I'm a credit card nerd, so for years I played the whole points and miles game to maximize as many rewards as possible. My wife and I juggled multiple cards, with a grocery card here and a dining card there and another one just for gas.

But when I actually sat down and ran the numbers, all that juggling has diminishing returns after a certain point. I've now realized that a plain flat-rate cash back card can be almost as powerful as a handful of category cards, with zero effort to manage.

So I gave it up and now every purchase we make earns the same steady 2% and I never think about it.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is our Best Overall Credit Card for 2026

If you want one card that just works without any hoops, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is the one I recommend getting. And my team at Motley Fool Money tracks hundreds of cards a year so that's not a throwaway line. It actually earned our Best Overall Credit Card award for 2026.

The whole pitch is that you earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no categories to memorize and a no annual fee. It's about as simple as a credit card gets.

Here's what's included:

$0 annual fee

Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after

Up to $600 of cellphone protection against damage or theft (subject to a $25 deductible)

Rewards don't expire as long as your account stays open

There's even a 24/7 Visa Signature Concierge if you want a hand with dinner reservations or event tickets. That's a fun little extra, but the flat 2% cash rewards on purchases is really the whole reason to get it.