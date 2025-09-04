Have the Discover it® Chrome Card? Pay Off Your Balance and Switch ASAP
The Discover it® Chrome is a good starter card if you're looking for simple rewards and a strong balance transfer opportunity. But if you've had it for more than a year, chances are it's no longer pulling its weight.
Between its weak ongoing earning rates and the end of its intro APR (then 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR), the Chrome becomes far less competitive after the first year or so. After that, you're better off looking for another cash back card.
Here's a closer look at why the Discover it® Chrome's value runs out fast -- and a card that makes more sense for the long run.
0% intro APR: Good until it's gone
The Discover it® Chrome offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers and 6 months on purchases. The standard ongoing 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period. Also note there is a 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*.
That's a pretty long intro APR period for balance transfers, which is great if you need help paying off debt or financing a big purchase.
But after those 18 months, your APR jumps to a high variable rate, and any remaining balance will start accruing interest.
The intro APR is one of the Discover it® Chrome's biggest selling points. When that ends, though, the card's appeal starts to diminish. There are also a few cards with longer 0% intro APR periods, if that's your only priority.
Looking to pay off debt now? See our list of the best balance transfer cards available today.
Earning rates: Weak after the first year
Another one of the Discover it® Chrome's biggest draws is its earning rates. For a $0 annual fee, you'll get:
- 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
Also, Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. If you earn $75 cash back on gas station and restaurant purchases throughout the year, that effectively becomes $150 total cash back at the end of your first year.
Those are decent rates, but after the first year, you can do much better. Any flat-rate 2% card, for example, will beat out the Discover it® Chrome after year one.
And aside from some basic Discover perks, like free access to your FICO® Score, the Discover it® Chrome doesn't offer much in terms of extras. There are no ongoing travel perks or statement credits.
The Discover it® Chrome is viable as a starter card -- it's designed to pay off debt and earn some rewards while you do it. But it's not built to last.
A better cash rewards card for the long run
If you're ready to move on, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is one of the best long-term alternatives. It comes with:
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases. After that, an ongoing variable APR applies
- $0 annual fee
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a simple, powerful earner. You'll get a flat 2% cash rewards on all purchases without the spending caps of the Discover it® Chrome. The 0% intro APR for balance transfers is a little shorter (12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers instead of 18 months, then 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR for Discover it® Chrome), but its earning potential doesn't drop after the first year.
Right now, there's also an easy-to-earn welcome bonus: You can get a $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in the first 3 months.
The Discover it® Chrome is fine for a year or so. But once the intro APR and first-year earning rates are gone, you're better off looking elsewhere.
Ready to make the switch? Check out our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to see if it's right for you.
Our Research Expert