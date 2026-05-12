Have Good Credit? Here Are the 3 Balance Transfer Cards You Should Apply For

Having good credit is genuinely one of the most underrated personal finance assets you can have -- especially when it comes to balance transfers.

If you're carrying a balance at 21%+ APR (which is most Americans, given current rates), a long 0% intro APR offer can be the difference between paying $1,000+ in interest and paying nothing while you knock out the principal.

The best balance transfer offers are almost exclusively reserved for people with good to excellent credit. If that's you, here's where I'd look in 2026.

1. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card -- our pick for the longest balance transfer runway at a low fee

Award winner: 🏆 Motley Fool Money Best Balance Transfer Card of 2026

Intro APR: 0% Intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and on 12 months on Purchases. After that a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within four months of account opening.

Balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

Why we like it: This card is about as good as it gets right now -- it has one of the longest intro APR runways, combined with low balance transfer fees comparatively. For context, a $6,000 balance transferred within the intro window would cost $180 in fees. At 21 months to pay it off interest-free, with $300 monthly payments, you'd save over $1,400 in interest compared to carrying the same balance at 21% APR. The math here is hard to argue with.

There's no annual fee, and the card also comes with access to your FICO® Score and Citi Flex Pay for eligible purchases. Straightforward card, powerful runway.

Who it's best for: Anyone who wants maximum breathing room, with a plan to transfer their balance immediately and pay it off in under two years.