Here Are 3 Amex Platinum Perks Yoga Moms Love
A few months ago, the American Express Platinum Card® got a major glow-up -- boosting its total perk value to over $3,500 per year. Yes, the annual fee went up too: it now costs $895 (see rates and fees).
And while most of the upgraded benefits are geared toward VIP travel and dining, there are some sneaky fitness and wellness perks that shouldn't be overlooked.
My wife's a yoga mom to the core. She's got six different yoga mats, a water bottle for every mood, and a sixth sense for fitness and wellness perks. So when we looked at the new Platinum Card® benefits, she spotted these three right away.
1. Get up to $400 in activewear from lululemon & Saks
Let's start with the fitness gear. Because let's be honest, when you feel good in what you're wearing, you show up stronger.
The Platinum Card® has two separate credits that can help refresh your activewear:
- $300 lululemon Credit. Broken into $75 each quarter, usable in-store or online. Go grab some Align tanks, joggers, and backup leggings for sweaty reformer classes.
- $100 Saks Fifth Avenue Credit. Split into $50 from January to June, and $50 from July to December. A couple years back my wife scored three sports bras on sale for $15 each. And they're still in rotation years later!
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Together, that's up to $400 in wellness-forward gear every year. Whether it's yoga, pilates, or just chasing your toddler around the living room, the right gear makes a difference.
2. A $200 credit towards the Oura ring everyone's talking about
The Platinum Card® now offers a $200 statement credit for purchasing a new Oura Ring.
The latest Gen 4 ring runs about $350-$500, so this credit is a hefty chunk towards that cost. It's also an annual benefit, which is huge if you're the type who wants the latest model each year as tech evolves.
Oura tracks way more than steps. You'll get insights on sleep quality, recovery, heart rate, temperature trends, SpO2, and even menstrual cycle patterns. It measures over 50 wellness metrics and personalizes feedback over time, kind of like a fitness coach.
Not gonna lie -- this Ring is on my Christmas list. And according to Oura, 88% of members say it helped improve their health. Not bad for something that fits on your finger and doesn't buzz or nag.
Terms apply and enrollment is required to activate the benefit. Then just use your Platinum Card® for the purchase and it'll show up on your statement automatically. Note: Oura requires a subscription to unlock all of the ring features.
3. Get $300 back on Equinox membership
We're not Equinox members (yet), but my wife just found out our closest location has a kids club -- meaning they'll watch our 15-month-old while she gets in a workout. That alone moved it a few notches up our "maybe" list.
The Platinum Card® offers up to $300 in statement credits each year when you pay for an Equinox+ digital subscription or an in-person Equinox club membership (terms apply; enrollment may be required).
Some locations even have spa services, eucalyptus towels, and yes -- childcare for kids. Services vary by location, but it's easy to see why this perk gets a lot of love from busy moms.
To activate, enroll at platinum.equinox.com, then use your Platinum Card® to pay. Credits apply automatically, up to $300/year.
Is the Platinum Card® worth it?
The $895 annual fee is a serious commitment. But for the right person, the benefits can easily outweigh the cost (and way more.)
In fact, there's over $3,500 in annual value with all the perks added up. Here's just a sampling of what's included:
- $600 Hotel Credit -- Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings (two-night minimum on THC).
- $400 Resy Credit -- Up to $100 back quarterly on eligible Resy dining purchases (enrollment required).
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit -- More than before, covering services like Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times (enrollment required).
- $200 Airline Fee Credit for checked bags and in-flight expenses
- $209 CLEAR® Plus credit for airport fast-lane access
- Global Lounge Collection® access to 1,550+ airport lounges worldwide
- $200 in Uber Cash each year -- doled out as $15/month plus a $20 bonus in December (U.S. rides and Uber Eats only)
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
If you can fully use just a few of these perks -- especially the ones that naturally align with your lifestyle -- the card is pretty lucrative.
It's not for everyone. But if premium brands, peace of mind, and a little pampering make you feel more you, then the Platinum Card® might just be your new best friend.
