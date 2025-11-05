Here Are 3 Amex Platinum Perks Yoga Moms Love

A few months ago, the American Express Platinum Card® got a major glow-up -- boosting its total perk value to over $3,500 per year. Yes, the annual fee went up too: it now costs $895 (see rates and fees).

And while most of the upgraded benefits are geared toward VIP travel and dining, there are some sneaky fitness and wellness perks that shouldn't be overlooked.

My wife's a yoga mom to the core. She's got six different yoga mats, a water bottle for every mood, and a sixth sense for fitness and wellness perks. So when we looked at the new Platinum Card® benefits, she spotted these three right away.

1. Get up to $400 in activewear from lululemon & Saks

Let's start with the fitness gear. Because let's be honest, when you feel good in what you're wearing, you show up stronger.

The Platinum Card® has two separate credits that can help refresh your activewear:

$300 lululemon Credit. Broken into $75 each quarter, usable in-store or online. Go grab some Align tanks, joggers, and backup leggings for sweaty reformer classes.

$100 Saks Fifth Avenue Credit . Split into $50 from January to June, and $50 from July to December. A couple years back my wife scored three sports bras on sale for $15 each. And they're still in rotation years later!

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Together, that's up to $400 in wellness-forward gear every year. Whether it's yoga, pilates, or just chasing your toddler around the living room, the right gear makes a difference.

