Hands Down the Simplest Cash Back Card I Recommend: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
I'm a credit card nerd, so for years I played the whole points and miles game to maximize as many rewards as possible. My wife and I juggled multiple cards, with a grocery card here and a dining card there and another one just for gas.
But when I actually sat down and ran the numbers, all that juggling has diminishing returns after a certain point. I've now realized that a plain flat-rate cash back card can be almost as powerful as a handful of category cards, with zero effort to manage.
So I gave it up and now every purchase we make earns the same steady 2% and I never think about it.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is our Best Overall Credit Card for 2026
If you want one card that just works without any hoops, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is the one I recommend getting. And my team at Motley Fool Money tracks hundreds of cards a year so that's not a throwaway line. It actually earned our Best Overall Credit Card award for 2026.
The whole pitch is that you earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no categories to memorize and a no annual fee. It's about as simple as a credit card gets.
Here's what's included:
- $0 annual fee
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after
- Up to $600 of cellphone protection against damage or theft (subject to a $25 deductible)
- Rewards don't expire as long as your account stays open
There's even a 24/7 Visa Signature Concierge if you want a hand with dinner reservations or event tickets. That's a fun little extra, but the flat 2% cash rewards on purchases is really the whole reason to get it.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Here's what a flat 2% earns on real, messy spending
If your spending is all over the place like mine, a top flat-rate card is probably the best fit.
My wife and I usually spend around $3,000 to $4,000 per month on our credit cards. Some months are bigger, like in the summer when we're traveling or have kids camps. Others are smaller when we're saving up or just don't have any big bills.
Anyway, at 2% back we earn about $720 to $960 in rewards each year. No bad at all for a single rewards card.
And the thing I love most is that there's no effort to manage any of it. I used to tell my wife stuff like "remember to use the Amex at the grocery store and the Chase card for gas." My poor wife had to run my little decision tree every single time she checked out anywhere.
Now we just use the same account for everything no matter what we're buying. There's never a wrong card to use.
Small cash back redemptions beat hoarding for one big trip
Another lesson I've learned throughout my low-key obsession with credit card rewards is that cash back is just the easiest, lowest-stress way to redeem.
With travel points or miles there's this tendency to save them all up so you can redeem them on a huge free trip somewhere. And low balances are hard to make use of -- like if your rewards balance is just $27, it's hard to redeem that for anything meaningful travel-wise.
Cash back is the opposite -- it's so easy to just redeem a little here and there to take an instant bite out of your statement balance. Or, redeeming a small amount can hand you some guilt-free play money.
My favorite recent example is when my wife wanted a quick massage at her favorite spot, but felt guilty about spending the $60 on herself (even though she absolutely deserves it). Anyway, I told her we had about $60 in credit card rewards just sitting there, so she could go get that massage and it's pretty much "free."
Why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card beats most cash back cards
A lot of rewards cards dangle a high rate on one specific category (like travel or restaurant spending) but only give you 1% back on everything else. So unless you spend exactly how they want, most of your purchases earn little.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card just gives you a flat 2% cash rewards on purchases, which is double that baseline. And it's a far simpler program to actually live with. So when people ask me for one card that just works, this is still where I point them.
Read our full Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card review to see if that flat 2% cash rewards fits how you spend.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.