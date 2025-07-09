Get up to 6% Cash Back and a $200 Bonus With the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Card
If you could use a new cash back credit card, there's an exciting new offer that you need to check out.
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card seriously boosts your earning potential for the first year in the category of your choice. You can earn up to 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, then up to 3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category.
The card also comes with an easy-to-earn welcome bonus of $200 cash back after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days.
Should you apply? Learn more about this card below to find out.
What to know about the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
$200 cash back
-
This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
-
- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
-
- New offer! Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice: gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means the 3% choice category could go up to 3.75%-5.25%. The Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Cash back rates
Here are the card's normal cash back rates (after the first year):
- 3% cash back on a category of your choice (options below)
- 2% cash back at at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
- 1% back on all other purchases
In your first year of card membership, you can earn 6% cash back on the category you choose.
You can pick one of these categories:
- Gas and EV charging stations
- Online shopping, including cable, internet, and streaming services
- Dining
- Travel
- Drug stores and pharmacies
- Home improvement and furnishings
After you spend a combined $2,500 per quarter on groceries, wholesale clubs, and the bonus category you choose, all purchases will earn 1% cash back until the next quarter begins.
If that seems complicated, look at it this way: If you used this card only for one spending category, you could earn 6% cash back on up to $10,000 in purchases in year one, then 3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category.
I don't know of any other card that pays 6% cash back on gas or Amazon purchases, and even 3% is competitive.
Enjoy up to 6% cash back for a year -- click here to apply for the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card.
Other perks
There's more to like about the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card:
- $0 annual fee
- $200 cash back after you spend $1,000 within 90 days of account opening
- 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles on new purchases and 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. (The go-to APR of 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) applies.)
There's almost no downside to this card. The intro APR makes it a great choice for people who are looking to pay off existing debt or finance a big purchase.
Is the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card worth it?
This card offers exceptional cash back rewards in year one, then decent rewards after that. There are cards that pay up to 5% cash back on gas, or 6% back on groceries -- but they tend to have annual fees, lower spending caps, or some other catch.
To really maximize your rewards, you need to use different cards for different spending categories. But if you want a go-to cash back card for everyday spending, then the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is a solid choice.
The cash back offer and $200 welcome bonus make it an even better one. To claim the offer, click here to apply for the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card now.
