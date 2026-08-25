Hands Down the Simplest Cash Back Card I Recommend: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Published on Aug. 25, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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I'm a credit card nerd, so for years I played the whole points and miles game to maximize as many rewards as possible. My wife and I juggled multiple cards, with a grocery card here and a dining card there and another one just for gas.

But when I actually sat down and ran the numbers, all that juggling has diminishing returns after a certain point. I've now realized that a plain flat-rate cash back card can be almost as powerful as a handful of category cards, with zero effort to manage.

So I gave it up and now every purchase we make earns the same steady 2% and I never think about it.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is our Best Overall Credit Card for 2026

If you want one card that just works without any hoops, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is the one I recommend getting. And my team at Motley Fool Money tracks hundreds of cards a year so that's not a throwaway line. It actually earned our Best Overall Credit Card award for 2026.

The whole pitch is that you earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no categories to memorize and a no annual fee. It's about as simple as a credit card gets.

Here's what's included:

  • $0 annual fee
  • Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
  • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
  • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after
  • Up to $600 of cellphone protection against damage or theft (subject to a $25 deductible)
  • Rewards don't expire as long as your account stays open

There's even a 24/7 Visa Signature Concierge if you want a hand with dinner reservations or event tickets. That's a fun little extra, but the flat 2% cash rewards on purchases is really the whole reason to get it.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

2% cash rewards

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

$200 cash rewards

  • This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

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    • Unlimited 2% cash rewards
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protections
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
    • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
    • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.

Here's what a flat 2% earns on real, messy spending

If your spending is all over the place like mine, a top flat-rate card is probably the best fit.

My wife and I usually spend around $3,000 to $4,000 per month on our credit cards. Some months are bigger, like in the summer when we're traveling or have kids camps. Others are smaller when we're saving up or just don't have any big bills.

Anyway, at 2% back we earn about $720 to $960 in rewards each year. No bad at all for a single rewards card.

And the thing I love most is that there's no effort to manage any of it. I used to tell my wife stuff like "remember to use the Amex at the grocery store and the Chase card for gas." My poor wife had to run my little decision tree every single time she checked out anywhere.

Now we just use the same account for everything no matter what we're buying. There's never a wrong card to use.

Small cash back redemptions beat hoarding for one big trip

Another lesson I've learned throughout my low-key obsession with credit card rewards is that cash back is just the easiest, lowest-stress way to redeem.

With travel points or miles there's this tendency to save them all up so you can redeem them on a huge free trip somewhere. And low balances are hard to make use of -- like if your rewards balance is just $27, it's hard to redeem that for anything meaningful travel-wise.

Cash back is the opposite -- it's so easy to just redeem a little here and there to take an instant bite out of your statement balance. Or, redeeming a small amount can hand you some guilt-free play money.

My favorite recent example is when my wife wanted a quick massage at her favorite spot, but felt guilty about spending the $60 on herself (even though she absolutely deserves it). Anyway, I told her we had about $60 in credit card rewards just sitting there, so she could go get that massage and it's pretty much "free."

Why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card beats most cash back cards

A lot of rewards cards dangle a high rate on one specific category (like travel or restaurant spending) but only give you 1% back on everything else. So unless you spend exactly how they want, most of your purchases earn little.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card just gives you a flat 2% cash rewards on purchases, which is double that baseline. And it's a far simpler program to actually live with. So when people ask me for one card that just works, this is still where I point them.

Read our full Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card review to see if that flat 2% cash rewards fits how you spend.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.