Get Nearly 2 Years Interest-Free With This Credit Card

Published on Sept. 25, 2025

Jake FitzGerald

By: Jake FitzGerald

Editorial Strategist

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

If you've been carrying a credit card balance and watching interest charges pile up, here's some rare good news: One card is offering close to two years of breathing room. That's a window big enough to wipe out debt, regroup financially, or even make a large purchase without stressing about interest.

I'm talking about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees). It doesn't get as much hype as flashy travel or cash back cards, but this one's all about saving you money when you need it most. And honestly, that's worth paying attention to.

Nearly 2 years of 0% intro APR

The star feature of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is its 0% intro APR offer. You'll pay no interest for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases, provided you make your payments on time. That's one of the longest no-interest stretches you'll find anywhere.

After the intro period ends, a 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR kicks in, so the real trick is to use the time wisely. If you're dealing with a $5,000 balance at a 22% APR, moving it to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and paying it off over 21 months could save you more than $1,800 in interest.

Award Icon 2025 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR on purchases for 21 months from account opening

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

    Read Full Review
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protection
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • No rewards program
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
    • Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.

Balance transfer details

If you're eyeing the card for debt payoff, here are a few things to know:

  • Balance transfers need to be made within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.
  • There's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5.

Even with the upfront cost, the math usually works out in your favor. That's especially true if you're currently paying high double-digit interest.

Other features worth noting

This card is light on rewards, but Wells Fargo does add some handy perks:

  • Cellphone protection when you pay your monthly bill with the card (up to $600 per claim, subject to $25 deductible).
  • Roadside dispatch and travel/emergency assistance through Visa.
  • $0 annual fee, so you don't have to worry about offsetting costs while you're focused on debt repayment.

Who this card is best for

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is really for one type of person: anyone carrying a balance and serious about paying it down. If you're after cash back or travel rewards, there are better options. But if your main goal is to save on interest and get ahead, the nearly two-year interest-free window is tough to beat.

Read our full review and apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card today to finally start tackling your debt.

A chance to reset your finances

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card isn't flashy, but it can be a financial reset button. Instead of handing money to the bank every month in interest, you can put every dollar toward actually paying down your balance. That kind of progress can feel like a weight off your shoulders.

If you've been waiting for the right moment to tackle your debt, this might be it. Two years from now, you'll be glad you started today.

Our Research Expert

Jake FitzGerald
Jake FitzGerald icon-button-linkedin-2x

Jake FitzGerald is a full-time Editorial Strategist and Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, leading content production and distribution while also writing about credit cards, bank accounts, and other financial products. He has more than a decade of experience editing and shaping financial content to give readers clear, trustworthy money advice. His work focuses on delivering practical insights that empower people to make smarter financial decisions. Off the clock, he’s a fan of college football tailgates and still loyal to his favorite putter -- despite what his short game suggests.