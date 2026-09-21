Have a Bank of America Business Checking Account? You Need to Apply for This Card
Here's a perk most business owners walk right past: Bank of America pays you more for keeping your banking and credit cards in one spot.
If you already bank with Bank of America, its Preferred Rewards for Business program can crank up your cash back on regular spending. You get one login, less hassle, and more rewards.
The card to kick it off (with $0 annual fee) is the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card. Let me show you what it can do.
What the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards earns
The Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards pays 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), 2% on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), and 1% on all other purchases.
You just pick the 3% category, and you can change it once a month if you want.
That flexibility means you can tailor the rewards to match your highest spending category. The category options include:
- Gas stations
- Office supply stores
- Travel
- TV, telecom, and wireless
- Computer services
- Business consulting services
The 3% and 2% rates apply to your first $50,000 in combined category and dining spending each year, then drop to 1%.
There's no annual fee, and new cardholders get a welcome offer, too: Earn a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
Rewards 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 3% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
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If your biggest expenses change, this card adapts with you. Pick one category to earn 3% cash back, 2% at restaurants, and 1% everywhere else – then update your choice as your spending shifts. Add a $500 welcome bonus, no annual fee, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)), and you get tailored rewards with built-in savings.
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- No annual fee
- High rewards rate
- Intro APR period for purchases
- Rotating bonus categories
- Credit worthiness requirements
- Foreign transaction fee
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- $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice: gas stations & EV charging stations (default), office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom & wireless, computer services or business consulting services, 2% cash back on dining purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- You'll earn 3% cash back on purchases in the category of your choice and 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- You can earn up to 75% more cash back on every purchase, if you have a business checking account with Bank of America and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier. That means you could earn up to 5.25% cash back in your selected choice category and up to 3.5% cash back on dining purchases on the first $50,000 in those combined purchases each calendar year, and up to an unlimited 1.75% cash back on all other purchases.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards-as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you. Cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- To change your choice category for future purchases, you must go to the Mobile Banking app or Business Advantage 360, our small business online banking. You can change it once each calendar month, or make no change and it stays the same.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
How Preferred Rewards for Business turns 3% into 5.25%
Here's where your checking account sweetens the deal.
Bank of America's Preferred Rewards for Business program boosts the cash back on eligible business cards by 25% to 75%, based on your tier.
To enroll, you need an eligible BofA business checking account and a three-month average balance of at least $20,000 across your business deposit or Merrill accounts. That's the Gold tier, and it's free to join.
At Gold, your 3% category effectively earns 3.75%. At Platinum Honors, the top tier, it climbs to 5.25%. Not many business cards touch that -- especially for a customizable spending category.
This is a big reason why Bank of America earned our Editors' Choice award for the Best Customer Loyalty Program of 2026.
What the rewards boost looks like in real dollars
My friend Grady here in Los Angeles is a freelance consultant in the healthcare industry. He puts about $4,000 per month on his business credit card (most of it is travel and restaurant spending).
Let's say he sets his 3% category to travel, and spends about $3,000 per month on trips. Then the other $1,000 is spent on dining, earning 2% cash back. That's $48,000 a year, just under the $50,000 bonus cap.
Before any boost, his cash back comes to $1,320 a year -- about $1,080 from travel and $240 from dining.
Then Preferred Rewards for Business kicks in. At the Gold tier, that $1,320 becomes $1,650. At Platinum it's $1,980. At Platinum Honors, the top tier, it climbs to $2,310.
Same spending, same card. The boost alone is worth $330 to $990 more a year, just for banking where he already banks.
Who this card is best for
It's a great fit for any business that already banks with Bank of America and spends heavily in one clear bonus category. There's no annual fee for this card, so the downside is minimal.
The sweet spot for spending is about $1,000 to $4,000 per month. That's because there's an earning cap on the 3% and 2% categories combined.
You'll also need very good to excellent credit to qualify -- typically a FICO® Score of 740 or higher.
Worth noting: any of BofA's cash back business cards can combine with Preferred Rewards for Business, so if this card's not a fit, another one might be. If your spending is scattered, or you can't hold the balance for Preferred Rewards, a flat-rate card may fit better.
Check out all the best business credit cards in 2026 to compare the full field of options.
FAQs
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No, you can apply for any Bank of America business credit card without being an existing customer. But, having the business checking account is what unlocks Preferred Rewards for Business, which can boost your cash back by 25% to 75%.
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You qualify with an eligible Bank of America business checking account and a three-month average balance of at least $20,000 across business deposits or Merrill accounts. Enrollment is free.
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This card is designed for applicants with very good credit (think: a FICO® Score of 740 or higher). There's no hard minimum score, but most approved applicants land in the very-good-to-exceptional range. Business cards also weigh your business and personal financials, not just the number.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.