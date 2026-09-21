Have a Bank of America Business Checking Account? You Need to Apply for This Card

Here's a perk most business owners walk right past: Bank of America pays you more for keeping your banking and credit cards in one spot.

If you already bank with Bank of America, its Preferred Rewards for Business program can crank up your cash back on regular spending. You get one login, less hassle, and more rewards.

The card to kick it off (with $0 annual fee) is the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card. Let me show you what it can do.

What the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards earns

The Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards pays 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), 2% on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), and 1% on all other purchases.

You just pick the 3% category, and you can change it once a month if you want.

That flexibility means you can tailor the rewards to match your highest spending category. The category options include:

Gas stations

Office supply stores

Travel

TV, telecom, and wireless

Computer services

Business consulting services

The 3% and 2% rates apply to your first $50,000 in combined category and dining spending each year, then drop to 1%.

There's no annual fee, and new cardholders get a welcome offer, too: Earn a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.