Get TSA PreCheck or Global Entry for Free With These 3 Credit Cards
Having Global Entry is like being friends with the bouncer -- except the bouncer is border patrol.
When you land at major airports around the world, you skip the "regular people" lines and waltz into the country like a VIP trusted traveler.
Better yet, when you apply for Global Entry, it also includes TSA PreCheck. The membership costs $120 for five years -- but some credit cards will cover the full fee as a built-in travel perk.
Here are three of my favorites.
1. Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card
While this card doesn't cover the full cost of Global Entry, it comes pretty close.
You get up to $100 in statement credits every four years for TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry. So if you only apply for PreCheck your fee is fully covered, but Global Entry costs $120 -- of which only $100 is credited.
But with the big welcome offer and low annual fee ($95), it earned the top spot on my list.
Welcome offer: Receive 60,000 points after you make at least $4,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
Other reward highlights:
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases
- Earn unlimited 1.5 points for every $1 spent on all other purchases
- $100 annual airline incidental credit for things like seat upgrades, baggage, or in-flight food
- Travel Insurance protections to assist with trip delays, cancellations and interruptions, baggage delays and lost luggage.
- No foreign transaction fees
Qualifying for the welcome offer should be fairly easy with your regular spending. The bonus is worth $600, so it not only makes up for cost of the annual fee six times over, it also gives you a nice stash of travel rewards to kick things off.
2. The Platinum Card® from American Express
Back when I was traveling a ton for work, this card was basically my best friend.
Yes, the annual fee is massive -- $695 (see rates and fees). But like most luxury cards it's quickly justified by all the credits and travel perks you get. Lounge access, CLEAR® Plus credit, elite hotel status, Uber credits… it's stacked.
Here are some of the VIP travel perks:
- $199 CLEAR® Plus credit
- Up to $120 statement credit for TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry
- $200 hotel credit when booking through Fine Hotels + Resorts
- $200 airline fee credit for baggage fees and in-flight purchases
- Access to 1,400+ airport lounges across 140 countries
- Earn 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year
- Premium travel insurance protections
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
You'll also get a ton of lifestyle credits, from Uber and Equinox to digital entertainment (terms apply).
The Amex Platinum Card is the ultimate line-skipper -- It basically opens doors (and lounges) everywhere you go.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
3. Chase Sapphire Reserve®
This one's a bit over the top for the average traveler -- but can be worth it if you're planning a big year of trips (or a few).
The annual fee is steep -- $795 -- but the benefits package is even bigger. Perks are worth $2,000+ a year if you're using everything.
Here are the highlights for travel:
- Up to $120 towards Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® every four years
- $300 annual travel credit that applies automatically to things like flights, hotels, car rentals, and more
- Up to $500 annually for prepaid bookings made with The Edit
- Built-in protections like trip delay reimbursement, rental car coverage, and baggage insurance.
- Complimentary Priority Pass™ lounge access
- And a TON more…
Plus, Chase just rolled out a new feature called Points Boost. It gives you up to 2x more value on select bookings (like top hotels and certain flights) when you book through Chase Travel℠.
Not everything qualifies, but when it does, your points can go a lot further.
If you're a serious globetrotter, this is the hottest luxury travel card to drop updated perks so far this year.
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
More ways to travel smarter and skip the lines
Each of these cards will cover your Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fee -- and hook you up with serious travel perks on top.
But they're not the only options out there.
Some cards only cover TSA PreCheck, while others offer partial credits (like $100 instead of the full $120 Global Entry fee). If you travel even a few times a year, it's worth finding a card that fits your style and helps you save time at the airport.
Compare the best travel credit cards here and see which perks fit your plans.
