Get Nearly 2 Years Interest-Free With This Credit Card
If you've been carrying a credit card balance and watching interest charges pile up, here's some rare good news: One card is offering close to two years of breathing room. That's a window big enough to wipe out debt, regroup financially, or even make a large purchase without stressing about interest.
I'm talking about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees). It doesn't get as much hype as flashy travel or cash back cards, but this one's all about saving you money when you need it most. And honestly, that's worth paying attention to.
Nearly 2 years of 0% intro APR
The star feature of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is its 0% intro APR offer. You'll pay no interest for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases, provided you make your payments on time. That's one of the longest no-interest stretches you'll find anywhere.
After the intro period ends, a 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR kicks in, so the real trick is to use the time wisely. If you're dealing with a $5,000 balance at a 22% APR, moving it to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and paying it off over 21 months could save you more than $1,800 in interest.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
Balance transfer details
If you're eyeing the card for debt payoff, here are a few things to know:
- Balance transfers need to be made within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.
- There's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5.
Even with the upfront cost, the math usually works out in your favor. That's especially true if you're currently paying high double-digit interest.
Other features worth noting
This card is light on rewards, but Wells Fargo does add some handy perks:
- Cellphone protection when you pay your monthly bill with the card (up to $600 per claim, subject to $25 deductible).
- Roadside dispatch and travel/emergency assistance through Visa.
- $0 annual fee, so you don't have to worry about offsetting costs while you're focused on debt repayment.
Who this card is best for
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is really for one type of person: anyone carrying a balance and serious about paying it down. If you're after cash back or travel rewards, there are better options. But if your main goal is to save on interest and get ahead, the nearly two-year interest-free window is tough to beat.
A chance to reset your finances
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card isn't flashy, but it can be a financial reset button. Instead of handing money to the bank every month in interest, you can put every dollar toward actually paying down your balance. That kind of progress can feel like a weight off your shoulders.
If you've been waiting for the right moment to tackle your debt, this might be it. Two years from now, you'll be glad you started today.
Our Research Expert