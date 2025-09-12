Get TSA PreCheck or Global Entry for Free With These 3 Credit Cards

Having Global Entry is like being friends with the bouncer -- except the bouncer is border patrol.

When you land at major airports around the world, you skip the "regular people" lines and waltz into the country like a VIP trusted traveler.

Better yet, when you apply for Global Entry, it also includes TSA PreCheck. The membership costs $120 for five years -- but some credit cards will cover the full fee as a built-in travel perk.

Here are three of my favorites.

1. Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card

While this card doesn't cover the full cost of Global Entry, it comes pretty close.

You get up to $100 in statement credits every four years for TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry. So if you only apply for PreCheck your fee is fully covered, but Global Entry costs $120 -- of which only $100 is credited.

But with the big welcome offer and low annual fee ($95), it earned the top spot on my list.

Welcome offer: Receive 60,000 points after you make at least $4,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

Other reward highlights:

Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases

Earn unlimited 1.5 points for every $1 spent on all other purchases

$100 annual airline incidental credit for things like seat upgrades, baggage, or in-flight food

Travel Insurance protections to assist with trip delays, cancellations and interruptions, baggage delays and lost luggage.

No foreign transaction fees

Qualifying for the welcome offer should be fairly easy with your regular spending. The bonus is worth $600, so it not only makes up for cost of the annual fee six times over, it also gives you a nice stash of travel rewards to kick things off.