Get Nearly 2 Years Interest-Free With This Credit Card

I hate credit card debt with a capital "H." It's one of the biggest things holding people back financially these days. And I've made it a personal mission to help folks dig themself out of debt and get back on track financially.

One of the best debt payoff tools out there is balance transfer cards. They let you move your existing high-interest debt to a new card and press "pause" on interest charges for a long period of time.

Right now, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is one of the strongest options, offering a 0% intro APR for up to 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases.

Here's how it works -- and how it could save you serious money.