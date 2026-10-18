Hands Down, This Is the Best Grocery Card for Most Families in October 2026

My toddler eats organic blueberries by the handful, and my older son's favorite meal is farm-fresh salmon. So if you ever see me crying in the checkout aisle, you now know why… Our grocery bill is about $1,250 a month. Right now the best credit card for grocery shopping is the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express. It earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, then 1%. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. And I can say it's the best with confidence, because I've done the math on both my own family's real bills, as well as the average American's grocery budget. I compared this card against the no-annual-fee Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express (see rates and fees). Here's what came out.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Apply Now for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express On American Express' Secure Website. Terms apply Rates & Fees 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent Poor Fair Good Excellent Apply Now for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express On American Express' Secure Website. Terms apply Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent Intro APR Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months APR 19.74%-28.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout. 1%-6% Cash Back Annual Fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply. As High As $300 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer. Bottom Line This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit . Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big welcome offer U.S. supermarkets rewards U.S. gas stations rewards Streaming subscription rewards Annual fee Foreign transaction fee

Card Details Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $300 cash back* after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $3,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.74%-28.74%. Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do. Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout. Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal. Terms Apply.



The annual fee pays for itself at $264 a month in groceries Amex has two cards built for grocery shoppers, and they work almost the same way. The Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) with a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) While the Amex Blue Cash Everyday earns 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases with no annual fee. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Both cards cap that supermarket rate at $6,000 in purchases a year, then drop to 1%. So the question is simple: does the extra 3% justify paying the $95 after year one? Surprisingly, it takes very little grocery spending to cover the fee. Here's the math:

Monthly Grocery Store Spend Amex Blue Cash Preferred Earns (After $95 Fee) Amex Blue Cash Everyday Earns (no annual fee) Difference $200 $49 $72 ($23) $264 $95 $95 $0 $300 $121 $108 $13 $400 $193 $144 $49 $500 $265 $180 $85 $1,000 $325 $240 $85 Data source: Author's calculations.

The "breakeven" point is right at $264 per month. Basically as long as you spend more than that, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is a better deal, even after its annual fee. The average household spends $519 a month on groceries, according to Motley Fool Money research and BLS data. That's nearly double the $264 breakeven, so the Amex Blue Cash Preferred wins for the typical household. It's why the Amex Blue Cash Preferred earned our award for Best Credit Card for Groceries for 2026. My grocery bill is well over double the national average. To be fair, we live in an expensive city, and my wife is a foodie so we splurge on meals and ingredients. 😅 Costco doesn't count, but wine at Vons does A very important caveat to know: superstores and warehouse clubs like Walmart and Target don't count toward the 6% rate, and Costco doesn't take Amex at all. So if you primarily shop there, I recommend a flat-rate 2% cash back card. My family usually does one Costco run a month for about $300, so roughly $950 still lands at regular supermarkets and I still blow past the 6% spending cap. Another consideration: The rewards follow the store, not what's in the cart. I've recently found Vons has decent wine deals, so I'm spending more there instead of the liquor warehouse. If you aren't fully taking advantage of the $6,000 annual cap, it might be worth changing locations for some of the other stuff you buy. The Amex Blue Cash Everyday wins for light grocery shoppers The Amex Blue Cash Everyday is the better pick if your supermarket bill stays under $264 a month. Or if you mostly shop at warehouse clubs or superstores, a flat-rate cash back card is the better fit. It's also a strong option for online shoppers. It earns 3% on U.S. online retail purchases of up to $6,000 a year, while the Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns 1% there.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Apply Now for Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express On American Express' Secure Website. Terms apply Rates & Fees 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent Poor Fair Good Excellent Apply Now for Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express On American Express' Secure Website. Terms apply Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent Intro APR Purchases: 0% on purchases, 15 months Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months APR 19.74%-28.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout. 1%-3% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as $200 cash back after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply. As High As $200 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer. Bottom Line If gas and groceries are big line items in your budget, don't miss this card. You won't pay an annual fee, and you can earn a generous 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases. A 0% APR intro offer lasting 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (then a 19.74%-28.74% Variable APR applies) and the welcome bonus offer round out the perks on this Amex. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons U.S. supermarkets and online retail rewards U.S. gas stations cash back Big welcome offer No annual fee (see rates and fees) Foreign transaction fee High spend requirement for welcome offer

Card Details Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $200 cash back* after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $2,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. No Annual Fee. Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.74%-28.74%. Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout. Get up to a $7 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Everyday® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal. Terms Apply.

