Get Nearly 2 Years Interest-Free With This Credit Card

Here's how it works -- and how it could save you serious money.

Right now, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card ( rates and fees ) is one of the strongest options, offering a 0% intro APR for up to 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases.

One of the best debt payoff tools out there is balance transfer cards . They let you move your existing high-interest debt to a new card and press "pause" on interest charges for a long period of time.

I hate credit card debt with a capital "H." It's one of the biggest things holding people back financially these days. And I've made it a personal mission to help folks dig themself out of debt and get back on track financially.

This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible intro APR. The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases, this card is hard to beat.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

How to make the most of your 0% intro APR window

Once you're approved for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, the 0% intro APR period starts immediately. You've got 120 days to make balance transfers and get the intro rate, but I recommend doing it ASAP.

A balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 will be added to your balance. And while that might seem pretty big, it's usually worth it when you're dodging double-digit interest.

After that, your job is simple: go ham on your debt. Throw every available dollar you can into payments to fully take advantage of the 0% intro APR window. You'll be amazed at how fast you can knock out debt when interest doesn't eat up so much of your payments.

If possible, your goal is to knock out the entire balance before the regular APR kicks in.

A $6,500 balance transfer example

Let's say you've got $6,500 in credit card debt (this is what the average American has right now) sitting on a card that charges 27% APR. That's roughly $146 going towards interest alone on your current billing cycle.

If you transferred that debt to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and paid $325 per month, you'd be on track to pay it off in 21 months and pay $0 in interest.

Even after factoring in the balance transfer fee, you'd save around $1,907 in interest!

Not to mention you'd be debt-free sooner. And then your extra cash could be funneled into savings and investments.

It all starts with choosing the right balance transfer card and making a solid payoff plan. I've seen this strategy work first hand. It can truly change your financial future.

Ready to finally make progress on your debt? Apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and start fresh with a long 0% intro APR period.

A $0 annual fee and extra perks, too

While the long 0% intro APR window is the main attraction, this card throws in a few more helpful features:

$0 annual fee .

. Cellphone protection: If you pay your monthly cell bill with the card, you'll get up to $600 in coverage (with a $25 deductible). This applies to theft or damage.

If you pay your monthly cell bill with the card, you'll get up to $600 in coverage (with a $25 deductible). This applies to theft or damage. 0% intro APR on new purchases: Handy if you've got a big expense coming up that you want to pay off gradually, interest-free.

Important note on credit score: You'll typically need good credit to qualify. That's a 670+ FICO® Score, or 661 and above for VantageScore. If your credit score's not quite there yet, consider paying down existing balances and checking your credit report for any errors before applying. There are also other balance transfer card options you can check out.

Now's the time to act

Imagine what life could look like less than two years from now, reaching the moment where your credit card balance is fully paid off and knowing you paid zero interest along the way.

Apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card today and start your journey toward a lighter, less stressful financial future.