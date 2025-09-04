Have the Discover it® Chrome Card? Pay Off Your Balance and Switch ASAP

The Discover it® Chrome is a good starter card if you're looking for simple rewards and a strong balance transfer opportunity. But if you've had it for more than a year, chances are it's no longer pulling its weight.

Between its weak ongoing earning rates and the end of its intro APR (then 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR), the Chrome becomes far less competitive after the first year or so. After that, you're better off looking for another cash back card.

Here's a closer look at why the Discover it® Chrome's value runs out fast -- and a card that makes more sense for the long run.

0% intro APR: Good until it's gone

The Discover it® Chrome offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers and 6 months on purchases. The standard ongoing 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period. Also note there is a 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*.

That's a pretty long intro APR period for balance transfers, which is great if you need help paying off debt or financing a big purchase.

But after those 18 months, your APR jumps to a high variable rate, and any remaining balance will start accruing interest.

The intro APR is one of the Discover it® Chrome's biggest selling points. When that ends, though, the card's appeal starts to diminish. There are also a few cards with longer 0% intro APR periods, if that's your only priority.

Looking to pay off debt now? See our list of the best balance transfer cards available today.

Earning rates: Weak after the first year

Another one of the Discover it® Chrome's biggest draws is its earning rates. For a $0 annual fee, you'll get:

2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter

1% cash back on all other purchases

Also, Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. If you earn $75 cash back on gas station and restaurant purchases throughout the year, that effectively becomes $150 total cash back at the end of your first year.

Those are decent rates, but after the first year, you can do much better. Any flat-rate 2% card, for example, will beat out the Discover it® Chrome after year one.

And aside from some basic Discover perks, like free access to your FICO® Score, the Discover it® Chrome doesn't offer much in terms of extras. There are no ongoing travel perks or statement credits.

The Discover it® Chrome is viable as a starter card -- it's designed to pay off debt and earn some rewards while you do it. But it's not built to last.

A better cash rewards card for the long run

If you're ready to move on, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is one of the best long-term alternatives. It comes with: