Have Good Credit? Here Are the 3 Balance Transfer Cards You Should Apply For
Having good credit is genuinely one of the most underrated personal finance assets you can have -- especially when it comes to balance transfers.
If you're carrying a balance at 21%+ APR (which is most Americans, given current rates), a long 0% intro APR offer can be the difference between paying $1,000+ in interest and paying nothing while you knock out the principal.
The best balance transfer offers are almost exclusively reserved for people with good to excellent credit. If that's you, here's where I'd look in 2026.
1. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card -- our pick for the longest balance transfer runway at a low fee
Award winner: 🏆 Motley Fool Money Best Balance Transfer Card of 2026
Intro APR: 0% Intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and on 12 months on Purchases. After that a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within four months of account opening.
Balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Why we like it: This card is about as good as it gets right now -- it has one of the longest intro APR runways, combined with low balance transfer fees comparatively. For context, a $6,000 balance transferred within the intro window would cost $180 in fees. At 21 months to pay it off interest-free, with $300 monthly payments, you'd save over $1,400 in interest compared to carrying the same balance at 21% APR. The math here is hard to argue with.
There's no annual fee, and the card also comes with access to your FICO® Score and Citi Flex Pay for eligible purchases. Straightforward card, powerful runway.
Who it's best for: Anyone who wants maximum breathing room, with a plan to transfer their balance immediately and pay it off in under two years.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
2. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card -- our pick for both balance transfers and new purchases
Award winner: 🏆 Motley Fool Money Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026
Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate.
Balance transfer fee: 5%, min: $5
Why we like it: The biggest advantage of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is the intro APR offer applies to both new purchases and balance transfers. This means you can pay down existing debt with interest relief as well as continue to use the card for new purchases, too.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card also comes with up to $600 in cellphone protection (subject to a $25 deductible) and access to personalized deals through My Wells Fargo Deals -- both solid perks for a no-annual-fee card.
Who it's best for: Someone who wants the flexibility of using their balance transfer card to make new purchases, covered under the same intro APR umbrella.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
3. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card -- our pick for cash back plus a balance transfer window
Award winner: 🏆 Motley Fool Money Best Credit Card for Gas of 2026
Intro APR: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Why we like it: This card is primarily a cash back rewards card. But, it also features an intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers, which makes it a rare combo offer. There's a welcome offer for new applicants, and it has one of the strongest cash back programs available in 2026. There's also no annual fee, and cash rewards don't expire as long as the account is open.
Who it's best for: Someone carrying a manageable balance who also wants to earn rewards on everyday spending. This card is a long-term keeper that rewards you on spending long after the intro APR is gone.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
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- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Select your card design option when you apply – the Customized Cash Rewards design, or the limited-time FIFA World Cup 2026™ design.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
How to make the most of a balance transfer offer
A 0% intro APR card is a tool -- and like most tools, it works best when you have a plan going in. Here's how I'd approach it:
- Move the balance quickly. Most cards have windows for when transfers qualify for the intro rate (eg. within the first 120 days). Don't wait.
- Divide your balance by the number of months in the intro period. That's your monthly target payment to become fully debt-free before the regular APR kicks in.
- Stop adding to the balance. A 0% intro APR window buys you time to pay off existing debt -- not space to add more revolving debt. Try keeping your new spending to a minimum or on a separate card.
- Set a calendar reminder two months before the intro period ends. If you've still got a balance at that point, you'll want a plan before the regular APR kicks in.
Our Foolish take
Good credit is worth using strategically, and a long 0% balance transfer offer is one of the smartest ways to do it.
The right balance transfer offer for you really comes down to how much breathing room you need and whether you want the card to keep working for you after the debt is gone.
Compare all our top balance transfer offers available in 2026.
FAQs
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Most top balance transfer cards require good to excellent credit, which generally means a FICO® Score of 670 or higher or 661+ for VantageScore. If you're below this currently or still building your credit up, a secured credit card is a better place to start.
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No. Issuers don't allow balance transfers between their own products. You'll need to apply for a card from a new issuer to move your balance and qualify for a 0% intro APR offer.
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Some do, some don't. You'll typically find cards offering the longest intro APR periods on balance transfers have no rewards programs. There are plenty of rewards cards that offer intro APRs, but the no-interest windows are usually shorter (eg. 12 to 15 months).
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.