0% intro APR cards can be in helping you crush debt.
Let's say you're carrying $10,000 in credit card debt at a 27% APR. That's roughly $224 per month going just toward interest alone.
If you move that debt to a card offering 21 months of 0% intro APR to attack the balance without paying any interest and make payments of $500 per month, it would take exactly 21 months to fully pay off the balance, as well as an assumed 5% transfer fee.
All in all, you'd save about $2,934 in total interest (and that's after factoring in the balance transfer fee).
Pretty amazing, right?
Ready to get serious and crush your debt? Apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card today.
More than just a balance transfer card
The long 0% intro APR period is the headline feature. But here are some other handy perks you'll enjoy along the way:
- $0 annual fee: No ongoing cost to keep the card open, even after you've paid off your balance.
- Cellphone protection: If you pay your phone bill with the card you'll get up to $600 in coverage against theft or damage (with a $25 deductible).
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on new purchases: This is perfect for folks planning a big expense soon. You can charge it to the card and pay no interest during the intro period.
Important note: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card typically requires a good credit score (think 670 FICO® Score or higher). If your score is lower right now, you may want to pay down existing balances, build a bit more history, or explore these other top balance transfer cards for a better match.
Ready to make it happen?
Don't let another year pass while you're stuck in debt, paying sky-high interest. It's time to get serious about your finances and take advantage of the tools available today.
Just remember: Once the intro period ends, the standard APR applies. So always make a plan to pay off your full balance before the clock runs out.
Start your debt-free journey today with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.
